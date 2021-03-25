Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 26, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries, and we have Cardinal go-getter energy to guide our daily tasks.

Beware of impulsiveness in action. During Aries Season, while Mars is in Gemini, there can be times when road rage or speaking out of line are possible for anyone who is not mindful.

The Moon is in Virgo for the day. We have the gift of practicality at our disposal, and it's wise to use it.

Ideal tasks while the Moon is in Virgo include handling the little things that add up to big gains such as cleaning, health care, pest management, home maintenance, cleaning, organization, and restarting a fitness routine.

If your birthday is March 26:

If March 26 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are bold. You have a bit of an edge to you. You are headstrong and determined. Nothing stands in your way.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include American singer and songwriter Diana Ross, Japanese actor Yuya Yagira, and professional football player Von Miller.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your sixth solar house of work and pets.

Spring is here, and this is the time to do a deep cleaning of drawers, dressers, closets, and even the attic.

This is a time to focus on getting things in order, and if you have a pet, schedule their vet visit so that things are also up to date.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your fifth solar house of creativity and pleasure.

It's so good for you to take care of your needs, even if you feel as though others see you as selfish.

Silence the naysayers as you pour yourself into a work that you created, not just for yourself to admire but for the world.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your fourth solar house of home and family.

It's been challenging to get everyone together lately, but this is where you excel in coming up with a plan.

Start the ball rolling. Even those who have been reluctant since the pandemic may be ready to open the door to a bigger social setting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your third solar house of transportation.

It's time to plan for a new set of wheels or to handle the maintenance of a vehicle.

If you're getting ready to make a major purchase. Save up. Check sales and see where you can get the best deal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your second solar house of money.

Pay attention to the details. There can be an area of your life where you find some type of money that you lost or misplaced.

Check to make sure that receipts show exactly what you spent and that your bank account doesn’t have something on auto-pay that may have already been paid in full.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your first solar house of identity.

Make it a self-care day. This is a great time for you to do a few things that help you to feel comfortable in your space.

Do some personal grooming to brighten and freshen up your skin. Rest up. Paint your nails. Enjoy a nap!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies.

You are less tolerant than you may have felt in a long time. The idea that you want to give many chances to others is soon to die down.

A boundary may be set without you asking for permission to honor it should someone cross the line.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your eleventh solar house of friendships.

Friendships are hard to find and such a treasure to make.

Friendships help make life run more smoothly. You have the blessing of a really good friend who wants nothing more than to see you happy in your life.

Acknowledge that individual, and say thank you for all their support. It's extra meaningful at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your tenth solar house of career and social status.

This is your chance to shine by the things you say and do. Go beyond making a good impression.

A big break may come through at work as a result. And, there's always plenty of room for improvements.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your ninth solar house of higher learning.

it's the perfect time to set your mind on a new course. If you're planning to go back to school or pick a subject to study, be selective but choose what you feel like you can commit to long-term.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your eighth solar house of shared resources.

This is the perfect time to look at the big picture and to see who you can help and where mutual support can be found.

If you're looking to hire or to get a new job, perhaps put an ad on a community board online.

Share your needs with others in your line of work to get references or leads.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Virgo, your seventh solar house of commitment.

You may have run from a prior commitment, but now after thoughtful consideration, you'll want to change your mind and go back. Be willing to do so even if it means swallowing your pride.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.