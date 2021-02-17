Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 18, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Love is a spiritual endeavor, and when the Sun enters the sign of Aquarius entering Pisces we move from the mind to seeing love with eyes of the heart and soul.

The Moon spends the day in Taurus entering Gemini, and we are near a crisis moment as the Quarter Moon phase arrives.

This is a point of conscientiousness that can deepen or enhance love in a big way.

Pisces season is here, and with it comes new energy and new ways to see the world.

The Sun is the first planet to enter the twelfth solar house, which means we learn to explore first with the ego - and what's so interesting about the ego is it's one of the first things you need to lose if you really want to love well.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your sector of money, and this could be what causes hesitation in your love life.

You may experience tension with how you want to spend or save money compared to what you think someone else wants to do.

Try to compromise when possible, and ask questions to explore where you may meet half-way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of identity.

When it comes to knowing who you are and what you want to be, there can be an intense conflict taking place.

You may see that you cannot be all things to all people - at work and at home - but you'll try!

This is not the time to stretch yourself thin, but to find that right 'balance'.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of hidden enemies.

You may redefine what it means to be at odds with another person.

Perhaps you'll make compromises and concessions you would not have in the past out of love and a desire to show your commitment and steadfast affection.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of friendships.

You may be falling in love with a friend or someone that you have shared so much of your life lately.

There may be talk about the future and moving in together, and making a committed relationship a reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of social status and career.

You want a mate that not only looks good on paper but that you find beautiful on the inside, too.

Look for common beliefs about love, your dreams, and what you hope the future brings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of personal philosophy, and you may experience some doubt about love and your current relationship.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

You might wonder if this is what you really want, but now isn't necessarily the time to make big changes.

You're reflective now. You may read into the little things that signal this isn't what's best for you, and give you a reason to wonder if your relationship is healthy or not.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of shared resources.

You may sense the needs of a partner or friend and reach out to show support or to provide a listening ear.

You may perceive a romantic interest as being open to a relationship and things start to show signs of promise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of commitment.

This is a good time to explore where things are headed in your current relationship.

Rather than drop hints to feel out the situation, be direct and ask.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of routine.

This is a good time to make small changes that amount to more time with your significant other.

You may find yourself eager to make suggestions and to take on more responsibilities if it's to the benefit of you both.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of romance.

Your flirtatious side comes out in a playful, yet serious manner.

It's a great day to share your love interest and to suggest a date night or let someone know that you're interested.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of home.

It's a wonderful day to beautify your living space and to do one thing that enhances the ambiance of your bedroom.

Light candles. Play jazz. Cook a comfort meal and make the night memorable, even if you're single and spending the evening solo.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in Taurus, your solar house of communication. It's a wonderful day for learning about your partner or someone new. Ask questions.

Show your curiosity. If you've been hoping to get a text from a love interest, be the first to initiate a 'good morning' or to say you're 'thinking of them' message.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.