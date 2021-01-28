Love Horoscope For Friday, January 29, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Friday, January 29.

There's a lot of loving energy in the air for all zodiac signs on Friday that affect your love horoscope this Friday.

The dwarf planet, Ceres, which represents motherly love and nurturing energy holds hands with Neptune, the planet of dreams in the zodiac sign of Neptune.

Venus adds her two cents in by working with Pluto to encourage changes that support true love.

Mercury will turn retrograde on Saturday while in the sign of the humanitarian - Aquarius.

Whenever the communication planet enters this period take the time to reflect.

Look at what worked in your relationships and find new ways to make it even better starting Friday.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of spirituality.

Aim for the sweeter side of love.

Nurture your heart and spirit with things that bring a smile to your face and add a little romance to your life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to show others how much you love them.

Send a virtual hug to long-distance friends. Be extra kind when you pass by strangers or meet someone for the first time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of social status.

This is a wonderful time to cultivate business partnerships. Get feedback from your partner about your resume and cover letter.

It's hard to hear what other people have to say, but no one will spot an error in a protective way like your significant other.

Use them to practice your video interviewing skills or to read your emails inquiring about job opportunities.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of learning.

Invest in yourself.

Take something you truly love and make it a point to spend time doing it.

If you're single, it will help to bring a little bit of depth to your personal time.

You might enjoy studying astrology or looking more closely at your family and your own natal chart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of extreme passion.

This is a great time for you to truly wear your heart on your sleeve.

You might not say things openly all of the time, but take a risk and speak out without reservation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of commitment.

Do something simple that reminds you of the type of relationship you wanted when you were young. Hold hands for no reason. Go for a little walk and just talk about the weather. Enjoy the little things in life that aren't groundbreaking but bring you closer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of health.

Take better care of yourself. Try to be more in tune with what your body needs.

Listen to your internal time clock, if you're thinking you'd like to start a family or are ready to get married.

Let your spirit guide you toward the things that you truly need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of romance.

Save some of your favorite love songs and listen to them while at home doing dishes or your chores.

Enjoy a little spin with your partner in the kitchen and slow dance. Hug a little longer, and say "I love you" to people you know don't hear it often enough from you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of home.

Add a little bit of energy back into your home with a living thing such as a plant or perhaps a pet.

Create a more intimate ambiance in your bedroom.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of communication.

Use your words wisely and kindly. Be more intentional about the little things you say.

Try to see things from the other person's standpoint. Be empathetic and be a good listener.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of possessions.

Love people and not things. You may feel sentimental about what you have, but it's not a good place to keep your heart.

If you have a chance to share what you have with someone you love, don't question their value against a property.

Things are just vessels for which we share our love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Ceres, the dwarf planet of nurturing energy conjuncts Neptune in Pisces, bringing attention to your solar house of identity.

You teach others how to treat you, and even if you struggle with self-doubt or don't know how you feel about yourself, you can still aim to respect your time and nurture your body by doing small things that express real love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.