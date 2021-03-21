Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Have a sense of humor and know that life has its shares of ups and downs; neither is permanent and it's good to be flexible when the energy comes with a twist to start the week on Monday.

The Sun spends the day in the sign of Aries. The Moon will be in the sign of Cancer.

The Moon will communicate harmoniously with Uranus, the planet of chaos. So anticipate an area of life to be slightly less predictable.

Mercury in Pisces brings optimism to light as it also harmonizes with the Moon in Cancer. Strengths can be found in your intuition, so use it as best as you can.

If your birthday is March 22:

If March 22 is your birthday, you are an Aries zodiac sign ruled by the planet Mars.

You are a powerhouse, and you love to get things done.

You have tireless energy, and you bring teams together in ways that others find admirable and motivating.

Famous Aries who share your birthday include English composer Andrew Lloyd Weber, American actor William Shatner, and author James Patterson.

You are most compatible with zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Sagittarius.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, March 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your fourth solar house, and while life can be difficult in this area of your life, and your mood could be dictated by things outside of yourself.

This is the time to get in touch with your emotional wants and needs.

Connect with what's familiar to you, and if you live close to the water, maybe visit the beach or a river nearby and give yourself a chance to relax or think.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your third solar house of communication, and your inner voice could be easier to hear over the next few days.

What you perceive during this time can be essential for your spiritual wellness.

You might enjoy doing quiet activities, such as writing or listening to podcasts, motivational speakers, and reminiscing about the past.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your second solar house of money and personal property.

Funds may be coming in right now, but it's also best to conserve your resources.

Expect to be tempted by sales and things that seem to promise a deal.

You may want to spruce up your home and give it a do-over. Instead of going over your budget, check out thrifts stores that can be fun to visit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your first solar house of identity.

You may feel slightly more sensitive over the next few days about how you look, feel about your overall life, and want to make certain changes and improvements.

You may find it useful to take things slow and give yourself time to do things to the best of your ability.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your twelfth solar house of hidden enemies.

You may sense when someone is not as much a friend as they claim to be.

Your ability to perceive deception is stronger and more in tune with the reality at hand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your eleventh solar house of friendships.

You will feel a strong desire to be there for others and to show your care and concern for people.

The next few days are great for socializing with your best friend and doing things that allow you to enjoy one another's uniqueness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your tenth solar house of career and social status.

You will feel drawn toward work that is not only emotionally fulfilling but gives you a sense of belonging.

Being part of the team will be more important to you.

Even if you aren't recognized publicly by others, knowing that your role mattered will give you a great sense of satisfaction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your ninth solar house of higher learning.

What comes to mind or what you find intriguing to you may be where to center your focus and attention.

You may not know what the reason is for your sudden interest in religion or spirituality, but it is a time for you to seek answers and ponder the meaning of life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your eighth solar house of shared resources.

You may long to hear feedback from others and search for signs of acceptance from your partner.

This may be a time where your energy is open to feed off of what is happening around you, and if you're an empath, be sure to put up some safeguards and when needed, get some space.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your seventh solar house of partnerships. This is a time for love and also luck in romance.

You can feel closer to your partner, and if you are having problems, you may sense that there is some hope in the situation.

It's a good day to go on a date or to just relax and get close to someone you love.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your sixth solar house of daily duties. Getting started with your day may not be as easy as you'd like.

You may feel less motivated to get things done, especially if they are tasks outside of your home. Try to stick to your priorities, even if they seem mundane and less alluring.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your fifth solar house of creativity.

This is a time to get hands-on with what you want to make happen in your life.

You might want to do something tangible and playful such as paint, do some art, make music or play a boardgame with a friend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.