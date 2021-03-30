Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 31, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

There's intensity in the air, and we feel strongly about what we want and are willing to go for it.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, which is ruled by Mars. And the Moon is in a Mars-ruled sign as well.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. We are intense. We want things done, and we are introspective.

If your birthday is March 31:

If March 31 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are truly an ambitious person who is driven and internally motivated.

You are determined and sometimes stubborn when you have your mindset.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include Scottish actor Ewan Gordon McGregor and American actor Christopher Walken.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon is in the sign of Scorpio, your sector of resources and secrets.

The Moon speaks to the ruler of Scorpio, which is Pluto, the planet of transformation in your career sector. This can unlock an amazing time of discovery for you.

Do your research. Ask questions. Perhaps you'll find the job you've been seeking or an opportunity at work that can lead to a change in your position, money potential, or relationship with authority figures at work.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with transformation Pluto, bringing attention to your solar house of education.

Learning about what others think and feel can take time, but body language can also send out mixed signals that are confusing.

This may prompt you to question how involved you want to get, especially while the Moon is in your sector of commitments.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Health-related matters may have manifested or come to light shortly after the Full Moon took place in the sign of Libra.

So, if you're due to scheduling a medical procedure that's invasive, this is a great time to do it.

The Moon in Scorpio activates your sector of health, and it communicates with Pluto in your house of shared resources, too.

The next few days are wonderful for looking at your insurance policies and seeing what services are available to you that maybe you didn't know you could use.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's good to have fun, but sometimes you may wonder how you can find the time or money to spend to enjoy what you love to do.

The Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of pleasures, and when it harmonizes with transformation Pluto, a commitment or situation can come up inviting a positive change where you can enjoy time with a friend or loved one unexpectedly.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Things heat up in the area of family and also in your daily tasks. You may find the next few days become extraordinarily busy, whirlwind like perhaps.

You may be caught up with helping an elderly relative or catching up with routine tasks that have been piling up and left undone for quite some time. It's not the time to avoid them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A deep conversation can reveal a surprising truth while the Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of conversations.

However, your silly and joking side could also reveal your funny side.

Sometimes a bit of humor is exactly what's needed to relieve some tension. If you find it hard to resist cracking a joke, try to be a sensitive to others as you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in Scorpio activateds your sector of money and this may mean you find some without trying too hard.

A relative may share a job opportunity via text or a link could be posted by an old boss who is still at a company you worked for and would love to get back to.

All sorts of neat things can happen when the Moon speaks with change-agent Pluto today. It’s good to keep a lookout and to scan the wall of important people you know and are connected to on social media.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Maybe you’re ready to travel after being on lockdown for so long.

Travel can help you to reconnect with a side of yourself that was lost during the pandemic.

Now may still be a tough time financially for you to drop dollars or call on vacation time, but you can start to plan ahead to make a future vacation super special.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of hidden enemies. You may discover that a person you thought was your friend actually is not. And now you are presented with the need to get back what you loaned them.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with transformation Pluto, bringing attention to your solar house of personal property, and this can play into your favor.

You might not have to work too hard. Send a text. Ask nicely. They may already have things packed and ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of friendships. A person you've lost touch with can pop back up into your life.

This can be a pleasant surprise or one that’s not only timely but also helpful.

Things seem to happen just when you need them to when the Scorpio Moon harmonizes with transformation Pluto, bringing attention to your solar house of self. Be ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of social status.

You may discover a thing about your reputation or if a rumor is circulating, you may find out about it. Not only can this be upsetting but you may find it changes what you want to do with your life.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with transformation Pluto, bringing attention to your solar house of the past.

And it has no hold on you. At the end of the day, it’s you who decides your future, not your history.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon is in Scorpio, your sector of higher learning. It's a great time for research and for getting to the heart of a matter. You can dig into your family history and learn about your genealogy too.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes with transformation Pluto, bringing attention to your solar house of networking.

This is a great time to connect with relatives on Facebook whom you’ve lost contact with or just say hello to get the conversation going.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.