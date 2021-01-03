Weekly Horoscope & Tarot Card Reading For January 4-10, 2021

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope with a bonus tarot card reading is here for January 4-10, 2021.

It's business as usual here in 2021, and all of the hype and insanity that comes with the anticipation of a new year has now morphed back into - just another week.

What does your weekly horoscope have in store for you?

The Sun is still in Capricorn, and so it implies work.

As it is, it's always up to us to make the most of our week.

Lessons here are all about expectation and the idea that we're just human.

Even though it's a new year, it's still on us to make the best of our lives.

That Tarot spread that goes in accordance with the zodiac this week seems to have a theme: live in the moment.

We think that because 2020 was so bad that we 'deserve' a great year, when in fact, we are responsible for how this new year goes, and that responsibility starts today, in the now moment.

So, life goes on, and so do we.

If by the second week of this new year we are not presented with the cures to all of our maladies, then we press on until we do discover that which we need in order to maintain life and health.

Life is for living, it is not for wasting.

Our broad, universal lesson for the week is that it is in the present moment that we shape our destinies.

Be happy now. Don't wait for an invitation, or for someone else to bring it to you.

We are 100% responsible for our lives.

Let's see what's to come for the first week of January 4-10, 2021 according to astrology and your zodiac sign's tarot card:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Queen of Cups

You're in good shape this week, Aries, most especially in the love department.

And that means romantic love, the kind that satisfies your soul.

It's been a long time since you've had a week where you're not stressed out and bombarded with your own complaints - count on this week for a breather as things will flow smoothly.

Your health will improve if you've been dealing with any particular issue and your hopes will soar.

In general, it's going to be a very good week for you. Gratitude in abundance!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Five of Pentacles, reversed

If there's one thing that's going to bug you this week, Taurus, it's that you feel you aren't being paid enough.

It's getting on your nerves. You work hard and you should be paid more.

This might be a good week to express yourself to anyone who is capable of helping you out with this dilemma.

Your voice will not go unheard, and you may even get a raise, a promotion or a sudden improvement in your living condition.

It's a week filled with positive intentions that can and will manifest as long as you are on top of it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Five of Wands, reversed

You may find yourself lost and confused, overwhelmed and spinning out of control this week, Gemini.

You're knee-deep into something you don't want to be involved in, yet you can't free yourself - just yet.

It's a lesson of patience; ride it out - know that the outcome will be good and accept that the only way to it is through it.

All will iron itself out in the weeks to come and though this week may feel particularly burdensome, you will rise above.

You just need to do what you need to do and know that the outcome will be good.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Ace of Pentacles

We all wish for the Ace of Pentacles to show up in a reading, especially if it's our only card, and this one is yours, Cancer.

This week is going to bring you good fortune - possibly money, possibly opportunity.

Your feeling of security will be made known to you.

You are not in danger or in trouble, and that is a relief to you.

Expect a check in the mail or very good news of a potentially rewarding near-future experience.

All's well in your world, Cancer.

Accept this reality with gratitude and grace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Seven of Wands, reversed

You've got your eye on the prize, however, others around you have less faith in you than you have.

The reason for this is that you are going about it - whatever 'it' is - the wrong way.

You are about to make a mistake again, meaning you've made this mistake before - in the past - but you didn't learn from it.

This week, Leo is the week you may catch on to the idea that you don't get a re-do.

This is life, live in the present - life isn't a dress rehearsal and your past mistakes are there for the sole purpose of learning the lessons within them.

Learn them, don't waste any more time repeating past behavior, especially if that behavior has failed you in earlier attempts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Ace of Cups, reversed

When the Ace of Cups is reversed, it usually implies disillusionment in love.

You've been in love and perhaps - the honeymoon is over, and it's getting to you.

Your lesson here is about expectation; you expected things to be a certain way and when your love interest didn't give you what you wanted, you sank into disappointment, perhaps even regret.

Your love is still strong, yet you're seeing all too many flaws in the relationship.

Your best bet here is to accept that human relationships are inherently flawed and that you're in good company; the rest of the world is going through the same emotional tangle.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Six of Wands

This week, Libra, you'll find yourself in an uncomfortable situation - you just aren't ready to let your guard down.

Something's afoot and you sense that if you react with emotion - you'll be shot to the ground.

You are feeling vulnerable, like a target, and you don't like it so you build a high wall around yourself so that no one can get in.

It's ok - you need to deal with your vulnerability, you are not in the mood to get hurt again, as you've been recently.

If someone betrayed you, know that soon enough you'll get past that pain, but that it's OK, right now, to process it at your own speed.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Eight of Swords, reversed

Looks like you are regretting a choice you've made - possibly something you did last week that's come round to haunt you this week.

It's an easy fix, however, it's just about taking the time to undo whatever you did that was wrong.

This is not personal, and it's got nothing to do with love - it's more of a bad choice you made on paper - possibly financial or work-related, and you're lucky enough to have spotted it this week.

Avoid confusion by learning where you went wrong and acting on it with positive intent for the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Eight of Pentacles

Not a bad week for you at all, Sagittarius, as you'll be feeling quite content and secure with previously made choices.

If you've made the decision to renovate your home - start your plans this week.

If you have something in mind, a creative endeavor - then get to it, as there's no time like the present.

Your lesson of the week is all about living in the NOW, being present for friends and loved ones, and accepting that life is both short and precious.

Live in the moment, as the moment is the only thing that exists.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Queen of Wands

It can never be a surprise when a Capricorn draws the Queen of Wands, as she is the representation of work and discipline.

And as it goes with you, this week brings to you the knowledge that you are, as always, the boss.

You're the boss of your own life, and you take on the responsibility for others as well, and you are happy to do it.

You feel no pressure, and if you did, you'd roll with it, as you do.

You've got an eye on what's needed and what must take place and you set your mind up for work, as per usual.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Ace of Swords

If you are one to set up and believe in resolutions, then this week is all about putting your thought to action.

You are resolute. You feel a strong sense of direction and purpose.

You have no plans of deviating from the course, and this will do you well.

Set your intentions for exactly what you want - be specific - and manifest your desire as you see fit.

This card maintains that you are on the right track.

Good for you - you are the star in your life, and your self-belief will set you on the right track for success in whatever you wish to do.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): Six of Cups, reversed

You have always been a bit of an idealist, and it is during this week that you may have to let go of a few ideals - especially in the love department.

Nothing bad is going to happen, but you are seeing things in your partner that aren't 'ideal' and truly, the lesson learning is on you.

It's up to you to know that we are not perfect, so anticipating perfection will always lead to the revelation of imperfection.

You are lucky - you have love in your life and you feel special because of it.

Take this week to appreciate what you DO have, and spend less time complaining about what you don't have.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.