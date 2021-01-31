How Venus In Aquarius Affects Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope Starting February 1-25, 2021

Venus, the planet of love, is in Aquarius February 1 - 25, 2021, and how appropriate that it's when we celebrate Valentine's Day.

Aquarius evokes a need for emotional freedom, but that is not to say this need is absent or avoidant of love.

How will Venus in Aquarius affect your love horoscope starting February 1?

The type of love that Aquarius brings about is one that allows for the independence and individuality of the partners in a relationship, but there is still a lot of love and caring there.

If you are single, this emotional freedom may be seen through casual dating or freely expressing your feelings to someone you’ve had your eye on.

Aquarius is also a very social zodiac sign, and when its energy is emanating through Venus, there is an urge to socialize.

This could mean wanting more quality time with your partner, you and your partner wanting to go on double dates with a couple of friends, or if you’re single it could be a stronger desire to mingle.

Aquarius is known for its openness and humanitarianism.

This means that this Venus transit, while also promoting the feeling of independence, evokes extra care towards your romantic partner or interests.

Vulnerability leads to emotional closeness when it is responded to respectfully, and when that emotional nakedness is reciprocated beautiful relationships can grow.

However, Aquarius can also be a very objective, rational sign.

When those traits are mixed with the planet of love, potentially disagreements with a romantic partner could be solved, or there can be an air of detachment, even coldness.

Read on to see how Venus in Aquarius will affect your zodiac sign personally from February 1-25, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the current energies of freedom are very appealing to you.

Your strong loyalty will keep you honoring any commitments you may have made, and the emotional freedom you see may just bring you closer to your partner.

However, be careful to not let your jealousy get the better of you if you feel like your partner is wanting more independence.

Bring up any worries in an open, non-accusatory conversation.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus now is the time for you to open up whether with a current partner, or a crush.

Your usual slow and steady methods of approaching things need a little push, and the energy from Aquarius is prompting it for you.

Don’t be afraid to take a chance, not all outcomes can be predicted.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your smooth-talking side is coming out with sociable Aquarius controlling Venus.

While your communication skills can really help you bring out the charm, don’t forget to use them for deeper conversations as well.

Openness and vulnerability are the keys to deep emotional connection.

Your communication skills can yield those important conversations.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, I’m sure the term “emotional freedom” in the intro got you excited.

As the emotional water sign that you are, having that freedom feels like you have free reign.

Just be cautious of the detachment that Aquarius can represent because you can be very attached.

Facilitate your romantic relationship with an honest conversation so that you can feel secure without falling into codependence.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Charming Leo, this month could be one of pure fun for you.

If you are single, you may choose to keep things casual while still exercising your social muscle.

If you are in a relationship, be aware of how your partner is feeling as well.

Your friendliness can sometimes come off as extra friendly, make sure that your partner feels secure so that jealousy doesn’t drive a wedge between you two.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be frustrated by the simultaneous urge to be social and the feeling of detachment that Aquarius is bringing out.

But you are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication.

Use your communication skills to satisfy your want for emotional closeness while also getting the space that you need.

Be careful to not overanalyze your relationship or flirtationships. You are smart, but you’re not a mind reader.

Having conversations is how you can prevent your impulse to overanalyze as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you are loving the airy energy that is flowing right now.

Enjoy the impulses to be sociable.

If you are in a relationship, particularly with someone who is not an air sign like you, be careful to not seem too detached this month.

Check-in with your partner and use some of your social energy on them so that you two don’t drift apart and no one feels insecure.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, as a water sign, you tend to let your emotions take the lead.

While this makes for an expert gut instinct, sometimes you jump to conclusions and stick solidly to them.

Aquarius is bringing in some objective energy that could be to your benefit if you allow it in.

Potentially, especially if you’re in a relationship, it could bring some clashing into your life.

Make sure to navigate any rough waters with an open mind and honesty.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your free spirit is delighted by this freeing energy brought by Aquarius.

Have some fun and be social this month.

However, if you are in a relationship, be careful that you aren’t accidentally becoming distant.

Make sure that your partner feels included in your adventures.

Open conversations can lead to some exciting philosophical ideas that you love to explore, and it can bring you closer to who you are having the conversation with.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the airy energy of Aquarius can feel chaotic to you.

Use this as a chance to get out of your comfort zone.

You may be pleasantly surprised at the growth you find and the things you learn about others and yourself when you take those scary leaps.

Just remember that although Aquarius is promoting the objectivity that you thrive in, love is an abstract emotion that isn’t always sensical or easily defined.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your energy is feeling amplified this month.

Not only is Venus in your sign this month but on the 4th, the moon enters Aquarius as well.

If you are single, have fun dwelling in your free, explorative energy.

If you are in a relationship, still be free and have fun, but also be aware of how your partner is feeling.

They may not be enjoying this energy as much as you are and could use some encouragement and reassurance from you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, although you enjoy being in your own little world, Aquarius is encouraging you to branch out.

Share your beautiful mind and soul with the people around you whether with a romantic partner or potential romantic interests.

Not everyone always understands your abstract ideas, and there is an air of objectivity coming from this Venus transit, but you don’t always need to be understood to be respected and enjoyed.

Let people in.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.