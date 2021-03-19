Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 22 - 28, 2021

Aries season is here, and here's your zodiac sign's horoscope for the week of March 22nd, 2021, according to astrology.

Whenever we have a week that starts a new solar season and culminates in a Full Moon, we have a week where the Moon's waxing effect influences us all, no matter what sign we are, or what sign we're transiting through.

What we've got coming on Sunday the 28th of March is the Full Wormwood Moon in Libra, which is going to make us feel all sorts of good things.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of March 22nd-28th, 2021:

As it is, with Libra, there's a sense of completion, and mostly - balance.

As this coincides with Spring, we are all pretty much fixated on new starts and refreshing our lives - getting rid of what doesn't work.

We've spent enough time naming those things, now it's time to do the work of cleansing ourselves of those very things.

We're ramming through Aries like a house on fire - and as it goes during Aries, we are feeling passionate, sometimes hostile, sometimes amazing - but we are always alive, and we are always feeling...something.

This is the week where that 'something' becomes an impetus, and between our passions and the Full Moon, we are all heading towards success and the manifestation of many dreams come true.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

We're looking at the approach of the Libra Full Moon at the end of the week, which should bring your life some closure. You may spend a few days of this week in an emotional state, perhaps confused, but more along the lines of anxious to complete something that's been left undone for too long.

Hence, the good feeling of closure that's coming directly to you on Sunday. In terms of love, you've spent the first three weeks of this month feeling vulnerable and neurotic, even. This may be due to - yet again - something unfinished, words that need to be said.

There's a lack of communication here and it looks like by the end of this week, you should not only be sorted out but ready to move on as the warrior you are, rather than the one who 'sits this one out.' Your best days this week are the 24 and 28 for love, but look to the 26th for feelings of doubt.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

If there were a sign destined for a true Spring cleaning - it's Taurus and not only that - it's a well-needed revamping that you will participate in. Discuss things with the people you live with - and love with; something needs to change.

An upgrade in your living environment is being demanded of you. Fortunately, you're in good shape, personally - it's just the nagging details of having to actually clean up - and we all know Taurus is not one to commit to an overhaul type makeover, on the house of all things.

But it's needed - and you know it. With the Full Moon coming on the 28th, you are looking at how you can incorporate your friends and family into your life - it's all about building more and progressing with better stability and a plan.

This is the week for making that plan, and solidifying dates and ideas. Reach out to those you trust and really hash things out. Also, your intuition will be high this week, so don't be surprised if you suspect something is wack, and it turns out to be exactly as wack as you suspected. Your best day this week will be on the 26th.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

This week wraps up the month of March rather well for you, Gemini, and with that comes a clear, calm look into your own love life. You've been shying away from all kinds of confrontation this month, and it will be during this week that you decide to either rekindle an old friendship or to share a special idea with someone.

This is the week where you have a Full Moon in your fifth house, which means pregnancy and birth are very possible. This can also be interpreted as the birth of an amazing idea, something intensely creative - something you can't wait to dive into, head first.

Finally, creative ideas are back and in full flourish - thanks, Full Moon in Libra! One thing that may feel 'off' to you is your ability to get your point across, and that might end up frustrating you.

Don't let it frustrate you off-topic, however - stick to your new plan and intend to fulfill them. Don't get lazy simply because that's the easiest way out when confronted by adverse reactions. Good days for money: 22nd, and for love - the 28th, the night of the Full Moon.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

With the Full Moon in Libra working with your fourth house, you'll be delighted to know that it's all about the home, this week, Cancer. No one does Spring cleaning like you, and you'll be happy to finally be able to throw yourself into home-based projects and beautification routines.

Though you love doing things on your own, you are also a person who thrives when around family and friends, so make this week a celebration of new life - bring your people in, and let the love flow.

If the Aries influence bothers you, it will manifest as you wanting to be involved in too many things at once, which might irritate you and have you take your anger out at someone who doesn't deserve it.

Pull back and stay positive. The beginning of the week is what's going to jump-start the feelings of possibility, so take advantage of the positive momentum. Your best money day this week is the 24, and you'll be experiencing luck on the 22.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

By now, you are about as ready as you'll ever be when it comes to taking on new projects and getting the job done. Now, this week, with the Full Moon in Libra coming on Sunday the 28th, you'll be in full form; ready for the world - which means, you need to have something to bring forth.

What's also meaningful this week is your need for friends. We're all just coming out of the woodworks now, thanks to Covid-19, and you, personally, are more than willing to finally get back to 'normal.'

Of course, normal for Leo means extreme, and that can be a very good thing, too. This week you'll have the opportunity to 'just do it.' Sometimes you hem and haw and miss the perfect moment to strike; not this week, Leo.

Your big break is arriving any day now, so don't go on a lazy binge just yet. You'll be having a lucky day on the 24th, a financial uptick on the 26th.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

Let's just say that Virgo wins the week, which should make you quite happy. The Libra Full Moon falls directly into your second house of work and money, and that means that you should be seeing a welcome surprise when it comes to your finances.

You are also coming into a completion phase; your hard work has now culminated in a successful outcome, and all are pleased with your work. Enjoy the kudos - and the financial reward and remember: you deserve it, you've worked hard for it.

What's needed here is discretion now - you've got Venus in Aries, in your eighth house and that could blur the lines in your decision making, meaning - keep an eye out for things like making deals with friends, or investing with people who present a good idea to you - it's not necessarily what you need at this point, so don't allow yourself to be seduced.

Take time to think before investing further. Take chances on the 26th, and reap your reward on the 28th.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

You can't go wrong with a Libra Full Moon, especially when you're a Libra yourself - and boy oh boy will you be feeling it, this Sunday. Whatever you've been working on or wanting to happen for a few years now - is going to start happening.

This is also the week where you might finally change that look of yours. Vanity is what the week is about for you, and you'll be quite in love with your own image - the cool part? Other people will see it too, so your ego should be fully stoked.

The ego here comes as a result of Venus in Aries, which might make you somewhat defensive this week. Say for instance you get used to being complimented - which you will be, this week - then, someone says something less than flattering to you and that sends you into a downward spiral...fuggedaboudit!

No need to take things personally, just go about your merry and fabulous way. The week starts out good financially, on the 22nd, and ends with great luck on the 28th.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

You're going to notice something very obvious this week, Scorpio, and that is that everything seems to be going your way. Now, that covers a lot of areas - things that you've left incomplete from years ago are now about to see their final touch.

Whatever was in you that needed to be expressed will also rise to the surface. Libra does you well, and with the Full Moon on Sunday, you'll be ticking off resolutions left and right.

All things are possible for you this week, and not only that - so much of what you don't want is exactly what you'll be able to walk away from. You finally know what doesn't work, and you have no intention whatsoever of letting that negativity slip into your world, ever again.

While it may be an ideal week, there are moments here or there where doubt will come in - it's OK, you will work it out. With Mars in Gemini, you should be feeling quite amorous as well - passion is your calling card now. Expect financial good news on the 24th.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

Nothing stops the Sagittarius when it comes to original ideas and big thinking - and this week brings out all of your amazing and imaginative ideas.

Article continues below

It doesn't take much to believe the Sagittarius is the hub of all superpowers, but this Full Moon in Libra - a hobby, it's going to rev you up so hard that you'll feel invulnerable and capable of almost anything. You'll be reaching to good friends this week, and you'll find that everyone you talk to wants to work with you, on whatever it is you have in mind.

You will have to dance around the drama, however, but you can compartmentalize it and not let the craziness of others get in your way.

You may find yourself having "the talk" with a loved one, just to get a few things out in the open, and your desire to eat healthy foods will be of high importance. You're looking at good days on the 24th and 26th - work your magic!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

Whatever you've been up to prior to this week has worked so well for you that this week is going to be absolutely brilliant. The Full Moon in Libra has brought out the best in you, in all of your Capricorn glory.

That means that you are basically on fire when it comes to your career - as stimulated by the Full Moon in your tenth house of ambition. If you went for it, you got it - it's what you do.

In fact, all you do in terms of career at this point has a green light shining on it, which could imply that a career change would also be an upgrade. In other words, the days of fear are far behind and it is during this week that you could successfully achieve something brand new - without fear of failure.

You are all about success this week, so take advantage. Heads up: don't ignore your home life or the people who support you. If success gets to your head, it's OK, but remember that you didn't do it all alone. Give love to those who deserve your love, as they have given so much to you.

Your week starts off with love on the 22nd and sees you through with luck and money on the 26 and on the 28th.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

Well, you've Jupiter and Saturn pushing you into success this week, and that leaves the imagination part to you...which almost always guarantees brilliance when Aquarius is in charge.

You are more than ready to go after your dream now, and you're so ready to walk away from the disenchantment of Covid and the 2020 experience.

It's enough and now you are chomping at the bit; you want action and you know it's right there for you to be a part of. The Spring is about to bring out in you an amorous side, but you aren't feeling serious - you're feeling frisky.

You want fun, and there's a good chance you'll have some, though Venus in Aries can sometimes work as a detriment, as their influence can weaken rather than strengthen.

What you really want is to flirt; you want poetry and fantasy, so your job is to get someone on board with your ideas without making them feel like you need them to sign a blood oath of fidelity. Good days for love and luck are on the 24th and the 28th.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

Just in case you thought you'd escaped some kind of typical Pisces emotional melt-down season - guess again...you didn't. It's here, it's high strung, it's filled with self-pity and it's all yours this week, Pisces.

Now, this is not to say it's a bad week - no, not at all, and that's because you're sort of in your element when things are dramatic and a bit over the top. What's nice is that Libra - where the Full Moon transits through - acts as a harmonizing force in your life.

You'll also be feeling the need to complete things left undone. This Full Moon, in particular, will have you taking a very clear look at all you've neglected, and it will give you a great desire to either get rid of it all or work on it to make it over.

You need things to be over with, Pisces, you really do, and it's the drag of these untended tasks that has pulled so much energy away from you and what you really want to do now today.

Act on your impulses this week, and trust your instincts. Communication is in your corner, so don't be afraid to say what's really on your mind. Love days will fall on the 22nd, and the 26th, while you might feel a bit dramatic or off on the 24th and 28th.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.