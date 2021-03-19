Astrological New Year Horoscopes & What Your Zodiac Sign Can Expect For The Rest Of 2021

The Spring is here and with that a new beginning. We are ready to enjoy a fresh start and get things right or at least try to one more time.

Even though 2021 has been around for an entire three months, it still feels like the year hasn't begun until Spring arrives.

Until Spring begins, unless you live in a warmer climate, life is sedentary, less active, and it's tough to hit all your goals, especially if they involve outdoor activities.

What's in store for your zodiac sign's horoscope during the rest of 2021?

In astrology, the new year doesn't technically begin until the Spring Equinox, and all zodiac signs get a fresh start during Aries Season.

The astrological new year begins with the Sun entering Aries and a Quarter Moon in Cancer.

Aries is Cardinal Fire.

For Cardinal signs, Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn the rest of the year will begin with mean purging or 'spring cleaning' the home.

Mutable zodiac signs such as Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces may feel the need to go on a new health or fitness kick.

Some Fixed zodiac signs, like Tauruses, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius will want to remove toxic people from their lives.

Other zodiac signs may decide to start a new business or desire some form of independence.

The Spring Solstice arrives while the Moon is in Cancer.

Cancer is also a Cardinal zodiac sign, and it brings attention to home and the family.

Cancer creates things by the power of one's intuition and feelings that are reflective and turned inward.

The beginning of the astrological new year means that each zodiac sign will exhibit some type of desire to work hard at reestablishing order within the home and perhaps reflects a new outlook in life.

The new year comes with disruptive changes that will affect the communication and transportation industries, education, travel, and personal philosophies.

Solar and lunar eclipse season in 2021:

There will be solar and lunar eclipses in the signs of Gemini and Sagittarius throughout the rest of 2021:

Gemini rules the third solar house which governs transportation, data, communication, and local communities.

Sagittarius rules the ninth solar house which governs education, religious belief, personal philosophy, and long-distance travel.

The rest of 2021 and the outer planets:

Uranus remains in Taurus

Uranus in Taurus continues the theme of money, personal property real estate, and how the agricultural world is managed.

People may start to look at alternative housing types. There may be more changes related to how food and livestock are handled for human consumption.

Uranus also rules cryptocurrencies, so we will continue to see an uptick in their disruption and their increase as investment properties.

Jupiter & Saturn in Aquarius

Aquarius is the zodiac sign of humanitarianism and equality.

So, both Jupiter and Saturn will take on the energy of Aquarius during their expression while transiting this zodiac sign.

Both Jupiter and Saturn will remain in the zodiac sign of Aquarius for the rest of 2021.

Jupiter rules Sagittarius, so we will see continued growth and changes that are helpful for all of humanity in some way that affects education.

We have already seen some of those changes come into play with the Biden administration forgiving student loan debt that hurt borrowers of schools that closed or where the degree did not lead to a job.

Because Jupiter moves faster than Saturn, it will likely have a greater impact, and we may see positive and helpful changes in the government as a continuing theme during 2021.

Pluto in Capricorn

Pluto rules Scorpio, and it also rules viruses.

Scorpio is often called 'transformative' and 'the surgeon' so 2021 will bring out transformation in areas of life when it communicates with various personal planets and outer planets.

While in Capricorn, Pluto may continue to bring changes in government (ruled by Saturn), and also the workplace, but there may be a continuation of new vaccines, boosters, and changes as it relates to the pandemic or other viruses that are discovered.

Since Pluto is in Capricorn, which rules career and social status, including big government, there will be some focus and attention on corporations, government authorities, and perhaps regulation changes.

Neptune in Pisces

Neptune rules Pisces. In Pisces, Neptune can magnify problems related to illusions such as substance abuse and narcotic use on a global level.

How will your zodiac sign be affected during 2021?

We begin with the end in mind, of course, and all that depends on your zodiac sign and personal chart.

Here's a run-down for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Astrological new year & zodiac sign horoscopes for the rest of 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the rest of the new year starts with you learning to put yourself first. The first full moon of the new year will take place in Libra, the sign of your relationships and partnership.

You may have hooked on to toxic people during last year for one reason or another.

There may have been some compromises that you made in order to 'see things through to the end', but the new year invites you to make some changes that are necessary for your life, and this involves your emotional and relational health.

The astrological new year will involve you making new friends in order to replace the void that exists when you let go of some that are no good now.

You may also be focusing on building a new business, starting a new job or partnership.

There can be some changes in how you communicate with others and some Aries may decide to go back to school, or if you're a parent, change your child's educational structure to permanently being online, or back to brick-and-mortar.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the rest of the new year starts with you learning what you don't know during Aries season, and this may be the main theme for all of 2021.

The Sun entering Aries can imply that you have to make an effort to step out of your comfort zone. You may have put on some blinders that

The astrological new year will involve you changing some of your routines, perhaps your daily health habits will also be where you want to start first, as the Libra Full Moon brings attention to bad habits in your life that need to go.

The eclipses will hit your money house and your shared resources house.

So, there can be power plays in both of these areas of your life where you either find yourself quarreling with a partner about what to spend or how to save.

If you live with a roommate or with other people, what's mine vs ours can be of primary importance for boundary setting.

If not, you may find that you're working on your generosity vs being frugal. Giving to charity may be what you hope to do, but there will also need to be some attention on your personal growth and development, (first).

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the rest of the new year starts with you focused on your friendship sector, and how the people in your life add value or help you to be a better person.

You may define who you want to be in your inner circle, and if you haven't made a best friend yet, you could.

The Full Moon in Libra emphasizes your romance sector, and this can be where you let go a bit more in this department.

Perhaps you became more conservative about who you date or who you allowed close to your heart.

You may have not felt like being romantic with anyone, but this may be where you slowly allow yourself to reenter the field and flirt again.

This astrological new year and eclipse season may feel like you're getting an entirely new lease on life especially in your personal life and your love life.

The eclipses take place in your solar houses of identity and commitment.

You may decide to go for a new look, lose weight, change the way you do things, and this could impact or lead you to meet someone and fall in love if you're not already in a committed relationship.

If you're married or engaged, you may be figuring out how to balance these areas of your life or something radical can change that requires you to pay special attention or make some compromises in the name of love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the rest of the new year starts with you seeing some developments in your career and social status.

You may start to get some recognition or feel more ambitious about acquiring a job in a field that you really like.

This can feel like a critical stage in your job or work sector, and you may have a lot of drive and determination to meet your goals. Don't have any? Set some.

The Full Moon in Libra takes place in your sector of communication and short-term travel. A trip could come up for you. You may also embrace the concept of opening up about a topic in writing or getting more involved in your local community.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of endings and pets.

This year you may finally decide to adopt a pet or rehome one if you're entering a new chapter of your life that won't allow you to take your furry pal with you.

You may decide to end a chapter of your life and explore a new way of living that involves an overall sense of wellness and a different daily routine.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the rest of the new year starts with you learning that life is a series of events that changes your outlook with time, and initially, this may come as a shock or even anger you.

You may find yourself learning to let go of what you once believed.

With the Full Moon in Libra activating your third solar house of community, travel, and communication, this could be where you are finally released, end or close the door on a contract, a legal agreement, or some sort of partnership that's held you back or stopped you from pursuing a goal.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of friendships and romantic pursuits.

If you're single and looking, you might find that you meet someone you really like and it's a whirlwind for love.

You may meet this person through your network, friendship circle, a business meeting, or via common interests, hobbies, or a shared goal.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your shared resource sector. This may be when you really start to see things come into your life but through another person, like a partner, friend, or colleague.

Since you are often super independent, this could be uncomfortable for you to experience, but it can be a time where you learn to let others take care of you in the way that you often care for them.

The Full Moon in Libra will activate your money sector, and since this is a time of endings you may be ready to let go of a bill or expense that's draining your resources.

You may even change jobs, perhaps letting go of a career that you're comfortable with in order to take a risk with another that may provide the promise of greater income but not with the security involved.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of home and family, and your career or social status.

There can be some instability that shows up in both areas of your life.

You could receive an offer of relocation and this can require you to ask your family to make sacrifices. There could also be some changes at work where the network of people you work with changes and you have to make personal adjustments to be effective in your role.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your relationship sector. This can highlight this area of your life in many ways including love or career partnerships and people that you spend a lot of time with at the office (or remotely).

You may start to view this area of your life as an area to focus on. If you're single, you might become more open and receptive to flirting, romance, and the idea of being in love.

You could finally open the door to a person who likes you, or if you're in a mismatched marriage, think about whether or not it's time to move on.

The Full Moon at the start of the new year can define the rest of 2021 for you, too.

Taking place in your zodiac sign, it can be a call to get rid of clothing that isn't stylish for you anymore or where you are ready to start making some physical improvements.

You may finally decide to start exercising again or get more intentional with your self-care.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of personal philosophy and communication.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your daily duties sector. This is where you shine.

You are going to be the one who 'gets everything together' for yourself, and perhaps also for others. You may find it easy to spot problems in the ergonomics of your home and get things organized, streamlined, and less cluttered.

The Full Moon in Libra invites you to make a big change and to let go of something about your spirituality or a hidden area of your life.

This can involve other people, perhaps friends, a partner, or people you socialize with frequently. You may find that breaking off from the group allows you to recapture your autonomy and individuality.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of money and shared resources.

You may be investing in a piece of real estate with someone or perhaps buying out a person on a property if you're getting a divorce in the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your romance sector. This is where you are viewed fondly by others, and maybe people will think of you as a flirt.

You may long for attention and search for new ways to get it, even unintentionally. You may find that you're playful and outgoing. You can be creative too.

The Full Moon in Libra will activate your friendship sector, and this may mean you are going to say goodbye to a friend who is relocating.

You might get the news that a friend is going back to their hometown or getting married to someone in the military and stationed far from where you hang out together now.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of identity and your relationships.

This area of your life can sustain huge changes that not only alter how you do life now but improve it in some way.

You may start to cultivate a new interest or hobby and you may start to introduce others to the craft, and begin to build your own little community.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your family and home sector. This is where you find yourself to excel, and your family may see you in a positive light, even admiring you or holding you in elevated regard.

The Full Moon in Libra will bring attention to your career and social status.

This can imply that you're going to work fewer hours, especially if you've been pulling a lot of overtime shifts or feel tired and want to share your workload.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of the past and daily duties.

You may find that not only does your work and career start to slow down a bit (in a good way) but this impacts other areas of your life in positive ways so that you can truly start to have the life you want.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your communication sector.

This is where you may shine the most at the start of the year. Perhaps you're going to do a lot of writing or even some local travel.

You may decide to start a podcast or a community blog for a subject you know well.

Other areas of your life that are third house-related can involve a car, such as buying or selling one, or getting into a new contract that happens suddenly because you realize it's an advantage for you.

The Full Moon in Libra is a time for you to release expectations when it comes to romance or creativity.

If you've been crushing on someone but not getting any positive feedback in return you may find that you're ready to move on and let go of the dream in order to pursue something more realistic in your love life.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of friendships and romance.

If you've been in a relationship and not getting needs met, you might finally resolve to find other ways to satisfy your desires, either by socializing with friends or family, while taking your significant other off the hook and letting this strain go in their life.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the rest of the new year starts with the Sun in your money sector, and you'll want to get a handle on impulse spending or financial losses.

You might have gone too heavy on the buy-now button over the last year, and this habit can be curved during the start of Aries season and the astrological new year.

The first full moon takes place in Libra activating your house of shared resources. Be honest with yourself for the three months ahead. Who or what have you been generous to the detriment of yourself?

It will become apparent to you perhaps when you least expected, and closing the door on this financial or time-costly problem will enable you to gain some monetary control.

The astrological new year's lunar and solar eclipse season will activate your sector of career and family. These two areas of your life may be 'under construction'.

You might be asked to change your schedule or adjust your role at work in order to spend more time at home.

This will come at the expense of some head-butting, and unpredictability until you've got a better understanding of the dynamics and what is most effective for everyone involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.