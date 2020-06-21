What It Means If You Keep Seeing Butterflies

Who knew?

Butterflies are some of the most beautiful creatures nature has given us. Their vibrant colors and graceful floating dance from flower to flower is truly breathtaking. Seeing them is always lovely and special.

Some people believe that butterflies carry messages from angels or are signs from deceased loved ones. Butterflies have such a magical presence and quality that it's easy to see why so much symbolism surrounds them.

Have you been seeing a lot of butterflies lately, either in your waking life or in your dreams? If so, the butterfly may be appearing as a power animal for you and is trying to tell you something.

Change is coming.

If you're seeing butterflies, you may want to ask yourself what changes you need to make to live more in alignment with your true, authentic self. Or, if you're already experiencing huge changes and transformations in your life, the butterfly may simply be appearing to remind you it's going to be okay.

Change is a normal part of life. Trust in the process and rest well knowing that the gentle butterfly is helping to guide you through.

Freedom.

Can you think of anything freer than butterflies as they glide gracefully from flower to flower? They are the epitome of freedom.

Perhaps the butterflies you are seeing are trying to tell you to set yourself free. If you are feeling closed in or purposely closing yourself off from people or opportunities, perhaps it's time to stop.

It can be a scary process, but let the butterfly inspire you to keep moving forward along your path.

Live to the fullest.

Butterflies generally have short life spans. Most live for only a week or two. Some species like the Monarch can live up to six months. Even so, that is not much time in the scheme of things.

Although we live much longer than the butterfly, life is short and time moves quickly. Sometimes we don't realize it and all of a sudden, the years have slipped away. Butterflies teach us to enjoy the present moment and make the most of our existence here on earth.

Beauty.

Nobody would disagree that the butterfly is one of the most beautiful creatures in nature with its vibrant colors and true grace. But the butterfly starts its life as a homely caterpillar. Only until it goes into its pupal state — goes deep into its inner self — does it emerge as the beautiful creature we see.

We all have the ability to go deep within ourselves and develop our beautiful qualities while letting go of our more ugly nature.

The next time a butterfly crosses your path, take heed of this beautiful messenger. You are obviously meant to receive a message of great importance!

Higher Perspective seeks to bring together like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

This article was originally published at Higher Perspectives. Reprinted with permission from the author.