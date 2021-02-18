Love Horoscope For Friday, February 19, 2021

For Friday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on February 19, 2021.

Life starts anew and this is good news for your love horoscope, as the Sun spends its first full day in the zodiac sign of Pisces, where Venus is exalted and love is unconditional.

The Moon starts off in Taurus, but it will enter Gemini, an air sign, where the First Quarter Moon phase starts in the afternoon.

A Quarter Moon is like a tap on the shoulder to wake you up and start thinking about what needs to be done.

The Sun early in Pisces feels like shaky ground where you try to capture your footing.

Crisis makes us do things that we would not do without motivation, and when Venus speaks to Mars on Friday we are forced to acknowledge certain realities.

These points in our chart are all different depending on your zodiac sign; however, chances are you'll sense something brewing in one area of your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of property and friendship, and things can rise to the surface to become clarified.

A friendship can show signs of promise and sparks fly increasing love's tension.

A bit of jealousy or possessive tendencies can reveal insecurity issues in a relationship where the trust needs to be built.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of social status and identity, and you may seek to learn who you are in the group.

A relationship or social interaction can open the door to meeting people from a different culture or educational background.

If you're dating or checking out possible mates using online apps, see what happens if you explore outside of your city.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of faith and spirituality, and you may find yourself questioning what you truly feel.

Take time to ponder things from a different perspective. Be open to fresh opinions.

You may be invited to check out a course, book or take a class involving yoga or some form of the esoteric.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of secrets and friendship, and something that you didn't know could come up and surprise you.

Initiate a conversation. A friend or loved one may have something that they need to say but fear gets in the way.

Allow transparency and be the first to show your vulnerable side.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of partnership and career, and you may see a way for you and a loved one to work together.

A mate or loved one may discover or hear of a potential job opening. Be open to applying to things that are suggested.

If you're interested in starting a home-based business with your mate, start the conversation to see where things lead.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of work and learning, and you can be introduced to a new topic from your loved one.

Try not to shut down an idea if it's weird or not something you've thought about. Listen intently, and try to be open-minded. You may be surprised what you learn.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of romance and the occult, and you may wish to explore things about a love interest using astrology, tarot or numerology.

Schedule a consultation with a seasoned astrologer or pull up a free synastry report to see where your relationship strengths or weaknesses lie.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of family and commitment, and you may feel pressured to get in or out of a relationship by your parents.

Stand your ground and don't give in to pressure. Don't worry about explaining your decisions or justifying things that don't make sense to you now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of communication and routine, and you may need to negotiate plans or cancel things you hoped you'd be able to do.

Try to be flexible and suggest an alternative. Renegotiate schedule changes and double-check your future plans to make sure you don't over-extend yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of money and play, and you may want to do something fun to surprise your mate.

Be spontaneous and do something unexpected. Create a romantic evening with candles or pick up takeout that you both love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of identity family, you may see things about yourself you hadn't before.

Keep your poker face and don't let all your feelings be revealed before you've had a chance to think. Feel free to table tense conversations that can wait.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Aquarius squares Mars in Taurus, bringing a crisis to your solar houses of enemies and communication, and you may need to avoid arguments for the purpose of keeping the peace.

Keep some things to yourself if you sense they will be used as ammunition later. Avoid difficult people.

