Your horoscope for tomorrow, March 9, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius at 3:48 p.m. EST. The Moon in Aquarius is optimistic, determined, and hopeful.

The Moon will harmonize with Mars in Gemini bringing significant air to the day.

The Moon will harmonize with chaotic Uranus, the ruler of Aquarius, and this can bring on sudden conflicts related to a desire for freedom.

There can be some tension with political forces as we try to find solutions and structure our ideas as the Aquarian Moon will also be conjunct Saturn.

If your birthday is March 9:

If March 9 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are a think-skinned individual with the endurance to see an idea through despite criticism from others.

You trust yourself when times are tough, and often depend on your inner voice to see you through hardship and adversity.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include South Korean K-pop star 'Suga' Min Yoongi and American actor Matthew Gray Gubler.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, March 09, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of friendships, bringing who you hang out with into focus.

The Moon harmonizes with brave Mars in Gemini, so take care when around a crowd, as you'll feel extra sensitive about the company you keep. feel super charged or a bit deflated.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of career and social status.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars, your competitive nature comes shining through.

If you really want something and feel the need to compete for it, you'll work harder than usual to win.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of higher learning.

The Moon will harmonize with Mars, which can invoke a strong reaction to situations where you feel like you have been through the school of hard knocks in the past.

You will be less apt to turn the other cheek and may call out a situation that you feel threatens your right to feel at peace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of shared resources, and this can encourage you to do things for the good of others, but not without some unexpected conflicts from others.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars, you may sense power struggles with friends and this can lead to a breakdown of trust or miscommunication if now handled with care.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of commitment, and this can be a positive time for your love life or business relationships where things are starting to move in an improved direction.

However, when the Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, you may still sense some competitiveness coming your way to help you sharpen your skills in the workplace.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of daily duties, and this can be a great time to focus on things that improve shared spaces at home or that make life easier for you.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, you may feel more intimately connected or motivated by a sense of your higher calling. Perhaps something serendipitous can happen for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of creativity, and you may want to share a fresh idea with the world, but sometimes that's not the best thing to do when you're still in the initial stages of invention.

The friendly Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, activating your shared resource sector. There can be some quarreling involved when it comes to resources that are perceived to be scarce.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of home, and the family.

This is a great time for you to bring aid to others or to demonstrate your desire to help as much as necessary.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars, in your sector or commitment.

You may feel strongly attracted to the idea of power, and want to help others that you feel exhibit the traits you hope to emulate.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of communication, and you may find yourself chatting along with various people enjoying banter about things that you are learning or hoping to explore.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars in your sector of daily work, so be careful not to say 'yes' and overcommit yourself to things.

You may be feeling overly optimistic and high energy which can lead to burnout if you don't manage your schedule well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of money, and you may be buying lunch or spending on friends in a way that you thought you wouldn't but you might just decide to be generous anyway.

The Aquarian Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, so be careful not to splurge on drinks if it's not in your budget. Even if you're trying to impress someone, keep a smart head on your strong shoulders.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of identity, and this can be when you start to think about changes that you need to make or at least want to.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars in Gemini, motivating you to look your best or to look sharp so that you're recognized by others for the way that you look.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, your solar house of hidden enemies, and you may still try to make friends with people that you know you should not.

When the Moon harmonizes with Mars, you may still keep your guards up keeping an eye out for situations where drama or high stress could evolve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.