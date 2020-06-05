Which BTS Zodiac Sign Are You Most Compatible With

Who will be your perfect BTS zodiac sign match, according to astrology?

When crushing on your favorite K-pop boy band, you might wonder which BTS member you are most compatible with based on your zodiac sign using Western or Chinese astrology.

Okay, so maybe you'll never actually meet one of the South Korean boy band 'BTS' members in real-life to have a love relationship with, but you never know! You could be soulmates.

There are seven band members — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, so there's plenty of options for love!

Which BTS band member is your zodiac sign most compatible with, according to astrology?

BTS member zodiac signs include Pisces, Virgo and Capricorn, Aquarius, Libra, and Sagittarius.

In Chinese astrology BTS member zodiac signs include Dog, Water Rooster, Monkey, Fire Ox.

Fire zodiac signs are most compatible with air and other fire signs.

Earth zodiac signs do best with water or another earth sign.

Air signs are great for one another, and they also enjoy the fiery horoscope signs.

Considering that BTS members include fire, air, water and earth zodiac signs there are plenty of compatibility to be had for love.

Before we see what's written in the stars, here's a few fun facts about your favorite K-pop band, BTS.

If you're wondering who these guys are and what makes them so popular as it relates to their zodiac signs, keep on reading!

Who is BTS?

BTS is literally a music sensation and global phenomenon with over thousands of fans worldwide.

BTS is a Korean pop band whose following began in 2013 with seven members: RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Most of BTS band members are Gen-Z, and the youngest band member, Jungkook was born during the year 1997.

The oldest band member is Jin, who was born in 1992 which makes him the only Millennial in the BTS K-pop band group.

Each of the seven members of this group has all won over the world's hearts not only for their insanely good looks and musical abilities but because of how modest and real each of them is.

When did BTS debut?

BTS made their first debut in 2013 with their single, "No More Dream." After that, success and global recognition became a part of their everyday lives and their fans, too.

What does BTS stand for?

Originally, BTS meant "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" but part of a rebranding project, the band members decided to also have BTS imply that they were also "Beyond The Scene".

With numerous awards like New Artist of the Year, Best Male Dance, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best World Performer, BTS paved a way for global artists and showed that no matter how badly you want to give up, keep pushing forward.

BTS's album "Love Yourself: Answer," made history in the U.K. charts as it became the first Korean artist(s) to receive gold BRIT certification.

BTS has also won the Top Social Artist award at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, beating U.S. artists such as Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.

Now that we're all caught up to speed on who BTS is, and what their zodiac signs are, let's see which signs would be most compatible with each member.

Here is the zodiac sign for each K-Pop BTS member, and who is your perfect love match, according to astrology:

1. BTS Member RM is a Virgo zodiac sign who is 25 years of age.

BTS member RM's Chinese zodiac sign: Dog

Date of birth: September 12, 1994

Place of birth: Gyenonggi-do, South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS member RM — Capricorn, Taurus, and Pisces.

It's no surprise that a Virgo like Kim Nam Joon, who goes by the stage name 'RM' (originally abbreviated for Rap Monster) is the leader of BTS.

RM was born in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea and he is the only member of BTS who was originally cast for the K-pop group.

His desire for perfection as a Virgo shows up in the way that RM is also the only member of BTS who speaks near-perfect English; in an interview with Elle magazine, RM stated that he taught himself English by watching 'Friends.'

RM remained in the group even during their trial and error process of selecting his fellow members; this is the true Mercury-ruled Virgo in him shining!

Virgo's are known for being goal-setters but may seem intimidating based on first impressions.

RM would pair up nicely with a Taurus (to assure he has reliability in his partner), and as a Virgo, he might love a Capricorn who can keep up with his high energy.

What Chinese zodiac sign is most compatible with RM's zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Because RM is a Virgo who was born on September 12, 1994 he is also a Dog zodiac sign in Chinese astrology.

Per Chinese astrology, he would be most compatible with Rabbit, Rat and Tiger.

2. Jin is a Sagittarius zodiac sign who is 27 years of age.

BTS member Jin's Chinese zodiac sign: Monkey

Date of birth: December 4, 1992

Place of birth: Anyang, Gyeonggi-do

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member Jim — Gemini, Aquarius, and Aries.

Kim Seok Jin, who goes by the stage name 'Jin,' is the sub vocalist of BTS.



Sagittarius zodiac signs have amazing physical features. And, Jin has been ranked as number 44 on TC Candler's "Top 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2019" list.

Jin was raised in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi-do but he was born in Anyang, Gyeonggi-do.

Jin's Sagittarius fiery traits should definitely lean toward a Leo (to show them not to take life so seriously) or an Aquarius (to settle down their feisty personality).

He was born on December 4, 1992, and is a Sagittarius and in Chinese astrology Jin is a Monkey.

Jin's zodiac sign best represents him because of how much he loves traveling and meeting new people; he would frequently travel with his father to multiple countries.

Who is Jin most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

Jin could easily fall in love with Ox, Dragon and Rabbit zodiac sign.

3. Suga is a Pisces zodiac sign who is 27 years of age.

BTS Member Suga's Chinese zodiac sign: Water Rooster

Date of birth: March 9, 1993

Place of Birth: Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member Suga — Cancer, Virgo, Taurus, Capricorn or Scorpio.

Min Yoon Gi, who goes by the stage name 'Suga,' is the group's lead rapper.

Pisces can be such a confusing zodiac sign. Suga loves to fantasize and Neptune's dreamy nature shows up in the way that Suga has branded himself.

He uses the pseudonym "AgustD," for his solo work. He coined the name AgustD from 'Daegu Town' (DT), and 'Suga' spelled backward when he released solo tracks.



On his 26th birthday, Suga celebrated by donating $88,000 worth of meat and toys to the Korea Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

Pisceans are known to be extremely compassionate people; they are the type to keep giving until there is nothing left to offer.

Suga's soft, emotional Pisces sign requires the attention of a Leo (for protection in every area) or a Sagittarius (to bring them out of their shells).

Who is Suga most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

Suga was born in Buk-gu, Daegu, South Korea. He was born on March 9, 1993, and is a Pisces, but in Chinese astrology he is a Water Rooster.

He would be most compatible with someone who is a Rat, Monkey or a Dragon.

4. J-Hope is an air Aquarius zodiac sign who is 26 years of age.

Instagram

BTS member J-Hope's Chinese zodiac sign: Dog

Date of birth: February 18, 1994

Place of birth: Gwangju, South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member J-Hope — Sagittarius, an Aquarius or Gemini.

Aquarius zodiac signs are the humanitarians of astrology.

BTS member, Jung Ho Seok, who goes by the stage name 'J-Hope,' is the main dancer of BTS. Of course, dance is a great way for an Aquarius zodiac sign to motivate others.

As his Aquarian zodiac sign proves, he's full of energy.

J-Hope chose his stage name because "he wants to be a source of light and hope to his fans." Sounds so Aquarian doesn't it?

J-Hope was born in Gwangju, South Korea on February 18, 1994, and so he's truly a full Aquarius personality type!

Do not be fooled by Aquarians; they will seem timid and quiet from first glance but like J-Hope, once you get closer to them, they will surprise you by how fun they are!

J-Hope is a fellow Aquarian whose greatest compatibility is a Gemini (to balance out their independence) or a Sagittarius (to help them balance their feelings).

Who is J-Hope most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

J-Hope is most compatible with Rabbit, Monkey, and Pig zodiac signs.

5. Jimin is a Libra zodiac sign who is 24 years old.

Instagram

BTS member Jimin's Chinese zodiac sign: Pig

Date of birth: October 13, 1995

Place of birth: Busan South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member Jimin — Libra, Aquarius, Gemini, Leo, and Aries.

Libra zodiac signs are fair and balanced, and they make great listeners.

It may surprise you that BTS member, Jimin was born in Busan, South Korea and he's actually outgoing and chatty.

Park Ji Min, who goes by the stage name 'Jimin,' is also the lead dancer and lead vocalist of BTS.

Libra's are all about peace and equality and want the best for everyone, and so he's done so much for charity and helped others.

Jimin has generously donated $88,000 to the Busan Department of Education along with school uniforms and signed CD copies of BTS's albums.

Jimin is known for giving his fellow members a hit here and there as a sign of affection.



Jimin is a Libra who needs either a Gemini (to show them the brighter side of life) or an Aries (to help them feel more courageous).

He was born on October 13, 1995, which makes him a Libra, but in Chinese astrology his zodiac sign is a Pig.

Who is Jimin most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

Chinese zodiac signs most compatible with BTS member, Jimin would be Tiger, Rabbit or a Sheep.

6. V is a Capricorn zodiac sign who is 24 years of age.

BTS member V's Chinese zodiac sign: Wood Pig

Date of birth: December 30, 1995

Place of birth: Daegu, South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member V — Cancer, Taurus, or Virgo.

Capricorns do not stop at anything or anyone when it comes to their true passions, he's one of the younger members of the BTS group.

V was born in Daegu, South Korea but was raised in Geochang, and later moved to Seoul, South Korea.

V is one of the band's most playful members according to his bandmates. Kim Tae Hyung, who goes by the stage name 'V,' is the lead dancer and sub vocalist of BTS.

Capricorns love to learn and they excel at everything that they do.

V was studying acting in university before he joined BTS but in his downtime, he works on perfecting his acting skills.

V is a Capricorn whose best compatibility is a Taurus (to help them feel they have someone to rely on) or a Cancer (to show them that being emotional is sometimes necessary).

He was born on December 30, 1995, and is a Capricorn, but in Chinese astrology he is a Wood Pig.

Who is V most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

BTS member V is most compatible with Tiger, Rabbit and Sheep Chinese zodiac signs.

7. Jungkook is a Virgo zodiac sign who is 22 years old.

Chinese zodiac sign: Fire Ox

Date of birth: September 1, 1997

Place of birth: Busan, South Korea

Zodiac signs most compatible with BTS Member Jungkook — Gemini, Capricorn, Taurus, and Pisces.

One of the youngest BTS members, Jeon Jung Kook, who goes by the stage name 'Jungkook' and is the sub rapper of BTS.

As previously mentioned, Virgo's are goal-setters; they are not the type of people who would stop reaching their goals even after they've scratched the surface.

Jungkook is a Virgo. His goal-oriented eyes are always on the prize. Jungkook's ideal matches would be a Pisces (to balance his oftentimes stern personality)

Jungkook left his life back in Busan to take a leap of faith in Seoul and pursue his career because Virgos are truly brave.

Jungkook was a handball player before being scouted for the group, and that explains why he's such a perfect example of physical perfection.

He was born on September 1, 1997, so even though he is a Virgo, in Chinese astrology he is also a Fire Ox.

Who is Jungkook most compatible with for love or friendship based on his Chinese astrology?

BTS member Jungkook is most compatible with a Rat, Snake or a Rooster zodiac sign.

