5 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Dream Come True During Mercury In Pisces, March 15-April 3, 2021

Mercury in Pisces activates our imagination, and things are about to become murky over the next few months, but if you can tap into your intuition, and know what you really want to see in your life, this is the perfect time to manifest something beautiful into reality.

Mercury in Pisces lasts for nearly three weeks, and it's more than enough time to break old habits, make new resolutions, or even to see some big change in an area of your life.

From March 15-April 3, 2021, the communication planet will swim through the watery landscape of Pisces, and this can be a magical time.

Pisces is about illusion, dreams, and depending on your zodiac signs, a dream may come true.

Pisces rules the twelfth house of astrology, which is all about endings. Mercury rules communication, transportation, data, and the nervous system. It's the planet that rules the mind.

It is associated with the brain, our nervous system. It rules Virgo and Gemini, and the house of communication, local communities, health, and our daily habits.

Mercury in Pisces brings spiritual contracts to the table, and when it connects with Neptune this month, dreams take flight.

Depending on your zodiac sign, an ending can take place, but this is a good thing. Saying goodbye to the old creates space for something new to come true.

Mercury is about contracts. And, we are still in the energy of the New Moon in Pisces, so it's not too late to set an intention for your love life, career, or anything that your heart desires (and that you've put the work into).

Mercury in Pisces typically speaks to us through our dream state. So, pay special attention to your imagination, daydreams, Deja Vu moments, and situations that make you feel like something karmic is happening to you.

Will your zodiac sign be affected by Mercury in Pisces? Perhaps.

Certain zodiac signs were born with their Mercury in Pisces. So, if you're an Aquarius, Pisces, or an Aries Sun sign, this could be true for you.

Zodiac signs ruled by Mercury may also feel the effects of it in their dream life, too.

Here's which zodiac signs will have a dream come true during Mercury in Pisces, March 15-April 3, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury in Pisces brings closure to the past, and when this happens, your dream of a new beginning will come true.

You're ready to try something new, but there are things in the way, and now it's time for closure.

You've been dreaming about your freedom. You long to be free from things that are toxic in your life, especially past matters that should have ended long ago, but seem to keep manifesting even though you have tried to close the door, seal it, and say 'no more'.

When Mercury enters Pisces, you may have a difficult situation come to an end.

This will free you to do things you've wanted to do. With so many planets in the sector of your friendships, your time has been occupied with people in your life that you care about, but aren't always the best to have around.

A conversation you wanted to start but didn't have the courage may be initiated by the other person. A contract or agreement, even perhaps a divorce can be finalized.

You'll notice who your real enemies are, and this will also give you the courage to be resolute in your decision to cut ties and move on.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury rules your sign, and when this personal planet enters Pisces your career and social status are activated.

When this happens, a dream related to your job can come true for you such as a job offer, promotion, or the start of your own business.

There may have been a pivot in your career-focus, particularly after the full moon lunar eclipse took place in your sign last year around the end of November.

A change in focus began to urge you to put your career first, and perhaps you've come to realize that there are things you do that you don't like or that you want to improve on.

This is a great time to create your vision board, or if you already have one, to put it out and see yourself fulfilling your dreams.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury in Pisces activates your solar house of commitment and marriage, and perhaps you have a relationship that is hanging on a thread.

Love on the fray can be so heartbreaking, but Mercury can open up talks and give you a chance to bring some healing.

You might have a dream that your partner would go to therapy, and open up with you about their own hopes and fears, and now they are more open to doing so, and you can rebuild again.

Article continues below

The next three weeks can also be about closure; a dragged-out divorce and mediation can finally come to an end.

When this happens, you are free to live your life on your own terms, and perhaps meet someone new.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may be dreaming about financial freedom, and the next few weeks can get you closer to your goal.

Mercury in Pisces can lead to you receiving some long-awaited money or getting a gift with personal meaning.

Even though Mercury does not rule money, it can be about something paper-related such as a bonus check, refund, or sale of a property that brings profit to you.

You may be sending out the last payment to a debt, or pay off a school loan that's been a burden.

Mercury in Pisces, especially when it speaks with Neptune in early April can lead to some sort of ending that is financially freeing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You have been dreaming of a fresh start or a much-needed vacation away from it all.

Since Mercury represents travel, this can be a time when you finally book a trip to a place you've been meaning to go since the pandemic changed everything.

You might want to go somewhere that you can lay on a beach and enjoy some sunshine.

You may feel a strong desire to be free from it all, and during the next three weeks, you might take advantage of spring break and throw a little overnight bag in the car to a destination that gives you exactly what you've been dreaming of.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.