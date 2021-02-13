Your Zodiac Sign's Pisces Season Horoscopes For February 18-March 20, 2021

Your 2021 Pisces season horoscopes are here for all zodiac signs starting February 18-March 20, 2021.

What will the 2021 Pisces season have in store for your zodiac sign starting this month?

Pisces is a water sign with a mutable modality and ruled by the planet, Neptune.

These factors are what make Pisces emotional, intuitive, adaptable, imaginative, and creative.

Pisces is represented by two fish forever encircling each other. According to Greek mythology, this symbol represents the story of Aphrodite and Eros, the love gods.

In the myth, Aphrodite and Eros need to escape a sea monster, Typhon, so they disguise themselves as fish.

This myth illustrates Pisces’ inclination to emotions and the care and protection they instinctively feel for their loved ones.

During this month, Pisces’ creative, caring, intuitive energy is all around us.

Each person will be affected by this energy differently depending on their own personalities and the way they relate to the world, which can also be explained astrologically.

Here's how the Sun in Pisces will affect you this season, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, as a fire sign, you tend to express your emotions outwardly, which sometimes makes them quite intense for others to be around.

Pisces season may have you all up in your feels, so be sure to have healthy outlets for expressing them.

This could be through having honest, calm talks with your support system, physical activity, or take a page out of Pisces’ book and do something creative.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you tend to prefer the tangible over the abstract.

Although Pisces may be evoking more abstract thoughts, emotions, and ideas around you, you can make sense of them in your own unique way.

Creating analogies or creating some sort of art can help you to solidify some of these watery notions that Pisces brings.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your communication skills mixed with the intuitive energies of this Pisces month will bring you to new levels of understanding in your relationships whether with friends, family, or a romantic partner.

Use this time for inner reflection and expressing your needs and wants to those around you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, as a fellow water sign you feel quite comfy during Pisces season.

However, you tend to have a tough exterior. This month, try bringing your walls down a little bit.

Vulnerability can be scary, but when it is met with empathy, it will bring you comfort and connection to those you share with.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you tend to be quite extroverted. While extraversion is no better or worse than introversion, you can use this Pisces energy to do some inward exploration and reflection.

With you always on the go and radiating outwards, it’s easy to forget about the quiet times purely for yourself. Take some you-time, Leo.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Pisces is your sister sign because you are exactly opposite each other on the zodiac calendar.

This makes you two complements in many ways.

Pisces season is a good reminder to bring more attention to your creativity and your emotions because you are so often caught up in your duties or taking care of others.

Remember that while the structure that you love so much is advantageous and helps to drive you forward, there are also many pros to letting go from time to time and letting things be more free-flowing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you tend to feel a sense of purpose when you are bringing balance to the world around you.

You love to interact with others, but the energy coming from Pisces is reminding you to use your strengths to help yourself too.

Creating balance within yourself not only helps to make you happier but also makes you better equipped to help others later on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, like Pisces, you are very intuitive. Your intuition feels especially strong at this time.

Remember to trust your instincts and don’t forget to share the brilliant ideas inside you.

You can help yourself to go in the directions you want with your wise third eye as your guide, but you can also help your loved ones with your sage advice.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, this month may feel especially spiritual for you.

Pisces is ruled by Neptune, the planet of spirituality and imagination.

This pairs well with your philosophical side. Take some meditation time, or extra meditation time, this month and do some soul searching.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you tend to keep your emotions to yourself or within the confidence of a very select few.

Use this month to be a bit more open with how you are feeling.

This could be with someone you don’t usually open up to, or it could be getting deeper with someone you already trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you tend to prefer your independence despite how social you are.

Pisces is prompting you to make some of your many connections deeper with some emotional honesty.

Pisces is all about strong emotional ties, and Aquarius is all about humanitarianism.

If you merge the two together, you can see how emotional closeness can help people beyond rational thinking.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, happy birthday. This is your month, and your energies are amplified.

Although your own interior world is magnificent, try sharing it with others this month.

After all, other people are feeling the effects of the sun’s position in your sign too, and you probably have some wonderful insights for them.

Most importantly, celebrate yourself.

Do things you truly love like diving deep into a creative flow or spending time with those closest to you.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.