Your horoscope for today, February 5, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Friday.

Friday encourages learning by experience, but not without a plan or objective in place.

The Moon leaves the depths of Scorpio and enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius at 1:21 p.m. EST, and this brings strong optimism to the day.

Awareness is heightened, so it can be hard to focus.

Have your planner ready and a to-do list ready the night before to make the most of Friday's astrology.

The Sagittarius Moon will harmonize with Venus and this can present some intriguing opportunities that are hard to resist.

The Moon will also work with Saturn in Aquarius fostering positive outcomes for work, especially if you are remotely doing jobs online.

If your birthday is today:

If February 5 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign ruled by the planet Uranus.

You can wear a mask to hide your pain, and people think you're happy when you have many struggles going on.

You tend to put on a smile to shield people from being upset or worried.

You have learned to adapt to complex situations and can endure tough times without fail.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Bobby Brown and African-American shooting victim Trayvon Martin.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, February 05, 2021.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of adventure and higher learning.

Sagittarius brings blunt energy to your thought life and how you feel. You may be feeling some pressure to go out and have fun but during the current pandemic, it can be difficult.

The Moon will harmonize with Venus in the sign of Aquarius which encourages you to take your desire for something more to the Internet.

Maybe create a website that you want to work on or find some other ways to channel your energy by engaging online and being more social.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources and secrets.

Sagittarius in your house of secrets can create a revealing moment that is unexpected for you. While you may have strong views they don’t jive with what you discover, try to be flexible as you can.

The Moon will harmonize with Venus in Aquarius and this can cause you to feel a sense of work that needs to be done but you are up for the challenge while Mars is in your sign.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment and partnerships.

The moon in Sagittarius brings out your need for companionship but not any type of interaction will do.

You will long to be around someone who is willing to go all the way when it comes to transparency and honesty.

As the Moon converses with Venus and Aquarius, you will find solace and friendships that are well rounded and open-minded.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties and work.

Cancer, the Moon in Sagittarius can have you taking a unique approach to your daily responsibilities at home.

You may be more open to delegate tasks to a partner, or other family members that you live with.

This is a great time for you to let some control go especially in areas that are not your zone of genius.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity and play.

Leo, you may have strong romantic feelings that you’d like to express openly and honestly.

This could be done by sharing more about yourself and your thought life on social media.

Search out stories that are uplifting and give your heart a strong sense of optimism because of their content.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and the family.

It's a great time for you to dig into topics that have been difficult for your loved ones.

Perhaps if there have been wrestlings of anger in the home, you may be able to have an honest heart-to-heart discussion to resolve it.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

You may be more forthright and honest than usual which can lead others to think that you are not necessarily being yourself.

When the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Aquarius your communication skills go to a new level.

You help others understand you better, especially if you’re showing aside that they don’t know.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money and personal property.

Celebrate. Take time to enjoy an opportunity you don’t want to miss.

You may be more open about the possibilities of visiting others in a different country or perhaps making a trip to a college that you would like to attend.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity.

You may have strong feelings and want to be self-expressive.

Do things that you love and that help you to reconnect with your inner self.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

Capricorn, things may come to light for you that are difficult for you to understand, however, don’t sweep something negative under the rug because you dislike the information.

Have an open mind about what it is that you need to learn and understand that sometimes the universe lends a hand even though it hurts.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

Aquarius, being in a group of friends that can tell you things as you need to hear them is a wonderful way for you to spend the day.

Request feedback from others to get insight into projects that you need to improve.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status.

Pisces, it’s a great time for you to dig into your work and tackle difficult projects that feel extra challenging.

You may find it useful to do your research and dig into topics that you don’t know much about but want to learn.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.