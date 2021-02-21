Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 22, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for February 22, 2021.

The soul learns and grows by way of experience, and on Monday we have an opportunity to become more than we dared to dream, and then share those lessons with others.

The Sun spiritually opens our eyes to our soul's journey while in the kind zodiac sign of Pisces, and the veil lifts.

The Moon spends the day in the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer, and it helps us to initiate our hopes and dreams that have been borrowed inside.

The numerology of the day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 11/2, the Intuitive.

The beauty of this energy is that we have insight into what's happening around the world, including the one that is inside of us.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Monday, February 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

When you have an opportunity to be kind, seize it. You may think that the opportunity will come back around for you to do something nice later, but you don't know what tomorrow will bring.

This moment matters more than the next because it's already arrived. You don't have any control over what will be tomorrow.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, Reversed

No one really likes it when things change. Some people embrace change with fists in the air fighting every minute of it.

But you show your character by the way that you handle the change of time. How do you want people to remember after this experience.=?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, Reversed

You have to wait, so that means practicing patience.

You can choose to complain and lament the delay or you can decide that you will be someone who is graceful in the middle of a trying storm.

How you treat others will always be remembered.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Wisdom is something that comes from above. You ask for it, and then suddenly you find lots of conflicts begin to manifest in your life.

You are going through these difficulties to grow your faith, and with faith, resilience.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, Reversed

Leaving the past behind is a decision that isn't easy to implement but necessary when you feel unhappy with the current situation.

You may decide you won't call or text a friend or former significant other, but a problem, idea, or discussion you would have shared comes to mind and you start to miss them. It's hard at first to live life without what you used to know but you have to and soon it will get better.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, Reversed

The business of life is slowing down as the holidays are behind you and spring is around the corner.

With this lull in responsibility, you will want to fill the time catching up with important work that you left pending.

It's a good time to pick up where you left off in an area of your life.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, Reversed

Even as an adult you're still trying to figure out what your life purpose is.

Even as a new goal is reached, the question of who you may feel as new as it did when you were a teen.

No matter the work you choose to do, your purpose is to love people and to be the best version of yourself each day. As you do, the rest figures out itself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, Reversed

When you've done all you can but still feel like it's not good enough you have to stop and ask yourself why.

You may have stayed busy but on things that make you money.

It's a mistake lots of people can make, but one that few recognize. Now, that you do, you can start working on solving the problem.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

When a situation or friendship doesn't turn out the way you imagined it would it feels sad and disappointing.

But, this is not how your life will always be. Things are going to look up. This is only a stepping stone moment.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Words hurt. When words are spoken out of line the relationship gets damaged. Even after someone says they are sorry, it doesn't change matters.

Trust got a ding and your hurt feelings need time to heal. You are entitled to process all that's taken place. It's OK to say that you need that time without shame.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, Reversed

No one escapes hard work at any given time. When you have to put in the hours to become an expert in your field.

Even if you went to school and got a degree, nothing can replace the value of hands-on experience with years in the trenches.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, Reversed

You may not want to wait any longer to get an answer or find out what you need to hear. You asked your question, and yet, no answer.

You may not want to give an ultimatum about how much longer you'll be patient, but maybe a boundary needs to be set.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.