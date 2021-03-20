Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 21, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Sunday.

The day encourages action motivated by emotional determination and the need to release some physical tension.

It's the perfect time to start a new health and fitness program and to Spring clean your home as we have both fire and water energy in abundant supply on Sunday.

The Sun is now in Aries, and the Moon leaves Gemini to enter the zodiac sign of Cancer.

The Quarter Moon lunar phase takes place in the sign of Cancer this Sunday.

The Quarter Moon phase is a signal that it's time to initiate projects, especially those that can be completed within the first week of Aries season.

If your birthday is March 21:

If March 21 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are a hopeless romantic who often initiates the relationship.

You are affectionate and great at meeting new people.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actor Matthew Broderick, and rap artist and dancer Kevin Federline.

You are most compatible with the zodiac signs Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of home and family.

It's a great day to spend at home, cooking, cleaning, and getting things around the house done.

You will feel best being around your family and tending to things that relate to your community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of communication.

It's a great day to write, spend a little time on social media, create your website, or get lost in a book.

You will feel best spending time socializing with others and learning new things.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of money and personal property.

It's a great day to review your investments, check out real estate or look into cryptocurrencies.

You will feel best knowing that you have a financial plan in place and are on the path toward making a budget so you can pay off any debt and begin saving.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of identity.

It's a great day to work on your personal projects and to take a beauty or grooming day.

You will feel best after a good deep spring cleaning and clearing out any expired items or things that no longer fit or are outdated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of hidden things.

It's a great day to look for something that you have misplaced and find what is missing.

You'll want to clear out your spam folder and go through any lingering mail that you've not handled yet.

You will feel best once you feel like you've got a handle on tasks that have been pending for too long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of friendships.

It's a great day to spend time with friends or connect with the people you want to catch up with after a long spell of silence.

You will feel best when you've had a chance to let the people you know that you love them and have made positive human connections.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of social status and career. It's a great day to fill out job applications and to update or send your resume in for recently posted openings.

You will feel best when you have done your due diligence, and maybe even make a job application tracker spreadsheet so you can know when to follow up or see if there's still interest in hiring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of higher learning.

It's a great day to study, check out college programs, or look into long-distance travel opportunities.

You will feel best when you're getting new knowledge and exploring the world even if it's just from the comfort of your chair at home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of shared resources. It's a great day to barter, trade, or sell items that you no longer need.

You might also consider helping your significant other do a project so that they can get some money.

You will feel best when you have worked on something that's not only for yourself, assisted someone in reaching a goal that's important to them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of commitment.

It's a great day to spend time with a person you love or to go out on a first date with a love interest.

You will feel best when you have made a close connection or given of yourself in a way that you ordinary don't have the opportunity to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of daily duties.

It's a great day to get a few chores around the house done and catch up on things that are time-sensitive.

You will feel best when you have a goal or kick off a new routine that leads to a health improvement, too.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Cancer, your astrology house of creativity.

It's a great day to start a new project and to get something you have wanted to do finished around the house that is fun and enjoyable to you.

You will feel best when you see the evidence of your handiwork and can show off your creative skills.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.