Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 5, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Tuesday.

Nothing is better than a big surge of energy at the start of the week.

We are hard at work with the Sun in Capricorn for two more weeks.

The Moon is in Libra and there needs to be a balance between work, home, and relationships.

And, for some zodiac signs, Mars completing its last day in the zodiac sign of Aries is big news for love and for your life.

For Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra zodiac signs, the shift in energy can be felt.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 5 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are more analytical than people realize.

You are curious about human nature and love to explore the meaning of life.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Marilyn Manson, actress Diane Keaton, and American journalist Charlie Rose.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, January 05, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Try not to be frustrated with yourself, especially when it comes to financial matters.

Mars prepares to enter Taurus, and on its last day in Aries, a bill or some sort of task you need to get done can manifest.

You may find that this challenges you to think with greater clarity, as Mars has been in your sector of identity since last year.

However, this is a great time to analyze what you want so you can take advantage of Mars in your house of money.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Nothing may make you angrier than to finally find you can't trust a certain person you thought you could.

This is the last showdown with Mars as it prepares to enter Taurus.

And, on its last day in Aries, your sector of hidden enemies, the slightest change can help you to see the obstacles that have held you back.

You may be ready to address them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Perhaps you need a little fire to get you motivated to make important changes. And, Mars in Aries does not disappoint.

The red planet prepares to enter Taurus, but first, your sector of friendships can help you to find a renewed sense of purpose.

If you felt lacking in drive and determination, things can change for you this week and make you want to do the work you should have done last year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you're feeling demotivated or that hardships have made you feel down, this is a great day to try and muster up enough energy to give a situation one more try.

If you're searching for a job or had an interview but did not hear back yet, send an email or make a call.

Mars prepares to enter Taurus, and on its last day in Aries, your sector of career and social status something can happen for you unexpectedly in a positive way.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great time to pursue a goal and to determine that you won't give up until you reach your objective.

Now that Mars prepares to leave your sector of higher learning, you may feel deeply committed to pass an exam or get something finished that was hard to do during the holiday season.

Dig deep into your heart for your big why.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A gift or something you've struggled to attain can finally come through for you just as Mars prepares to leave your sector of shared resources.

You may have given up and decided that it was best to be patient.

Although you may not have liked fighting so hard to get what you wanted during the last month, it will provide you with unique insight when Mars enters Taurus later this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mars has brought clear focus and attention to one particular theme, and that is what you want in a partnership and your committed relationships.

Now, that Mars prepares to leave Aries, you may start to see the next leap of faith to take involves how trusting you can be when you decide to give in to your feelings.

Don't expect this to be an easy road on the last day of Mars in Aries.

A slight battle for control, even if it's just within yourself can have you pulling back a bit to find the right balance.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You may feel full of energy and desire to get things done while Mars in Aries completes its transit of your sector of daily duties and work.

This is a great time to go over the details.

Use the day to make sure that everything you want to accomplish is either in process, on a list to become a priority or no longer something that needs to be addressed this week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You may have a strong desire to express your wilder and carefree side while Mars leaves your sector of romance and play.

Be spontaneous could be a motto but try not to go too far into extremes.

Have fun, but remember that even good times have their limits.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mars has not given you an easy time, and just before it leaves Aries, it may kick up the heat a notch.

Things will get better soon, but this week may continue to be a tense time for you and everyone else who lives with you while Mars emphasized your home life.

Mars is about truth, and life has been through a refining fire, but this will help you to clarify what matters most in your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Arguments can be easy to get into as Mars prepares to enter Taurus.

On this last day of Mars in your sector of communication can reveal what you need to focus on this year. Perhaps you already knew that it was time for a change.

Maybe you resisted the growth, but there are some things that you may need to have repeated.

Be open to hear what the world has to say, and it could come across in a statement you might want to ignore because it was rude.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

If you haven't set a budget, you will want to because Mars spends its last day in Aries, your sector of money and personal property.

Don't go gambling around or trying to buy things because you fear the worst.

It's better to avoid impulse shopping and keep those credit card balances low.

You know that you'll be glad you didn't give into what you want when pay day comes around.

