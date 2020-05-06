The Most Valuable Personality Trait To Have, Says Study

Do you have it?

Have you ever been described as conscientious? Maybe in a job review or a parent/teacher conference?

If so, that's a great thing.

It turns out that conscientiousness is the only major personality trait that leads to success, according to an article.

Merriam-Webster defines conscientious as "very careful about doing what you're supposed to do.

Also concerned with doing something correctly. Scrupulous, meticulous and careful."

But really, conscientiousness is so much more.

Conscientious is vigilant and thorough.

It's also one trait of the five-factor model of personality, which includes extraversion, neuroticism, agreeableness, conscientiousness, and openness to experience.

People who are conscientious are self-disciplined, organized, deliberate and have a need for achievement. So, it stands to reason that people who display conscientiousness do better in school, stay married longer, and get better jobs.

In a study published in the European Journal of Personality, researchers found that emotionally stable and conscientious participants had higher incomes and job satisfaction.

Conscientious people arrive on time, are super organized, focused on completing their tasks, and are helpful to their co-workers.

Conscientious is a character trait that every employer looks for in a potential new employee, and conscientious students do well in school because they like to follow rules.

In another study from Yale, published in the Journal of Research in Personality, conscientiousness emerged as the personality trait most consistently and strongly correlated to academic success.

Wow, conscientiousness is like a super power (or chocolate): it just makes every situation better.

If your child has a conscientious personality, you can be a little less diligent; being conscientious predicts big things for them.