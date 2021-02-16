Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 17, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus on Wednesday where it is exalted.

The Moon will conjunct Uranus in Taurus — it's time to wake up and smell the astrological coffee.

The Sun is almost near the end of Aquarius season and our intellectual party is nearly over.

Pisces season begins early this year on February 18th.

(Sometimes it arrives on February 19th, and so some people may associate their birthday to Aquarius, and others to Pisces, but babies born on this date in 2021 will be considered a Pisces zodiac sign.

As the Sun ingress into Pisces, our egocentric sides intensify. The stellium of planets is moving right along, on Wednesday begins a series of three Saturn/Uranus squares.

Saturn is about the government, powers, and structures of the world.

And, the planet Uranus is about change, the people, humanity, and the desire to bring things to equal measure for everyone.

When these two forces disagree, which is what a square can feel like, tension brews for all zodiac signs.

We all will feel this shift of energy down to our souls as we explore what it means to be free or to adhere to things that no longer fit our concept of self.

Wednesday begins a time where you'll want to be brave and bold and look within to find and embrace your inner truth.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 17 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You are eccentric, bold, and alluring on the stage and off.

You love to perform and to be in the spotlight. You are a generous giver and an innovative thinker.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include American basketball player Michael Jordan, singer/songwriter Ed Sheeran, businesswoman, and socialite Paris Hilton, and actress Denise Richards.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Stay calm and steady, especially when things feel uncertain financially.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Taurus, your money sector, but it can be easy to feel anxious when it communicates with chaotic Uranus in the same sign.

If you have been experimenting or dabbling in cryptocurrencies or have been contemplating high-stake investments, this may not be the best time to act, as knee-jerk reactions are possible.

Uranus conjunct the Moon will square Saturn in Aquarius, your friendship sector. This can foster a me-vs-you interaction, again an area of tension to be mindful of.

It's a good day to just take things slowly when it comes to what choices you will make. Reactivity can be harmful, so be thoughtful and mindful throughout the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of identity, and you may feel ready for change.

The Moon is exalted in your sign, and yet there can be a crisis moment of belief that takes place when this Moon speaks to Uranus in your sign.

Things can feel intense for you as Uranus, the planet of change and chaos squares Saturn in your house of work and career.

This is a time of restructuring, so use it to evaluate your deepest wants and desires, and to see if the things you're doing for your vocation are where you want to be using your talents.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of hidden enemies, and when it speaks to Uranus you may have a spark of awareness as to who is not someone you can trust.

The cracks of false friendship can appear for you to focus on. So, be open to investigating red flags should they appear in conversation, text or email.

Uranus will speak with Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of personal philosophy.

Their tension can open the door to confront what beliefs you've bought into as a result of the company you keep.

Use this time to do shadow work, to write, and to spend time alone doing meditation and contemplation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of friendships, and you may make a sudden acquaintance or friendship during its communication with flashy Uranus. This can present you with a golden opportunity.

Uranus will be in disharmony with Saturn in Aquarius, your house of shared resources, and this may challenge you at your core.

Some information can be shared that helps you to see things in a new light or challenges your way of thinking.

You could see where a change is possible if you're willing to compromise an area of your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of career and social status.

If you've not felt secure at your job, though you've been underpaid or not as respected as you'd like to be, the feelings of unrest can be heightened on Wednesday.

You may come to realize why you feel the tension in a particular area of your life when Uranus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your solar house of partnership.

Be careful not to do anything drastic - such as quit a job or stop putting in your best work.

While it may be time for a change, pace yourself and do things with wisdom so as not to hurt yourself in the long run.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your solar house of beliefs and personal philosophy, but also spiritual education.

You may feel strongly about a certain religious practice you adhered to as a child or maybe followed along because that is what you've always known.

Your mind can be ripe for change, as Uranus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of work, and daily routine.

This is a good time to rethink your way of doing things, especially your habits. If you've been neglecting time to think

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, where it is exalted, and while in your shared house of resources, rebirth, and even secrets there may be a surprise in store for you.

The Moon will speak to Uranus, who is also in Taurus at this time.

Uranus can bring attention toward life and death matters, perhaps through a story via the internet or through word-of-mouth on social media.

You may feel aware and alert about the timing of life. And, when Uranus squares Saturn in Aquarius, this can prompt you to take action that ensures you do things that you love more than usual.

You may apply a new approach to your lifestyle so that you seek new ways to incorporate pleasure into your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your solar house of commitment and partnership.

Things can feel challenged and perhaps even strained when the Moon speaks to Uranus during the day. You may feel a strong desire to connect or perhaps disconnect from a union that's in your life.

The energy may compound as Uranus squares Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of home, family, and authority figures.

You may feel extra sensitive to situations where you feel like your power is being taken away from you. You may buck family dynamics or assumptions that inhibit growth in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your solar house of daily duties; this can bring attention or a desire to change your routines, now more than ever. The Moon communicates with Uranus, and you may feel ansy, ready to take on the world, and even perhaps care less about what people think related to your choices or approach.

Uranus will also be in communication with Saturn in Aquarius, your sector of communication. It's crucial for you to organize your plans, your words and to be sure that what you say truly aligns with what you hope to see take place in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of romance, joy, and creativity.

You'll get a boost of insight or sparks of inventive genius when Uranus and the Moon communicate.

Your practical side gets support from Saturn in Aquarius when it squares Uranus who prompts change.

This can give you a sense that doing things that you've never done could still benefit from a steady structured routine. It's a good time to think about what this would look like in your daily life as you try to make a new idea come to life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your sector of home and the family.

Tensions can brew, or your awareness of them, as the Moon speaks to Uranus. What you didn't know about could come to light, and still, there can feel like inhibitions are in the way before relatives really want to change.

Saturn in your sign speaks in an adverse conversation to Uranus during the day.

Your awareness of how things have always been compared to what you hope to see in the future can be at odds.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon will be in the sign of Taurus, your solar house of communication and short-term travel.

The Moon conjuncts with Uranus and there can be some slight tongue-in-cheek comment where something is said but received out of context.

Uranus will speak to Saturn, almost as if to say changes start with you if you want to avoid toxic people or situations.

You may discover that you need to manage your relationships better and set firmer boundaries with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.