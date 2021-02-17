Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 18, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

A new solar season begins, and we go from an air element into the depths of a water sign.

The Sun leaves the zodiac sign of Aquarius to enter Pisces at 5:42 a.m. EST.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus.

Pisces are the mutable energy of water among the three water signs of astrology that include Scorpio and Cancer.

In Pisces, Venus is exalted. Pisces is about illusions, dreams, and psychic ability.

But Pisces is also associated with the twelfth house in astrology which references hidden enemies and things.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 18 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You have a strong personality which can be described as stubborn, yet you are also charming.

You have a soft spot for animals and love to give charitably.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of hidden enemies.

Get prepared for an emotional time that can bring you plenty of blessings, despite the fact that a two-faced friend may be revealed.

Money may be restricted and feel hard to get.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of friendship.

You may meet a soulmate or stumble upon a karmic relationship where situations and places you've been to feel fated and destined to be.

You may hear about a potential promotion at work. It's a good time to look at buying property, perhaps near water.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of career and social status.

It's time to go for a dream. If you have a vision that seems out of reach, now is the time to pursue it.

Educational pursuits are on the table, so apply to colleges or programs that appeal to you.

Now is a good time for you to trust your intuition when it comes to testing out new waters, especially in the fields of technology or the arts.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of personal philosophy and beliefs.

This can be the start of a deep exploration of your spirituality and your desire to connect with a higher power.

This is a great time to embark on a meditative practice or to begin yoga, prayer, or even journalling and art therapy.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of shared resources. Be careful.

If you are taking care of something that belongs to a friend, don't leave it absentmindedly.

You may be prone to lose objects of value during this time.

Have a financial need? Put your intentions out to the universe as things can come to you in timely ways.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of commitments and partnerships.

Looking for love? Update your online dating profile and be optimistic about meeting someone.

You may cross paths with a soulmate or an old lover, and sparks can fly.

Starting a new routine? Diet and exercise are important during this solar season, especially while Mercury retrograde is in your sixth house of health.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of daily routine and health.

Focus on core values when it comes to your health. Stock up on nutritious foods and keep better options close by.

It's time to revise your routine and be sensitive to what your body needs, especially when it comes to sleep.

Your charming side will bring a secret admirer your way soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of creativity and play.

Do something artful and crafty. Pick a DIY project for this weekend.

Try not to make any solid commitments that you can't keep.

A secret can be revealed suddenly in a conversation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of home, and the family.

Big plans can come up for a reunion or talk about problems that require your relatives to work together may appear.

You may find yourself needing to take a short trip out of town.

Check your automobile before you do; maintenance work may be needed.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of communication.

An exciting period of imagination and wonder can prompt you to try new things and even start to write a book or dabble in some poetry.

Career change? Now is a good time to search for advice from a finance professional or to apply for jobs.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of money and personal property.

Read up on cryptocurrencies and investment markets.

Planning to do something fun with your love? It's a great time to buy a comfort item for the home that can make your living space cozier and more inviting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Sun enters the zodiac sign of Pisces, your sector of identity.

It's a great time to get a haircut, coloring, or to try a wardrobe style.

Want to learn more about astrology? Sign up for an online course or attend a workshop to learn more about your sign and couple's synastry.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.