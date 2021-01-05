Daily Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs, January 6, 2021

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for January 6, 2021.

You can create your own life by wrapping up what is left from the old this week.

Wednesday is an amazing day to start a big and mighty change if you've been waiting for a signal that says 'go' and bring your life into balance.

The Sun will be in Capricorn, which is the sign of work.

Capricorn season is about work that others see you do, admire and respect.

The Moon will be in Libra, which is a sign of balance.

The numerology will be a 3, which is a sign of creativity.

The numerology of Life Path 3 is also called The Creative.

Famous creatives like singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, politician Hilary Clinton, American journalist Barbara Walters.

Although putting yourself out there may feel strange and difficult, it's not impossible, and the phase of the Moon can help you see the timing of your life's purposes.

The Last Quarter Moon perfects in Libra, which gives you a full week to start intention setting for the new year.

Finish things this week, and by the New Moon's arrival, you can start doing things in the way that you want them done with fewer restrictions.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, January 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool, Reversed

Slow down, Aries. It's not always about the big wins.

It's not always about the next project or the goal. Yes, those are important, but for now, take a moment to dig in and find your soul, Aries--that a deep place in your heart that connects to your reasons why.

Then, you'll stop losing steam when the win is a loss, but you won't see it that way.

Because the beginning of seeing failures as a lesson will be less about the project or outcomes; it will be more about finding yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have seen this happen over and over again-- you start something and you realize that it didn't work!

But why? Maybe, just maybe... the foundation you built your dreams around was misaligned.

Perhaps, this set back is really a stepping stone to greater things.

This moment is a gift. Restructure, Taurus. So you can build this year on a foundation that's even better than the last.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, Reversed

Do the inner work.

You can go into 2021 kicking and screaming about how life isn't fair or you can take the broken pieces and see their glimmer for what they really can be in your life.

Your tears are diamonds that teach you something about yourself.

Your life is full of rich experience, and this path is spiritual. Explore it, if you want to. Get ready for good things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Strength, Reversed

Some truths are perplexing but they are real nonetheless, and the fact is being weak doesn't mean that you're not strong.

In fact, the opposite is true. Being weak means you have learned that to dance with your fears can give you a warrior's spirit.

You've learned that it's better to sit and to cry rather than to run and hide.

You don't want to regret that you didn't stay long enough for the miracle to happen.

And it will, Cancer, just you wait and see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Change can kick up all sorts of powerful emotions, and if you were completely transparent you'd openly admit that you like it when life marries the unexpected to your routine.

But, these are strange times and unless you feel like you can control the outcome it's hard for you to blindly trust what's happening next.

Still, lion, have courage that the unexpected will not only grow you but prepare you for more than you've ever dared to dream.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, Reversed

How can you silence that sinking feeling that you've done all that is in your power to prepare yet something feels like it is missing?

You can't. Don't wish that you could always know what the future will bring.

It's your turn to forgive yourself for being human. What you couldn't see wasn't meant to be known.

And, when it is, you'll know what to do. You'll still make it out just fine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, Reversed

You want to get things just right so finding the balance between going all in and holding back can be so hard to do.

Yet, you've got all these hopes and dreams ready to go... now.

So, it's not easy to wait, even though you know it's good to be patient.

Set your sight on developing two things instead of just one.

Perhaps your best approach is to be balanced, at least for you that's what works best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, Reversed

You're tired of forceful approaches.

Life has taught you that being gentle can have its merits.

It's good to be a bit leery of people who try to strong-arm your emotions.

You need a helping hand, but not at the expense of your autonomy.

Trust your instincts. They are sound.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Settle down long enough to create one great big idea.

If you don't have time, be inventive.

Bring a notepad to bed and jot down your thoughts for a few minutes each day until you've got a collection of them going.

Make it a goal, Sag, that until you are done you'll keep plugging along to the end.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, Reversed

You haven't heard anything yet because you don't need to know.

Maybe the timing just wasn't night.

It might not have anything to do with you. The silence can be

deafening when you're waiting for something to come in.

It stinks to be left on read or to not get a callback.

But it can feel even more uncomfortable to chase someone when you don't know what's going on and face repeat rejection.

Right now, be patient. Wait and see.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Don't lose hope.

Sometimes an ending is really a new beginning in disguise.

Relationships go through stages of highs and lows.

It feels sad when a connection you had is changing because you wonder if your love is dying.

But, what if it's not that? What if these growing pains mean your love life is about to be reborn?

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, Reversed

When you feel like you don't fit in with a group anymore it may be because you've changed and they haven't.

It's not your job to grow someone's awareness, though trying will only frustrate you, and perhaps hurt them.

Loving lets them be who they are. Space gives you the freedom to move on to new experiences that help you to become the dynamic person you desire to be.

Then, when you come back together again, the changes in you will be noticeable, and perhaps prompt your friend to want that for themselves.

Sometimes, and this can be hard to accept. People don't change because it's too soon to do so. Don't assume that they are forever broken or don't love you.

Leave them where they are and love without judgment.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.