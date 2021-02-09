Your horoscope for tomorrow, February 10, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

Starting new things or taking a turn in a different direction always seems to come with resistance from the mind.

Even in astrology, we may witness mental resistance during times of flux.

Just one day before the New Moon arrives in Aquarius, and a week before Pisces season, intense energy flares affecting your horoscope for Wednesday.

For some zodiac signs, maintaining a spirit of peace can feel challenged early in the day.

Uranus in Taurus will square the Moon bringing up anxious energy.

Saturn in Aquarius will conjunct the Moon providing structure, but even restriction during this time can feel unwanted or tense.

The Sun remains optimistic and open-minded while it finishes its last week in the eleventh solar house of friendships.

But, Mercury is retrograde and distant from the Sun. Mercury rx will square Mars first thing in the morning.

Retrograde Mercury square Mars may foster arguments or bursts of anger if pent up feelings present themselves.

Overthinking about what you have or don't have can fester as the Moon conjuncts Jupiter and Venus in Aquarius, too.

But that's because change is near, and change typically stir the pot before it settles in, and better things start to manifest.

These are all just rumblings before the New Moon ushers in a different focus starting on Thursday.

During times like these, it's good to know that we are heading for an astrological thunderstorm of sorts, but a rainbow is on its way.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If February 10 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You have a strong, ambitious, and driven personality.

Even though you are laid-back and easy to get along with, you have big goals and dreams.

You have a giving personality, and often deliver results that are above what is expected of you.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury retrograde in Aquarius will square your ruling planet Mars in Taurus making this a perfect time to reflect on the true meaning of having things you want in life.

Take this time to review your priorities. Get to the heart of your 'Big Why'.

This can help you to know how to set priorities better, especially when peer pressure comes on strongly to spend time on things you don't really value.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sensitivity can be an asset, even if you're not comfortable wearing your heart on your sleeve this week.

You're emotionally intuitive and empathetic while Venus conjuncts with the Moon in Aquarius, and this is an asset in business, especially when networking.

Listen to your instincts and let them guide you in conversation and social interactions with others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet, Mercury retrograde squares Mars activating your solar houses of hidden enemies and learning.

You'll need to have your A-game ready as you may feel challenged by others for no reason at all. You may not be aware of what is happening behind the scenes in a situation.

You may be learning the ropes or feeling like you have to wing it at times, but don't let your confidence be shaken. Just stay on your toes.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon in Aquarius conjuncts with Saturn and Jupiter in your solar house of daily duties.

You may feel ready to do something because your heart is truly in it, but there are things that seem to inhibit your growth or require more energy than you were expecting.

Saturn can give the impression that the pressure is on for you to perform, but this only means you will have to double down to prove yourself to be genuine.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Sun is in Aquarius, your solar house of commitments and partnerships. Remain optimistic because things are coming your way. If you are looking for a new job, cast a broad net. You may receive a lot of offers soon. Gather your references early so that they are ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

This month you are likely feeling busy with so many planets in your house of work.

All-day Mercury retrograde in Aquarius is challenged by Mars in Taurus, bringing tension to both work and your career.

Try to avoid gossip or contentious conversations that seem to stir because there is too much work to be done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You may have a lot of admirers and people who flock to you because of what they perceive you bring to the table in life and in a relationship.

Venus in Aquarius is emotionally driven when it works with the Moon in your solar house of friendships.

This can be a time where you're super popular, and if you feel like you aren't, you can be by putting yourself out there and socializing a bit more online, via email or through texts with friends.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mars in Taurus harmonizes with your ruling planet, Pluto in Capricorn causing you to work harder at communication.

You feel things super intensely right now, and with Mars in your solar house of relationships, this will manifest most with people who know you better than most.

You may take conversations to a heightened degree, so be cautious if you feel your temper rising. Take a deep breath and think about what you feel before speaking.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You are sharp and ready to tackle tough topics.

And, Venus and Jupiter partner nicely in the sign of Aquarius, your sector of communication for the day.

This is a great time to catch up on emails, to have tough talks, and to schedule a meeting that's needed if you have the option to do so.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your ruling planet, Saturn, squares Uranus in Taurus, your sector of communication.

Things can change on a dime and you may feel as though you're unable to say or do things as liberally as you would like.

You may also become aware of the need to avoid certain topics or to take a break from people who speak about things that are upsetting.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Uranus is given the side-eye from Saturn who is in the zodiac sign of Aquarius home and the family.

You may find yourself in situations that require you to take a strong stance, even if it's an unpopular one. with other relatives.

While you may not win any popularity contests with others when it comes to what you feel, you'll have enough self-confidence to remain strong with your convictions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Neptune harmonizes with transformative Pluto in Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

It's a great time to do something fun and playful with your friends.

Zoom or video chat and try out new filters. Catch up on some sci-fi films or do a virtual game that you enjoy but haven't played in a while.

