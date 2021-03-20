Love Horoscope For Sunday, March 21, 2021

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on March 21, 2021.

The Sun will be in Aries, and tomorrow, Venus will follow behind bringing great intensity to our love lives and relationships.

With the Sun in Aries, there can be a desire to push things forward, to command attention, and to do so in a way that is selfish, but within this hardship, when Venus is in Aries, we are able to find nuggets of emotional opportunity.

Venus enters Aries on Monday, and while in Aries this is an *interesting* placement for the planet of love and beauty. She is so close to home (Taurus) when in Aries, and this can be frustrating, to say the least. Venus loves to express herself smoothly, not with difficulty which is what we may experience until April 3rd. It's time to learn self-discipline when selfishness rears its ugly head we learn to find balance, again the positive expression of Venus who also rules Libra, and get to the place where we can love ourselves and others equally.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of identity and self-development.

Happy birthday, Aries, and if you were born with Venus in Aries, you're getting a double blessing of goodness in your life.

You may feel like it's time to take better care of yourself and feel even more positive about your appearance.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of spirituality.

This can be a wonderful time to initiate a spiritual practice.

Maybe consider starting each day with some form of meditation or ending it with stretching yoga, or a look at the stars.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to start hanging out with people who add value to your life.

You may find yourself meeting new individuals who exhibit Aries-like traits, and they can encourage you to also be a leader.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a great time for you to fall in love with what you do for a living and to start thinking big picture.

You want to bring something good to the table in your love life, and this can include what you do for a job.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of higher learning.

This is a wonderful time for you to start thinking about what you want to study, even if it's just as a hobbyist.

Pick up a new book by an author you'd like to learn more about. Start binging on a documentary series that you can discuss with your significant other on your next date.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of shared resources.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

What do you love to give and do you struggle with receiving?

Perhaps you and your significant other may explore the idea of moving in together and supporting one another financially in some way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of commitment.

You might start to see some activity in your love life.

If you've been thinking about reopening your online dating profile, this might be the right time to do it.

You could make a quick connection where there's instant chemistry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of daily duties.

If you have a lot to do, maybe doing chores with your significant other and making a day of it can be fun.

Article continues below

This is a wonderful time for you to focus on productivity and getting your priorities in order, including spending time on love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of romance and play.

It's the perfect time to let your flirty side show. If you're in a relationship with someone, you may feel a bit more playful and silly. Don't hold back. Enjoy yourself and have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of home and the family.

This is the perfect time to let people know that you care, love, and respect them.

Send a little "I love you" text, or call your grandparents to check in and say hello.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of communication.

It's the perfect time to express your feelings using text, emails, or sending a cheesy e-card.

You might find that your online dating profile blows up in a positive way too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus enters Aries, your solar house of money and personal property.

This is the perfect time to start thinking ahead about your future and how you will invest what you earn.

You may want to go window shopping to find the perfect item for your house to bring a little charm into the place.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.