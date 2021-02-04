Love Horoscope For Friday, February 5, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The hardest part of love involves the serious things that no one really associates with being part of a long term couple.

When we think of the personality traits associated with Venus, words like beauty, romance, love, and partnership come to mind.

But Venus in Aquarius is much more than the emotional stuff.

Venus is also about property, business dealings, and pairing with someone striving to fulfill a purpose.

Venus in Aquarius is not only methodic, but this planet rules Libra and Taurus.

So it's concerned with balanced partnerships and what you bring home and own.

Venus seeks to solidify relationships and make them feel a whole.

Venus in an air sign and the eleventh solar house has one aim — and that's to mentally stabilize a couple.

A stable couple can collaborate and bring their interests together to serve each other in a love that encompasses each person's individuality and the relationship as a whole.

On Friday, Venus conjuncts with structure-oriented Saturn in Aquarius making the day perfect for removing barriers to understanding.

Seeking things for what they are and focusing on what matters most in a relationship to move it into more serious territory where feelings leave off.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, February 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of friendships.

Saturn provides a structure for which your friendships can be applied bringing clarity to situations where you may feel confused about your feelings.

If a friendship that you thought would turn into something more starts to show red flags or that it’s headed in a platonic direction, you may be more resolved to accept things for what they are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of career.

Saturn helps you to grasp the concept of fairness and to give you the determination and grit you need to take pride in who you are even if you lack support from a partner.

You may find it easier to take risks and do things on your own despite feeling lonely or isolated at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of higher learning.

Saturn can help you to understand a relationship more clearly.

Where are you may have read too deeply into a situation you may be able to step back and see things for what they are.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of shared resources.

Saturn helps you to explore ways to help another person.

And where you have been overstepping your boundaries you may be able to scale back and establish new ones so that you no longer are doing things that you know are wrong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of commitment.

Saturn can help you to cut through and reset priorities.

If you have been arguing a lot more than usual with a partner about who does what, things can come to a head.

You may be willing to let go of a battle that you can't win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of daily duties.

There can be a sense of blocks when it comes to your creativity, however, Saturn does provide some stabilization.

You will feel capable of doing things you have committed to doing whether or not your heart is in it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of creativity.

You may not feel as romantic as you usually are, and this can be due to outside circumstances.

You withdraw in order to get your thoughts sorted out and feel a strong need to search for answers that are hard to find.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of family.

You feel a strong connection to work that others are depending on you for.

Even if you are challenged or feel tired you will have the ability to stick to a project until the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of communication.

Saturn can help you to have a firm understanding in a conversation.

You may come across as an authority figure or perhaps even as the caretaker of a relationship at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of money.

Saturn can bring out the doting caretaker side of you today.

Where a friend or loved one is a need if you have resources you may be generous and help out financially at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of identity.

Saturn can give you a strong sense of determination.

You may feel more like yourself and if you have been unwilling to make a change, stubbornness could become higher than usual and make it even more difficult for you to do something you do not believe in.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus conjuncts Saturn in Aquarius, your astrology house of hidden enemies.

Saturn can really help you to cut through a difficult situation that perhaps is not the best for you.

You may require some insight or wisdom that you need in order to make a difficult decision about a love relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.