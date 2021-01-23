Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 24, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 24, 2021.

Hopefully, you are feeling rested so you can make the most of Sunday's forecast.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Aquarius.

This encourages interacting with others and doing charity work.

The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which makes you mentally prepared to absorb all sorts of information.

Sunday's numerology will be a Life Path Number 3, the Creative.

While creative people can be slightly less focused and sporadic, this is exactly the perfect vibe for Sunday's astrology.

With both the feminine and masculine energy of a Sun and Moon in air signs, you can play around with a few ideas without having to make any single commitment to one. Enjoy!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, January 24, 2021.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Devil

OK, so you want it.

Admitting that you want something can be the first step you take toward overcoming the challenge.

The reason you got into this problem in the first place is that you turned to a vice in order to avoid how you feel.

So instead of numbing out. let this moment overtake your mind and your heart.

Start from where things went wrong and that sinking feeling began. Admit how do you feel, and try your best to manage it in a healthy way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Sun

Don't worry, things are looking up.

The day may not be perfect, but your attitude can help you find one thing that is redeemable about what is happening in your life right now.

Most of the time happiness is a decision that you make and this doesn’t mean you ignore the fact that the day is filled with problems.

You choose to separate yourself from the drama and embrace the fact that no matter what you are a loving person who does the best that you can.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Wheel of Fortune

This is big. You don't want to miss this.

You climbed the ladder to the top and now that you see things from a new standpoint, it’s up to you to keep learning and developing your wisdom and perception.

This is where things can become dangerous for you as you could easily forget where it is that you came from.

You don’t have to lower yourself down or ignore your accomplishments; staying humble at heart will take you a long way.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The High Priestess

Listen to your heart.

Worrying won't change the truth.

Your intuition is like a machine that requires constant fuel to thrive.

When you feel as though your inner voice is silent, that is the warning signal on in your metaphorical vehicle letting you know that it’s time to change things so that you can run the journey smoothly.

In other words, it’s always important to be in tune with yourself.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Hierophant

You can't change this situation, so try to adjust or make changes so you don't have to.

Having respect doesn’t necessarily mean that you agree with the way things are.

It simply means that you honor the accomplishments, culture, and way things have been done by another group.

Taking a more gentle approach can be very difficult for you to do right now especially if you feel as though your wants and needs are threatened.

This is where you get to show your ability to be diplomatic during difficult situations.

Try to always remember that your goal is to bring people together not to divide and conquer.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Empress

You are your own boss.

It’s difficult to stand on your own two feet especially when you feel as though you need a hand to hold. But sometimes this is for the best because it allows you to do things your way.

You may have not been able to accomplish what you want to do if you were met with differing perspectives.

Give yourself a chance to see that sometimes being alone is a blessing in disguise.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The High Priestess

When you feel like quitting, don't. Everyone has fears.

Being strong doesn't have to also mean that you're perfect.

The most imperfect moments in life are often where fate and destiny intersect.

Trust that you're here for a reason. When it's your time to go, you will.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Empress

You need to respect yourself, especially when no one else will.

When you feel as though your intuition is off, it could be that you’ve allowed other people's opinions and voices to crowd out your own.

Go back to square one where you first felt sure about what you wanted.

Return to a place of clarity even if it means that you temporarily do nothing else but work. with your inner child.

This can help you to accomplish so much more than you would if you continued while confused.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Death

Life changes things. And, now it's time to set sail and take on a new adventure.

Life is one giant circle of death and rebirth. And now that you see how the circle has completed one more time, what would you like to do next?

Perhaps you would like to look back and revisit all that you have gone through to see what you would have done differently.

Maybe you never change anything at all. Perhaps you are ready to just walk away and forget that this moment has ever happened.

No matter what decision you make, neither is wrong, it all depends on what your soul needs.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Star

Pray about it. You don’t have to be religious to believe that there is a higher power or some sort of collective that helps people during their times of need.

Some miracles happen out of sheer will power, so if you feel that you’re in need of something major in your life, inquire of the universe and perhaps you will receive what you asked for.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Devil, Reversed

Learning to curb an addiction takes time. Respect the process, and realize that your story is powerful, but you don't always have to share it.

Your past is your personal information, and only you can decide if you wish to tell about what you've been through.

You don’t necessarily need to disclose all of the things that you feel guilty about to a new person just to try to give them your backstory.

Instead, let time go on. Let this person earn your trust first before you spell all your beans.

Tomorrow's daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Hermit

You need some me-time. Don't push yourself when everything inside of you says to rest.

It’s natural to feel as though the world will fall apart if you take a moment for yourself, but the truth is even you need some rest and relaxation.

Don’t feel guilty for being human. There are days when the world will get on without you, and when you’re ready to get back into the swing of things you’ll be a better human as a result of the fact that you stepped out of the rat race for a while.

