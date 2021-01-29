Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 30, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 30, 2021.

We're all a little bit selfish at times, but on Saturday numerology encourages us all to stop and think about others first.

Saturday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9, the Humanitarian.

Famous people who exhibited the highest expression of this Life Path numerology include Mahatma Gandhi and Bob Marley.

Even the Moon encourages nurturing others as a form of self-care.

The Moon will leave Leo and enter Virgo, which is the highest expression of maternal energy.

The Virgo Moon brings our attention to The Hermit, which symbolizes the sharing of our wisdom with others.

This is good news for people who feel a need to share but don't want to get overly involved with other people's problems.

You can be proactively charitable in small deeds and things that you say and do.

Post a positive or thoughtful quote on your social media or be a listening ear to a friend who needs someone to talk to.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Tower

Aries, some things just happened and you’ll never see it until it strikes.

This can be a really big blow to your ego when you really thought that you could handle everything coming your way.

The slice of humble pie may not taste very sweet to you, but in the long run, you’ll realize that this was the medicine your soul needed.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Wheel of Fortune, Reversed

Taurus, well aren’t you lucky. Here you are at the top of your game and you never thought you’d make it this far.

It’s great when you see the results of your labor coming to fruition.

I don’t stop now. It’s not a good idea to think that you have reached the climax of your career.

There’s so much more left to climb. Remember when you didn’t ever think you’d reach this far?

You have even higher mountains to climb - this is still only a new beginning.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Seven of Wands

Gemini, stop and think. You’ve already thought through every situation and angle possible however, are you thinking for yourself from a place of strength or worry?

You may find that when you sit down with a map or with a friend and really plan all the points there are things you had not thought of. Try not to do everything by yourself. Success requires a team effort.

And even though these are your personal problems and goals, it wouldn’t hurt for you to ask for advice from someone you trust.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Four of Pentacles

Cancer, managing your time takes a whole lot of effort. And that means you simply cannot have everyone on your list to care for love and be in touch with.

This truth is a jagged little pill to take but the truth is there’s only 24 hours a day and only one of you to go around.

And if you’re ever going to reach your dreams, you’re going to have to start looking at the big picture and putting yourself in the center of it.

Because every time you put someone else first, you end up being last.

With 2021 still so new, don’t you think you’d like to try something different? What you did in the past hasn't worked, so why not?

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Hanged Man, Reversed

You're hesitating too much.

Time waits for no one, and you may not like standing in line or feeling like you're not a priority in a situation, but what does that matter?

What matters is that you get where you want to be.

Even if you were the last pick, your foot is in the door. You made it across the finish line.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ace of Swords, Reversed

So, admit you don't know. You don't have to know everything.

You don't have to even be an expert in the situation. You have a lot of heart in it.

Passion brings an element to the table that other people lack. This is your edge. Own it.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eight of Pentacles

You were born with a purpose. The odds may be stacked against you but if you're having a meeting with destiny, then you can't lose.

You have to hold on to your highest ethical standards.

You don't need to know how things will end. What you need to know is if you're in the right place.

Are you doing your best? Honor your calling and be who you really are.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Three of Swords, Reversed

Things didn't work out, but that doesn't mean your happiness is over.

You need time to heal, and the hardest part is always the beginning.

In a few days, you'll start to see things from a different point of view.

Give your heart a chance to heal a little bit and don't give up on yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Page of Swords, Reversed

No one likes to hear or receive a sad message.

You don't know how to respond and you certainly don't want to say anything that will make things worse.

This is a tough time, and no matter how carefully you try to craft a reply it's still going to feel like it's not enough.

Try your best. Be empathetic, and just be there.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Three of Cups, Reversed

Space is growing. There's a reason why your significant other is pulling away, but this has nothing to do with you.

If they won't tell you why and all you feel is what's in your heart, it can feel overwhelming and scary.

Still, the problem isn't something you can solve alone. It takes two people to make a situation better.

So, if you see that there's no effort on the other person's part, even though it's hard, focus on yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Knight of Pentacles, Reversed

It's time to take a vacation, and you can do this in your own home or in your area.

Disconnect from work or let your cell phone calls go to voicemail.

Give yourself the time to relax your mind and unplug from the noise of the world. You deserve this mental health day.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Temperance, Reversed

Impatience is just as much a virtue as patience itself. Sometimes you have to put the pressure on to get an answer.

You shouldn't have to wait for a phone call or a situation to change.

Set a deadline. Decide that after it's passed you'll move on with your life.

You don't need to be in limbo when you can be free of confusion. Aim for clarity.

