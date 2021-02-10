Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 11, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Lots of good energy is coming our way in the love department, and it all starts with the New Moon.

The New Moon is a big event that comes each month toward the end of a solar season.

When there's a New Moon lunar phase we don't see anything that stands out at all.

In fact, a Moon is conjunct with the Sun so that the light is masked and we see the darker side of the Moon's face.

The Moon joined with five other planets in an air sign means that we are encouraged to use our minds for what we seek to experience during this phase of our love life.

This conjunction will take place on the night side of the zodiac chart, which means that these changes and feelings we get will process more intensely within our being vs outwardly. This New Moon is an open invitation to start something unique and work on it for the next 30-days, but it's important to own and proclaim what you feel inside. This is a great time to recognize your feelings but to also make sure that your mind, heart, and spirit are all equally aligned.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mars wants to get things done while in Taurus, but the determined planet of motivation hits a roadblock when it squares conflicted Jupiter in Aquarius.

This may signal that a love interest needs time to process their own feelings.

If you're falling in love with a friend and hoping the feelings are mutual, give some space for things to grow without your urging.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus is in the sign of Aquarius, and this is a great time for your career and social status, but there are things that you must take into thoughtful consideration as Venus squares Mars in your sign.

This can signal a personal problem is erupting that you need to address.

You are only one person, so dividing your energy into too many areas can be a hazard you'll not want to test.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury is still retrograde, and this can give you a feeling of frustration when communication drops between you and a love interest.

Mercury points to Mars as if to say don't point your finger at anything that you think it could be.

Hidden reasons can be at work and you may not. know what they are. Try to give the benefit of the doubt when it's in order.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes people can be hard to understand, and you may feel as though a friend has turned on you unexpectedly.

If you are let down by someone you hoped would do the right thing, don't take it personally.

Focus your attention on self-sufficiency and try to be optimistic about starting from the beginning.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You can have it all in love, but you have to also pay the price to get it.

You are able to present yourself as the package deal in a relationship right now, but there's a lot of things that you will want to be sure to not compromise on at this time.

So, remember to be honest with others as much as you are with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try not to be overly critical of other's opinions, and things you may have harped on in the past can come back in a conversation.

You may have to rethink your position and even apologize for words that came out harsh.

Although it's no fun to have to backstep from what you once believed, it's best to admit what you see as wrong in yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are ready for love and there are many reasons why you feel that way.

What could be holding you back are thoughts and fears of the past.

However, often you replay the tape in your mind of love that went wrong, remember that this is a new situation and it could go very right.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may feel strongly about love or a romantic situation, but there can also feel as though something is amiss.

Try not to deny your intuition when it nags you this way. If your gut tells you something isn't right, investigate to find out why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Your ego can be larger than life, and it can stop you from hearing what another person says to you in conversation.

You may feel as though there could be more to explore but if you're hearing otherwise, count yourself fortunate. You may be dodging a relational bullet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It can be hard to tell if someone is in love or lust right now.

You might not know the difference because things are so new.

Give your interaction time and don't rush to have it all at once.

Slowly proceed, especially if you're not sure that this is 'the One' although it could be.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You may not be as open to change as you had thought. And, this may not be the time to push for it either.

You may need to review what comes next in your love life.

You need more time to prepare before things go to the next level.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you sense someone is angry or that there's a lot of frustration beneath their tone, don't excuse it all away.

You may be given insight into what you need to see now.

Hindsight doesn't have to be 20/20 when your vision is clearest now.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.