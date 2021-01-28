Your Weekly Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs, February 1-7, 2021

Your horoscope for the first week of February 2021 brings amazingly new energy, and it starts with the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon in Libra.

What does your weekly love horoscope have in store for your zodiac sign?

Get ready for a week of contradictions in which it may seem that we have a quiet reprieve before The Great Stellium of 2021 takes place - but instead it’s only that we can’t yet see how everything has already changed.

Maybe we call it the quiet before the storm or even the moment right before the butterfly bursts from its cocoon, but whichever it is, there is a definite energy this week that we are on the verge of something big.

Even though this week might seem a bit quieter than recent weeks we likely will feel unsettled energy that will have us looking for ways to increase and embrace our freedom.

It’s not deeper though than just being able to do whatever it is we want and is rooted in our ability to truly be and live as our most authentic selves.

To discover this has been a journey that many of us have found ourselves on and while important and beneficial, it’s never an easy process.

When we are on the path of what resonates, it means that what no longer does will drop or fade away.

But we’re humans and this means that even if we know it’s necessary to move or grow beyond something, or more importantly someone, it doesn’t mean that it’s easy.

It’s this space that often has us walking that line of change feeling as if we’ve been living in limbo between our old selves and our new selves - not quite ready to step into what’s to come and not yet able to leave behind what was.

But in this space, we often realize that we aren’t moving.

We’re neither stuck in the past nor embracing our future and while it is a necessary part of the journey, it’s also one that in our romantic lives we have to be brave enough to venture beyond.

It’s the creation of space for what’s to come even if we don’t yet know what exactly that is.

Key astrological transits this week that affect your love horoscope:

February 1 — Venus Enters Aquarius

Independence in love, freeing ourselves from what feels constricting

February 4 — Last Quarter Moon in Scorpio

A time to let go, release, finding peace, and dealing with what’s most important

February 7 — Aquarian Stellium beings to form

Greater freedom, new beginnings, unexpected fated events

Here's your weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs starting on Monday, February 1 through Friday, January 7, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’re not stuck, but you are being asked to take review and stock of what it feels like you’re moving towards and why.

Ask yourself the hard questions this week and be aware of your temper towards those that challenge the answers you come up with.

You may find that the reason the relationship isn’t working really is you-not them, and if that’s the case, remember honesty no matter how hard is always better than a lie.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Allow yourself to envision what it would feel like if you didn’t constrict yourself any longer.

If you let yourself believe that you could have the best of both worlds and that the only thing limiting what’s possible in love is what you think isn’t.

As scary as it might be the only way that you’re going to have that need satisfied is by making up your own rules - just remember that no one needs to agree with your choices if you’re confident in them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Take note of the thoughts that you normally dismiss.

There is a process there for you to engage with something outside of your comfort zone and as much as you can entertain multiple options at once, it doesn’t mean any of them are what you should be focusing on.

This week look for the truth, not what’s easiest, not what is the most comfortable but what really is going on in your relationships and love life.

Be ready to see things in an entirely new light - but it may reveal things you’re not quite ready to face.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

True freedom is to be able to feel like we can embrace all pieces of ourselves and that those selves are accepted by the people that are most important to us.

But the important piece is that if your partner doesn’t know who you truly are then they’ll never be able to give you that love you truly desire and need.

Embrace all the sides of yourself, give them love, acceptance and even validity and then make the choice to reveal them to your partner.

Open yourself to receiving the love you desire.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Life comes together piece by piece it seems, especially for you at this moment.

That may be frustrating at times because you want to see and enjoy the big picture already but right now isn’t about just having what it is you want - but in enjoying what phase you’re currently in.

This means that you might not be able to make any big choices this week.

You may not be able to say you have the life you desire or that you even know what that means to you - and that’s OK.

Right now, whatever is happening, wherever you are, and whatever is left unfinished - it’s all okay.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Once in a while, it feels like we’re given a gift of clarity from the universe and you’ll be receiving just that in the coming days.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

The only thing about this is that sometimes you miss the answer you seek because it’s not the one you’re hoping to receive.

Open your mind and your heart this week.

Let go of who you think is your soulmate or ideal partner and let the universe show you the truth.

If we only look for what it is, we want then we often miss what it is (and who) we really need.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

When we let go of the idea of the right partner, or even the wrong one we open ourselves to an entirely new way of loving.

As much as this may challenge your black and white thinking which helps you feel grounded and in control it also sets you free from feeling that you’ve made a choice you shouldn’t have.

Every partner, every date, and even every breakup is not something that we have to fear or worry endlessly over.

Instead, free yourself from thinking about love in such a limiting way at all and instead recognize that you will inherently be drawn into the experiences with the people that you need to grow and become better because that’s what love is really about.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You’re feeling a sense of readiness that you thought would never arrive.

This means your only job is to not second guess or even overthink.

Allow yourself to feel a release from the overthinking and over worrying about a romantic situation and what to do about it.

If we don’t listen to the clarity when it arrives, then what’s the point of all the thinking and feeling to begin with?

The thing is though which you’re starting to realize is that it was never about readiness but you simply trusting yourself enough to follow through on what calls to your soul - lucky for you, it seems you are.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life happens on its own time and for you sometimes the hardest part is what to do when it’s not when you would have planned it.

You tend to have no problem dreaming and planning but the littlest thing going amiss often throws you off course second-guessing and so deep within your thoughts it seems you don’t know how to surface.

Things may be feeling out of control in your love and romance sector, especially committed relationships but actually, everything is happening for your highest good and all those involved.

Let go of how you think it should go so you don’t miss how it’s meant to be because the one thing that’s for certain is that it’ll be far better than you ever could have planned.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

That feeling of uncertainty is also one that tells you you’ve released control which is an important soul lesson you’re moving through right now.

Even if we wished that a particular relationship was going to work out doesn’t mean that it will and while you could pour yourself into it each day trying your best-that doesn’t mean the relationship will ever be what you need it to be.

For once, just stop trying so hard.

Stop working so hard and see what happens when you stop trying to keep something alive that very well may already have died.

Seeing the truth is never easy but the alternative is that you end up always running from it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If there’s anyone in your life that is holding you back, get ready to move beyond them.

Whether this is a casual dating relationship or a long-term affair, you’ve come too far to forget what it is you’ve fought so hard to learn.

Part of this is confidence but most of it is not allowing someone else to tell you that your dreams are too big or too grand.

You actually can create the life that you want, which of course you know now, it’s just a matter of making sure everyone in your circle - including your lover - believes the same.

Focus on who feels like is holding you back or has ulterior motives and then be prepared to release yourself into the great wide open.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tender loving care is something that you often dole out, but not always receive.

When you stop being afraid of having your heart broken is the only time when you’re able to truly love otherwise it’s like you always have one foot out the door ready to bolt if it seems your lover is.

You can’t escape heartbreak by trying to be someone other than who you are, by pretending you don’t care as you do, and by being ready to leave first.

Instead of being in flight mode - embrace the fight.

Not the confrontation kind of fight but the harnessing the fearless passion to stay.

To embrace vulnerability and to say what it is you really and truly mean - because only then can you actually receive what it is you truly want and need.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.