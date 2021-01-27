Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 28, 2021, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Thursday.

The Sun is in the sign of Aquarius bringing our attention to friendships, networking, and spending time helping others.

The Full Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Leo.

The Moon in Leo is about courage that comes from knowing yourself.

A Full Moon in Leo invites a release of energy.

Anticipate a strong desire to be assertive and a desire to remove obstacles to personal growth.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If January 28 is your birthday, you are an Aquarius zodiac sign.

You are ruled by the planet Uranus and the best careers include involve advocacy and some form of humanitarian work.

You are fair-minded and hold high moral standards and ethics.

Others may see your actions as sudden, but you give a lot of thought to your choices.

You often keeping ideas to yourself until you're ready to take action.

Famous Aquarians who share your birthday include German rapper, singer, and songwriter J. Cole and American rapper Rick Ross.

You are most compatible with Gemini, Libra, Aquarius, and Leo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of creativity and fun.

It's time to let go of experiences or things that hold you back from the life you want to live.

You need to take the lead when it comes to living out your dreams. Don't be afraid to try.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of home and the family.

It's time to let go of traditions that you know are outdated and perhaps harmful.

There can be a cultural reason why things were done a certain way in the past, but now it's not needed.

Try to create new traditions that bring the family together.

Seek ways to bond but with a different purpose.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of communication.

It's time to let go of thoughts and ideas that seem to be negative or harmful to your sense of self.

Sometimes people say things that they don't mean, and you replay them in your mind.

Let these things go. Harbor resentment no more.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of money and personal property.

It's time to let go of unhealthy beliefs about your finances.

You might tell yourself that you'll never have enough, but that's not true.

There can be new ways for you to learn how to manage your earning potential to make it better than ever.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of identity.

It's time to let go of false beliefs or inhibitions about who you are or who you want to be as a person.

You don't have to work hard to make others happy.

During this time, think about how to make peace with yourself.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of hidden things.

It's time to let go of fears and things that you worry about the most.

You are meant to be brave, and yes, there's a lot of factors outside of your control.

But, you can work on what you can to try and make the most of any situation.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of friendships.

It's time to let go of toxic relationships and things that you know aren't doing anything good for your mind, body or spirit.

You may be holding on to relationships that are harmful to you.

You can give it one more chance, but when the writing is on the wall, read it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of career and social status. It's time to let go of your desire to lead all things.

You may not need to be in the limelight to get what you want from life.

You might be best working in the background. Ask yourself: do you want attention or power? Which one will be of better use for you in the long run?

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of higher learning.

It's time to let go of the need to sign up for classes or take courses.

Some things can be learned or mastered in more affordable ways.

You might not need to take a class to get the skills you want.

Perhaps volunteering or participating as a mentor can be helpful for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of shared resources.

It's time to let go of a desire to have someone take care of things you can manage for yourself.

While it can be easier to let other people do the work for you, there's a line where your self-sufficiency takes a hit. aim for self-reliance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of commitments.

It's time to let go of promises and expectations that you know aren't going anywhere.

You might be holding yourself back when you expect things from others who can't deliver.

Try to accept these things for what they are and take yourself out of a disappointing cycle.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Full Moon in Leo activates your sector of daily duties.

It's time to let go of chores that you don't need to have on your plate anymore.

What are meaningless routines you practice that rob you of time each day?

Begin to respect your resources and time more and aim to remove those things from your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.