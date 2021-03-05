Your Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For The Week Of March 8 - 14, 2021

There are lots of things in store for your zodiac sign during the month of March, but this week may prove to be most interesting when you view it from astrology starting with the Moon.

Here's what's going on with your horoscope for the week of March 8-14, 2021:

This week brings us the New Moon on the 13th, as well as Venus conjunct Neptune on the same day.

The New Moon is always an important event as it represents our plans and thoughts not yet manifest.

The New Moon is when we come up with our best ideas before they move into their metamorphosis, meaning - before they manifest as our reality.

With Venus conjunct Neptune, we should all probably be feeling some version of our darker side. Daring thoughts and situations may come to mind - will we act on these thoughts, or will they just act as inspirations for a future date?

This all stems from the event that takes place on the 10th, where the Sun conjuncts Neptune - this is what influences our dark side, and that means we should not be surprised if we're feeling all kinds of subversive, mischievous things. Once again, will we act on these darker desires? That's up to your sign, individually!

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Expect an energy-filled week that should take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions and realizations. That 'dark side' that was mentioned above will hit you in a big way, so while your carnal drive may be full speed ahead, so will your creative drive. If you're a creative person, someone in the arts, you can expect great ideas to inspire you.

The week will be event-filled, so don't expect a single dull moment. Take advantage of all the acceptance you'll be getting as well, as your attitude and presence will definitely have a positive effect on those around you - including those at work and in a professional environment.

Let's just say that this particular week is going to work for you, so make wise decisions and act on them in a timely manner. Your patience is doing well, so take advantage of it, as you don't always have the stamina to see things through to their completion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

You're at the end of a Mercury square, so can probably anticipate the end of a communication cycle - this means that your ability to get messages out in a succinct way might be compromised a bit.

It's OK, though, because this week brings you such a sense of accomplishment and comfort that you won't have as much of a need to get your point across, as you did last week.

The Venus sextile allows you to express yourself in love, however, and your love life will be in full flourish mode. The New Moon has you thinking and scheming; you're more internal than you are external, this week.

This is a good week for giving gifts and compliments. If you are asked to do a favor for someone, then do it, as you are likely to be rewarded for your kindness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20):

You've personally got Venus square, and that's going to highlight your love life - and what you want out of it. You may be feeling lonely, or needy this week. Try not to turn this sadness into a state of self-disrespect.

The week could easily go down the tubes for you if you decide to feel sorry for yourself rather than let it pass. If there was ever a week for you to practice meditation and any kind of stress-regulating exercise, then this is the one.

See if you can consciously move out of any funk you may plunge into and then when you are able to - which you ARE able to - pat yourself on the back for being able to choose the right path, the path of happiness.

You do not need to fulfill a quota of self-doubt; you need to believe in yourself and go forward, living in confidence and security.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22):

The beginning of the week will feel stressful and anxiety-filled but should let up by the end of the week, as the Venus trine comes in to lower stress levels and enhance relaxation.

The New Moon on the 13th should spark great new ideas for you, which should set you in motion for creative projects. If you are someone who likes to craft or make jewelry, it's an especially good week for the use of small tools, handiwork, and detailed creations.

Eye strain may occur, so don't go overboard, but do indulge. It's also a good week for you in terms of popularity and friendships. Good news may come your way, via the kind words and thoughts of a close friend.

Other things to keep in mind: it's a good time to negotiate deals and sign contracts, as well as the right time to buy clothes, food, and art.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Your Mars sextile will bring you a great deal of energy this week, Leo, and believe it or not, you're going to like working with others - allowing their ideas to take root - in other words, you're in the mood to listen to someone other than your own self, and it's a great idea.

You will be feeling cooperative, magnanimous - open to opinions and easy-going with your reactions. While this state of grace may not last past the week, it will certainly provide you with a positive outlook.

That outlook will not only make you feel good, but it might inspire you to become a better romantic partner. You will be feeling amorous and silly, and this will read as very appealing to your partner if you are partnered.

You've just come out of an opposing Mercury, so just about everything feels like smooth sailing to you, this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22):

The big picture lets you know that you've been experiencing the Uranus trine since February of 2019, and it's just about to see its end, which means you're up for some stimulating change.

You're not one to welcome change as you've always seen it as disruption, but you also know that it's through change that you personally develop, and on some level, this week - you are finally ready for the newness.

This is going to coincide with the Mars squared in your chart, which will create tension - but also a way to deal with it. Yes, you can lug around your anger for just so long but even you get tired of hauling that burden.

This week will bring that staleness into focus, letting you know that it's time to try something fresh and new. The ways of the past no longer work; talk means nothing - it's about action now.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

If you're feeling particularly intuitive this week, that makes sense, Libra. Mars trine revs up your passion and energy levels, balancing out what may have gone haywire in weeks previous. Your sense of what is right and what is wrong will work for you - that's the New Moon pulling your imagination, as well.

You can also expect deep conversations with both friends and strangers, along with a general good feeling and a sense of trust - quite the relief. Your relationships will feel steady, and the communication will be direct and honest - try to make that a habit.

You've always had a strong sense of where you belong and what you're here to do, and during this week, you may find yourself expanding on some of your original ideas - who are you?

Are you limited to your previous ideas of yourself, or are you actually someone who can grow and flourish, someone who can roll with the punches and change with the times?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21):

All the high hopes you've had over the last week may very well come to fruition during this week, Scorpio. You've learned what works and what doesn't work for you, and now you're ready to proceed with a well-laid plan for the future.

Thanks to the Sun trine, you will be feeling a great sense of inner calm and balance. It's a smooth week for you, and a productive one as well. Relationships, especially those romantic, will feel very successful this week due to a newfound ability to communicate openly.

You'll want to take control of a few things - and that might actually lead to some very creative endeavors. Throw yourself into your creative projects and allow the week to take you where it will, which will, no doubt, be one of peace, contentment, and super creativity, and a loving attitude.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21):

You've got a Mars opposition that lasts all the way through March 22, and that's going to make you feel like everything is in your way. While your Sagittarius focus is still razor-sharp, you'll be feeling the resistance along the way and that might cause frustration.

It is suggested that you have a good look at your lifestyle choices, especially when it comes to diet and exercise. This is also a week to take off, if possible. You could use a retreat or some good solid downtime, and you might be able to get a lot more done this week - at home than on the job.

The Venus square will bring about feelings of loneliness, but don't let it bring you down with it - deal with your sense of social anxiety the way you usually do: ignore it and do what you want to do anyway.

Also, financial hardship may be a point of interest this week; don't sweat it - all monetary problems will pass soon enough. Don't spend energy worrying about stupid ol' money.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19):

The Venus sextile will increase your chances at both love and making money, and that's a good thing for sure. It can also work if you're trying to impress someone - you can dazzle them with your personality while charming them with some outrageously expensive gift that you're able to buy them - if you buy it this week.

You will feel the need for love and attention, so try not to fall back into old patterns of laziness or apathy. We all know you are a person who likes instant gratification, but try not to force this into happening.

Everything will work out in time, and if you don't get what you want this week - you will, in time. Just stick to it, and don't give up on your dream or your plan. You do tend to slink into self-hate now and then, and you may feel the pangs of that negativity this week. It will pass, friend.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18):

During this week, you're going to experience a nice uptick in your energy. This will give you a stable sense of balance - there is no fire in your passion, rather you feel driven, purposeful...the anger has abated and you are now able to focus with a clarity that is both inspiring and infectious to others.

You might even experience a moment where you are an example set for others, a person others want to be like, due to your actions and intentions.

Charisma is your calling card this week and it's going to work for you in your friendships, as well as on your sense of self-confidence. Expect mental alertness and keen insight.

You'll do well in business meetings and if travel is in your cards, the week provides a clean slate for you - no drama on the raster. This is also a good week for planning a trip and settling disputes.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10):

Whereas risky behavior isn't your norm, you may want to change something this week, and the verdict is: don't. Don't take that chance, not this week. You'll be tempted to act impulsively - that's the effect of all that energy running amok.

You'll want things now, and you may find that you'll have more than one hissy fit when you don't get what you want. Grow up, you don't need to act like a big baby, and the people in your life will seriously resent you for it.

What would be incredibly good for you, this week is a good workout routine and a plan for healthy eating and diet. Maybe it's time to change something for good, like become a vegan, or something that promises health.

It's a good consideration, especially because you tend to get angry a lot, and anger is at the heart of many stress-related illnesses. Take your health seriously and do yourself a favor by NOT doing anything too dangerous. In other words, no sky-diving this week, Pisces!