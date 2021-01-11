Your Zodiac Sign's Weekly Love Horoscope For January 11-17, 2021

Your weekly love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting January 11-17, 2021.

This week begins with Mars having just moved into Taurus, Venus moving into Capricorn and the moon in Sagittarius.

Life may feel like it slows down at the beginning of the week before Uranus turns direct.

So, unexpected events and changes can take place before this week is over.

We will be asked to tune into our soul growth and whether or not we’re making choices from the lessons that we’ve been asked to learn as part of the previous karmic cycle or if we’re ignoring them.

What does your love horoscope have in store for you this week?

Tune into what you truly want and need from love this week, not what you think is possible or what you think you can get but what truly sets your heart on fire.

Then as we move towards the New Moon in Cap make sure to infuse your authentic truth into it rooting it so deeply into your soul that by the time Uranus turns direct in Taurus we’ll be ready to say we’re ready for the next step.

Whatever that may be.

Key Transits This Week:

January 8, Venus in Capricorn:

Relationships become more committed; Loyalty is highlighted, expect engagements, future plans, and moving in together

January 11, Jupiter in Aquarius sextile Chiron in Aries:

Expect healing in relationships, especially those that are karmic, expect some final break-ups, or finally seeing the truth in a connection.

January 13, New Moon in Capricorn:

Soul growth and new beginnings especially in Divine Partnerships which means taking chances and embodying the lessons of self-growth.

January 14, Uranus Direct in Taurus:

Unexpected outcomes, results, and growth in relationship dynamics mean that what you thought would last forever will fall apart this week, and what you never imagined will end up withstanding the test of time.

Weekly love horoscope for all zodiac signs for January 11-17, 2021:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You’ll be feeling out of sorts this week.

It may be a confusion of whether you’re actually doing really well or if you’re completely lost.

Give it time to see which it is without making any sudden decisions.

The new moon will be about starting a new path in love which will align more closely with who you really are.

You may feel like burning bridges as you start to walk it especially in terms of romantic decisions that have been on your mind for some time.

If you can’t delay acting, then try to trust yourself as deeply as you can.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As much as you can be slow going towards a committed relationship, this week you could find yourself surprising yourself.

There might be a period of acclimating into this new energy that is directing you towards more action.

If you begin to doubt yourself try to ground in why you are feeling the need to move forward or to speak up.

While those around you have gotten used to you being the strong and silent type, it’s also okay to speak your mind.

This is your year to create beyond what you thought was possible, get ready for it to start this week.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There will be a tendency to be in your head this week as you clash with some of the earth energy that is coming in.

You tend to think about all possible outcomes to a relationship situation, but that doesn’t mean it’s always based on truth.

This will be a week that you are challenged to believe that things can actually be different this time around.

While you often will use the reasoning that things never worked out before as to why they won’t work out now, try doing the opposite this week.

Try to believe that things never worked out before-so they can actually work out now.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You’ll be feeling at home this week, but more secure than you have in a while.

It’s a week where peace will rule, and you’ll feel comfortable within your life.

That doesn’t mean that you aren’t aware that change is there lurking on your door, but for this week you’ll be able to keep it closed and enjoy what you have.

Make the most of this time because as we head further into the year that pause button will be lifted and you could feel life moving exponentially fast.

But for this week it’s enough to simply love where you are at this moment.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

This week will ask you to go back to something that you thought was settled.

With so much growth energy happening this week, there’s also that simultaneous energy of endings.

But sometimes we confuse the two.

Allow yourself to get uncomfortable this week, be ready to lay your cards on the table, and take a chance knowing that because you know who you are, you will always be okay.

Life may not feel okay. People may leave and relationships may end but this doesn’t mean you’re not okay.

Deal with what you need to this week so that you can move ahead knowing you’re not dragging anything behind you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Try to slow your breathing and focus on yourself. In the coming days, the theme will be self-care, self-love, and self-attention.

You seem to be realizing that you can’t control everything.2021 Yearly Horoscopes & Mantra For All Zodiac Signs

You can’t control the outcome of relationships and you can’t control how others show up or even how they treat you.

But you can control how you treat yourself and the life that you create.

Before you go any further down this path of self-sacrifice it’s time to pull back and reflect on what’s really going on.

Put yourself first this week and see what a big difference that makes in who ends up doing the same for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

In the coming week you’ll be asked to trust the path as it appears without knowing where it’s heading.

This likely will feel as if your relationships and even life are out of balance.

Try to lean into why it feels like this-and check in with your partner to see if they’re feeling it from you too.

Recognize that as much as you want change in the coming year, you’re going to have to get clear on what you’re willing to sacrifice in order to get it.

This isn’t because you can’t have it all but there’s a difference between having it all and having so much you don’t have room for more.

Focus on what truly brings you joy this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

As the week starts, you’ll still be in quiet mode thinking over what’s happened already in the first few days of the new year and honestly wondering if you’re ready for what the rest of it holds.

As much as you come across as the one who always has it figured out, you know the truth.

So often you spend more time swimming in circles around your thoughts than actually knowing what to do with them.

Expect clarity about a long-standing “situation-ship” this week, while it may not be what you had wanted — it doesn’t mean it’s not exactly what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve been putting something off for a while now, but it seems the longer it goes on the heavier a burden it’s becoming.

The decisions that you needed to make have already been made and your intentions have already been set, so this week the focus will be on why you are waiting.

There’s a difference between being impulsive in our reactions and choices versus expecting a different result than the one we’ve already come to.

Expect some big movement towards the end of the week in terms of embracing a more authentic version of love and what it means to be in a relationship with someone that craves freedom as deeply as you do.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

This will be a big week in terms of romantic growth in relationships-but it also will be about what life looks like if you actually embody that self-love.

There will be a heavy dose of feeling ready to make those big scary decisions you’ve been over-analyzing for the past few months.

It’s not that clarity arrives this week but just that you can finally see it.

The dust has cleared and along with it all of the distractions that were preventing you from realizing that you already knew what you were hoping to learn.

It’s a week to just say yes to whatever life asks of you because you are ready for whatever comes next.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)>Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Expect the week ahead to be one of clearing and one of getting ready for what’s to come.

Don’t try to necessarily predict or plan everything right now-but also don’t try to pretend that you don’t know everything is about ready to change for you.

You will be feeling more connected to your heart this week which means that those decisions on what (and who) to clear out of your space will be coming from a genuinely authentic space.

There’s a difference between being detached and simply beginning confidently about our decisions.

Don’t let anyone make you second guess your own truth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Sometimes when you give up on romance, that’s when it surprises you.

This is a week when you will be asked to receive and accept the love energy that you’ve been trying to create and grow with your partner or even a prospective love interest.

Slow down a little bit. Don’t automatically judge or tell yourself that a relationship isn’t working out and let it reveal itself to you.

If it’s what you truly want and what is meant for you, then there’s no reason to protect yourself from it.

Keep your heart open and remember that you do deserve the love you give to everyone else.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.