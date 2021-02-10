Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, February 11, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for Tuesday, February 11, 2021.

Everyone loves a fresh start, and on Tuesday everyone gets one thanks to the New Moon.

The idea of new is why we love resolutions, the new year, our birthdays, and cleaning the slate with hopes of starting afresh and getting things right.

On Thursday, a new lunar moon phase in astrology, which means that there are things you can try to make the rest of this month the best it can be for you.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius, which brings attention to The Star tarot card.

The Star card is about taking something you've learned and really integrating it inside of yourself. This is a time to take things to heart.

The day comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Life Path 9s are teachers who guide others to think about life and use wisdom in helpful ways.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Tower

Nothing is as frustrating as an unexpected emergency presenting itself to you in the middle of the day.

You may feel caught off guard as you strive to catch up with an unusual situation.

However, these moments can help you to see that no matter how planned and prepared you are, life does what it wants to do.

Try to apply a good sense of humor and keep good friends on speed dial if needed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Six of Swords

Say goodbye to familiarity as things start to head in a new direction.

You might be the one steering this ship away from what you know to the unknown, but not without good reason.

There are things you can't encounter by remaining where you are now.

Boost your bravery as much as you can to spare yourself from turning back. You will not be happy until you reach your next destination.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Queen of Cups

Dig into your thoughts and think about how various life choices, events, and even fears have brought to you to this place in time.

You may find it so useful to dig up some of the past and review it.

Even the ugliest parts of your history can become wise teachers that help you to make better decisions. Don't let your history remain an untapped resource.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Six of Wands

Something so good will result from all the hard work and effort you're putting in right now.

You may be working longer hours building up your own dream business or spending more time with your children or partner in hopes that things will improve.

These are great dreams and you're not mistaken for investing your time in these productive ways.

Stand tall, even if your superpower is found at the bottom of your cup of coffee.

These moments won't be forever, so cherish them all.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Five of Swords

It's hard to see the true color of a friend when you argue about things that you disagree on.

You might not have expected political leanings or debates about touchy subjects could set your lives on different paths.

It's not easy to let go of all the time and energy you've invested in your relationship, but if you really look at it from start to finish, you grew through it all. That makes the entire experience worthwhile.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Five of Cups

Changes are rarely welcomed but this one can feel like a breath of fresh air.

Why resist the timeliness of it? It can feel inconvenient, perhaps poorly timed, too.

But you're being forced to pivot and to do things you wouldn't do if you remained comfortable.

You needed this push in a new direction. Try not to drag your feet in the sand on the way there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Page of Cups

This novel idea is not one you asked for nor did you plan to make room for in your life.

But it's so good, and you don't want to miss out on an opportunity that's delivered to you on a silver platter, do you?

No. So even though this may feel a bit imbalanced, see how it goes. Give this a try.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Five of Pentacles

When you are so used to fighting for everything you have it's difficult to drop your guard and put the boxing gloves down. However, not everything in life is meant to be a warzone.

You are just used to scrapping it out with others and it can be just as hard to feel relaxed and safe as it is to battle the world.

This won't be an easy transition for you mentally or emotionally, but try to remind yourself each day that you're safe. Things are going to be OK.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Three of Cups

Celebrate the meaning and value of your friendships, but also carve time for friends that are not in human form.

Books, poems, nature, and your quiet time are also friends that fuel your sense of wonder and creativity in the world.

Make space for these each day so that you remain in tune with this part of your life, too.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Queen of Cups

You are such a loving and caring friend to those in need. It's what makes people search you out for advice and a kind word when things aren't going well.

You may be that one voice of reason in the life of someone close to you.

If you get an unexpected call or message, don't ignore it. It could be you being the angel in their life for the day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ten of Wands

This problem feels like such a heavy load. It's way too much for you to carry on your own. You don't have to be by yourself during this time.

It's OK to admit that you are feeling overwhelmed and need assistance. Don't be ashamed to ask for a hand when you feel this way.

Let someone else come beside you to lend you their courage until you find your own once again.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Nine of Wands

When you feel like the entire world is coming up against you it can be hard to handle.

You have too many problems that contend for your attention and time.

But the truth is only a few really need to receive it. Be selective with where and how you delegate your energy.

Reserve it for what you truly can manage.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.