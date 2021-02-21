Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 22, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Cancer is the natural ruler of the Moon, and it is a Cardinal water sign.

The Moon in Cancer brings attention to the home, so it's a great day to hang out in your familiar surroundings.

The Moon is also about your childhood when in the sign of Cancer, so connect with parents, your old photographs or friends that you grew up around and still keep in touch with, too.

The Moon will harmonize with the Sun in Pisces and Uranus in Taurus.

There's an electric magnetism to be had. Opportunity and a sudden turn of events can be fortuitous and timely.

There's an opportunity to do things that bring you a sense of fulfillment and even success.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 22 is your birthday, you are a Pisces zodiac sign ruled by the planet Neptune.

You are a dreamy person who loves people, experiences, and takes the day as it comes.

You are an easy-going person, and people often find your sense of humor contagious.

Famous Pisceans who share your birthday include American actress and producer Drew Barrymore and Robert Wadlow, the tallest man who ever lived.

You are most compatible with Cancer, Scorpio, and Taurus zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, February 22, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home. This is a time to refuel and recharge your batteries. The day is ideal for remaining close to what's familiar to you, such as your own home or a favorite room. Bake or make a comfort meal. Cherish time spent with your family.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication. This is a wonderful time for introspective activities. Look inside of your heart. Reconnect with your intuitive nature. Try to hear your inner voice, especially if you've been busy and have been tuned out for too long.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of money. This is a great time to look at what you can start to store at home. If you've been spending more money lately on eating out or have gift-giving coming up, look at how you might use your skills and talents to do things with your own hands that are frugal and just as nice as what you'd buy at a store.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of identity. You may desire to keep to yourself more often or to hang around with people that are part of your tighter inner circle. This is a great time to look at what you. You may see things in a new light or be super conscientious of yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies. You are sensitive to things that appear to contradict themselves. You may come to realize certain key factors about your spirituality or your faith. You might feel slightly drawn to things related to the occult.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships. You want to be around others. You feel best when you're in the company of a friend. You enjoy socializing or being able to help others in a way that is useful or builds a sense of community.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status. You care about what others think of you and you should take special care to channel that into the way you present yourself to the world. If you're looking for remote work, now may be a good time to send out resumes for jog.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of personal opinions. You feel and think deeply about abstract matters. You may experience a strong desire to reevaluate your beliefs. It's a great time to bring out old philosophy books or to watch documentaries about religion or politics.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources, secrets, and the occult. You may feel more aware of the feelings of others and what part you play in the relationship. Suspicion can manifest and distrust if the relationship is on shaky ground.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of commitment. You may feel a strong sense of desire to recommit yourself to your significant other. You may find new ways to build closeness with your partner that helps improve how you work together as a team.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of daily duties. Tend to things that need to be done around the house, especially the common areas and the kitchen. Make a list of health-related things you need to stock up on to keep in the pantry.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of creativity. Your sentimental side can shine through and you will love to do little artful things that bring out your inner artist. Put on some classical music or jazz and enjoy some hot cocoa while doing a project or watch a musical.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.