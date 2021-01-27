Love Horoscope For Thursday, January 28, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, January 28.

Things are changing, and during the Leo Full Moon sensibility can go right out the window.

We have played it safe while Venus worked its magic while in the sign of Capricorn, and now it's time to mix things up a bit for the sake of passion and fun.

Venus finishes her time in Capricorn - with the help of Pluto - and she gets a wake-up call.

Pluto tells her that it's time to explore new adventures when it comes to love, and she will once she enters Aquarius on February 1.

But first, Venus will conjunct Pluto in Capricorn for the next few days, and feelings may erupt powerfully, even when you would rather that they didn't.

Venus entering Aquarius changes our view of love, and what it should be like.

Venus in Aquarius can open minds to long-distance partnerships or more explorative unions that don't fit in with what tradition says love is supposed to look like or be.

So, don't be surprised if stoic zodiac signs resist this lustful energy because Capricorn is ruled by Saturn which is about power and the status quo.

And that's why Pluto's role is so important over the next few days. It shakes up perceptions and wakes things up.

Venus is about love and beauty, so she may not mind.

Venus knows that love doesn't always feel practical, and sometimes practical can feel boring when it's all there is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of identity.

When it comes to love it's hard to see beyond your own sensitivity and wounds.

It's not easy to work on them, especially if they feel like they will never go away or get better.

But showing yourself some tenderness can helpful to you.

You may see that what you are experiencing is not all that bad. It's part of what makes you who you are today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of hidden enemies.

There are things that you didn't know and that's why you allowed them to happen.

Beating yourself up about the past is not going to make it go away, but it will hurt you in the present and make your past stronger than your future.

If you can, look at what you can do now to own the moment. Exercise wisdom when you can.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of friendships.

It's great to have friends that you can talk and laugh with about life's problems, but to a point.

Sometimes friends who only seem to be around when you're sad or in pain can indicate that the relationship isn't what you need.

Investigate the nature of your friendships and what makes the bond strong.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of social status and career.

Work is a labor of love, but climbing to the top of the work ladder is not easy for everyone. You might have hit some walls or pitfalls that inhibit your professional growth and potential.

This is a good time to evaluate how to do something you love and to make a living from it. You might find that you possess wisdom from areas of your life where you felt wounded in the ego the most.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of higher learning.

There is so much to learn about love to be a good partner and to care for others well.

You may have experienced heartbreak that caused you to question everything, including your faith or belief in a higher power.

But don't run from this experience. Challenging your beliefs can help you truly understand where you stand on these issues.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of rebirth.

Losing someone you love can feel like a death, even if that person is still around.

Even now, the heartbreak can feel real when you think about it, and it's not always easy to overcome.

It doesn't always make you feel better to hear that relationships end for a reason or that you'll meet someone better. If you still feel sad about a breakup, give yourself time to heal.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of commitment.

Someone you love may struggle with transparency and there can be a sense that things will never become what you want them to be.

The beauty of gaining someone's trust after it's been broken is that they not only learn to love again, but are so thankful for having been given the gift of time and patience.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of daily duties. Don't be so rigid with yourself.

You may be so wound up with rules and lists of how things must be before you are ready to commit to a relationship.

Love is dynamic, and it changes all the time.

You will soon discover that what you try to use to keep yourself safe is actually holding you back from the experience you really want.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of creativity.

You don't want to be that person that dishes it out but can't take honest feedback.

Honesty is a two-way street, and when you hear someone tell you how they feel, be open to receive it.

Just because you disagree doesn't make an outside experience invalid.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of home and the family.

You have such a gentle spirit when it comes to family.

In your home and with the people you grew up with you tend to wear your heart on your sleeve and do whatever it takes to make everyone happy.

This can be both a blessing and a flaw. Work on finding a balance that gives you space to be yourself and what you want to be with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of communication.

Sometimes it feels like no one is listening. You say what you are thinking but it falls on deaf ears and there's nothing you can do to get their attention.

You may be struggling to overcome a sense of abandonment caused by your family ties.

Journal your experience and try to process it through writing or speaking with a trusted friend or therapist.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Chiron, the Wounded Healer spends the day in Aries your sector of money and personal property.

You may not be able to have it all or give all that you want to in a relationship.

But, everyone has their limitations. No one is perfect, and it's OK to admit that you have shortcomings.

Be your best, and when things don't happen exactly as you planned, have the grace to love yourself despite it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.