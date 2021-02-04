Love Horoscope For Thursday, February 4, 2021

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, February 4.

Thursday's love horoscope brings emotional intensity to a new level and this can sway your love life in a direction that you may or may not want it to go.

We have the Moon in a water sign entering the Last Quarter Moon phase.

The Last Quarter Moon marks an ending, and endings mean a new beginning is just around the corner.

Scorpio can bring out your deepest longings, fears, instincts, and even your worst personality traits.

It's said in astrology that when a Scorpio enters your life things are about to change, so collectively, we are all going to undergo some form of transformation at this time.

Love always proves itself when under pressure, and with the Last Quarter Moon taking place in Scorpio, the most intense zodiac sign of them all, our feelings can be overwhelming.

The Moon speaking with Neptune, the planet of escapism so it will be hard to avoid running away from problems that are emotionally taxing.

These things happen. Aquarius energy is here, and these are unique times. Mercury is retrograde.

Venus direct is in an air sign, and she's more analytical than emotionally driven.

Saturn and Jupiter are in Aquarius with the Sun making the ego take a hit and bringing luck to those whose characters can handle the blow.

However, hold your ground. Think things through and don't let yourself be caught in this watery undertow.

Scroll down to find today's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, February 04, 2021.

Today's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of shared responsibility.

You may have strong feelings about all that you do each day.

There can even be a sense of loneliness that you aren't well supported or that you need more help from a partner, that you're not getting.

But, the good news is that you can tackle these problems head-on. The Scorpio Moon speaks with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of secrets and lies.

Using a gentle approach there's room for improvement.

Things can come to light so you're able to resolve them and get what you ask for or at least find a compromise that works for everyone.

Today's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of commitment.

You may take a different approach to romance than what you ordinarily do.

Your desire may be to take care of others and to demonstrate your love by acting more loving, not just using words to describe the way that you feel.

The Scorpio Moon converses with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of friends.

And your closest relationships can be where you express your kindest and most gentle attributes, but there can be some tension if your focus is more on others than on the person you're in a relationship with.

Today's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of work. You may come into good standing with people you admire and respect.

This can be a wonderful time to rebuild broken bridges or to fix problems that were difficult to manage in the past.

The Scorpio Moon talks with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of social status. Don't expect that things will come easily.

You may find that you have to earn your respect. Trust can also be a problem that needs attention to resolve.

Today's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of fun.

If you have a trip planned or are thinking of one you may want to take a practical approach to ensure things proceed safely.

Check the car. Be sure that you have everything you need before leaving. Make sure that things are in order.

The Scorpio Moon works harmoniously with Neptune in Pisces, your solar beliefs. Expect that self-doubt and worry can feel overwhelming.

If you're really worried and don't think this is a good time to go, then perhaps it's best to listen to your gut.

Today's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of authority.

Pay attention to the details of finances as you can be prone to overspending at this time.

You'll want to not overindulge in the name of love. Remember that spending more doesn't make you appear more loving.

The Scorpio Moon tests Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of rebirth. So misconceptions can surface for you to address.

Try to avoid being blind to your own flaws about money and what you tend to spend it on, and why.

Today's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of communication. You may find your self talk to be both positive and negative.

You're in a state of transition that requires some grace. Try not to be so hard on yourself when you feel stuck or that you aren't good enough.

The Scorpio Moon activates Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of commitment. If you're in a committed relationship, you may second guess this area of your life as well.

However, understanding that your feelings and what you're going through can project itself into this area of your life, too.

Today's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of ownership.

You'll have vivid dreams and you may start to see how your subconscious mind uses them to heal you and also bring you to an awareness that is important for this time.

The Scorpio Moon engages with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of work. Your waking dreams can pull you in a new direction.

Keep your feet on the ground, and listen to feedback from your partner, especially if it hits a nerve but you know that the relationship is loving.

Today's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of self, and a part of you may feel like the loving, protective mother hen of the group.

You might want to help others by listening to their problems. The only thing is that this can be a lot to take on for you, especially if you're an empath.

The Scorpio Moon speaks to Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of passion. Finding things that help you to clear negative energy is important at this time.

Do some art. Find a craft. Be sure to refuel your energy especially if you feel drained at the end of the day.

Today's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio your sector of hidden enemies. Take things seriously, especially your relationships.

You may be talking more openly about your problems, which is good for healing but be mindful as to who is your audience. Choose wisely.

The Scorpio Moon chats with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of family, and these may be the people that you talk to the most. There's a time and place for everything.

If you think you'll work things out with a partner or friend, be sure that what you share is what you don't mind them knowing later. If you need to, find a trusted advisor who is impartial instead.

Today's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of friends. Not everything is cut and dry. You can believe something one day and then the next feel totally different.

It's important to be flexible with what you think and feels, especially if you're going through changes that require you to make personal adjustments that you can't go back on later.

The Scorpio Moon harmonizes Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of conversations. Talk these things over with a mate.

Be transparent about your feelings. Don't try to hide your fears or doubts. Let your voice be heard when you feel it's necessary.

Today's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of social status. Get comfortable in your own skin.

Spend time appreciating your beauty and the uniqueness of your body and the person that you are.

You have a lot of positive attributes and you bring so much to any relationship you're in.

The Scorpio Moon works with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of money. Invest in yourself.

If you need something that you know will boost your self-esteem or give you a sense of comfort, then don't doubt the purchase. Do things that bring out the best in you.

Today's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio, your sector of philosophy. Take a practical approach to what you want in a relationship.

See all that factors into being with another person. Look beyond the physical and consider money, security, and character. Be extra critical if needed.

The Scorpio Moon communicates with Neptune in Pisces, your solar house of identity, so stay connected to this aspect.

Don't settle for less than what you want or what you feel you deserve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.