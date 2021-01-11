Love Horoscope For Tuesday, January 12, 2021

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, January 12.

The love that you want to last will take time to grow as the Tuesday's astrology forecast brings in lots of energy this week for support if you need to make a change.

Venus will spend the day in Capricorn, and she conjuncts with the Moon in the same sign.

This can bring out issues from the past for healing, but there's mental fortitude here as well.

There is less desire to run or hide from life's problems, and even though Mercury is in Aquarius, we are open to talk about change.

Venus is strongly supported to achieve many goals for the sake of love.

From saving money to earning it to build a love nest or if you're working on serious problems she's there to provide encouragement that involves work until February 1.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Good love lifts your spirits.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of social status so your love life could also be a stepping stone to an improvement with your career.

Don’t be ashamed to ask your partner for suggestions.

They may not offer help because your needs are unknown.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Surround with people who help you grow.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of culture.

It can be fun to learn about the travel experiences people have had. So ask about it.

Their insights can help you to learn things you’ve never known about.

And the positive experience can fuel deeper love and understanding.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The right love will look out for your best interests.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of rebirth and intimacy.

It’s a great time to hit the restart button. While you may not like to start fresh because you fear a loss of time it can be so good for you. Try it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

People who love you also try to be helpful, and if they aren't, it's time to ask why.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties. Are you always the one who offers to help?

Maybe you feel guilty wanting someone to do the same.

But try to see your worth when it comes to reciprocity.

You deserve to have people in your life that care for your needs.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Love searches for solutions to life's problems.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of creativity, so let yourself do things in ways you ordinarily wouldn't.

Approach the day as if you received a clean slate.

You don't have to paint the same colors as you did yesterday. Try something new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is a language.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of romance, and it's a great time for you to try things you never had the courage to do before.

Even if you're not afraid to say I love you, be the first to take a hand or to give a hug.

Don't always wait for someone else to initiate the start of something new.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Love is supposed to feel safe.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of home and family.

Create the safety you want in your love by taking your time to choose.

You don't have to be with someone because you're lonely, even if you're already together. Pick what is best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love does not always require big words.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

Actions really do speak louder than words. So pay attention to the way you are treated and how you feel when a person is around.

If you don't like something, change it. You can have the love you want but it will require you to be honest with yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Love isn't something you buy. It's something that grows with time.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of money, and even though it's important it's not the reason to be with a person.

You can build something with a person who doesn't have much.

Don't let the greatness of a person's pocketbook be the measure of how well they can love you. Choose from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love doesn't define you, but it can help you learn about yourself.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of identity, and you really can be a loving person.

You might not wear your heart on your sleeve but you do show your concern in other ways.

Recognize that. If you're not like everyone else, that's Ok. The right person will love you for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Let go of bad love.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of karma.

You may not have had the best luck with love, but once you learn the lessons then you can pick better.

You might have had those experiences to teach you something.

Don't say you're bad at love. You're not. You are learning as you go just like everyone else.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love built on friendship is ideal.

Venus spends the day in Capricorn, your solar house of friends, and this is a wonderful place to start when you're trying to understand love.

Treat yourself the way you want to be treated. And also be with people who give you the kindness you crave.

It's the way love is meant to be.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.