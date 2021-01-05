What The Last Quarter Moon In Libra Horoscope On January 6, 2021 Means For Your Love Life

The Moon changes signs every two and a half days, and on January 6, the Last Quarter Moon will be in Libra.

Taking place on the same day that Mars leaves Aries, the Last Quarter Moon will rise on January 6 at midnight in the east and will set around noon the next day.

The Last Quarter Moon is a time for resolution, and there may be feelings of anger.

But, the Moon in Libra tells us that it's time to balance our emotions and not let anger blind us to ourselves.

It's also not good to ignore strong feelings, because those are important, too.

Figure out what is not working for you in your life and let those things go is the meaning of the Last Quarter Moon this week.

When the Moon cycle comes to a close manifesting your goals draws nearer.

Now is a time to tie up loose ends before the New Moon arrives in one week.

When determining what is working for you and what doesn’t keep in mind how you can bring matters into balance.

Don’t be afraid to disrupt peace or order because the reality is that things can always be improved and now is the time to do it.

In terms of love, letting go can involve trust issues or grudges that need to be forgiven.

Perhaps relationships that need to come to an end can finally resolve for the good of both partners.

These changes can be difficult to navigate, and it's hard to know what your focus should be on.

To help further guide you through this time of alteration, read on for each zodiac sign’s horoscope for the Last Quarter Moon on January 6th.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your seventh solar house of partnerships.

Aries, as a cardinal sign, you love to start new ventures, but you also feel a strong sense of loyalty towards your partners.

This Last Quarter Moon is the time to look deep inside and really evaluate what needs to be done in your love life.

Perhaps a relationship has run its course, don’t let your loyalty blind you from moving on when it is necessary.

Perhaps the balance needs to be brought to an ongoing issue in your relationship that needs to be solved in order for things to move forward.

If you are single, this is the time to reevaluate how you are going about your single life like deciding to settle down or using this time to focus on yourself.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your sixth solar house of daily duties.

Taurus, you love consistency.

To keep everything secure and steady, you are going to need to learn how to adapt.

Don’t be afraid to let go of what isn’t working.

Sometimes the best way to keep things steady is by making changes to create balance.

There is a change that needs to be made in your love life in order to bring you the most happiness.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your fifth solar house of creativity.

Gemini you're going to need your strong communication skills in order to achieve balance.

Speak up when things don’t feel quite right so that a resolution can be made.

Whether the discontentment is coming through a current relationship or through being single, it is important to communicate your needs and prioritize your values.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your fourth solar house of home and family.

Cancer, don’t get too overwhelmed if it feels like things are falling apart.

This is a time for you to reevaluate and let go of what isn’t working for you.

You are strongly tied to your emotions.

Use this Last Quarter Moon to reflect on what makes sense for you and will ultimately bring you happiness for years to come.

As you bring things back into balance, you will feel at peace again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your third solar house of communication.

Leo, you need to use your boldness cleverly during this Last Quarter Moon.

Take bold action when it comes to solving conflicts, but be careful to not be too rash.

Your charm and charisma are valuable, but sometimes you use them in excess.

Creating balance in your social interactions may come from dialing back or making big moves.

Do some investigation before taking action that you cannot take back.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your second solar house of money and property.

Now is your time to shine, Virgo.

You love to fix things and solve problems, well, there are problems that need to be solved.

However, be careful to not get too caught up in what isn’t working.

You’ve got to let go of some things rather than obsess over how to fix them.

Your caring nature often makes you put your own needs on the back burner.

Creating balance means making rooms for your feelings and needs as well.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your first solar house of identity.

Libra, balance is your strength and it is greatly needed right now.

As you decipher what must be tended to and what must be let go, trust your gut instincts.

You’re a social butterfly, but this is the time to bring more focus and selection to your social interactions.

This Moon resides in your sign, trust that it is tapping into your innate energies.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your twelfth solar house of karma and hidden enemies.

Scorpio, you often trust your intuition.

In this Last Quarter Moon, carefully contemplate your decisions before acting on them.

This is a time of letting go, but you need to be sure that you are letting go of the right things so that you are not wasting your energy.

Your strong attunement to your emotions will allow you to know what and who you truly want.

Make sure there is a balance between how you feel and what you need.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your eleventh solar house of friendships.

Sagittarius, letting go for you comes easy because of your explorative nature.

Be sure to look inwards to realize what you should focus on versus what needs to be dismissed.

Your current ventures are coming to a close, now is the time to make room for what comes next.

This could also mean a current relationship needs to evolve.

You are not afraid of change, but make sure you are conscious of how your partner is feeling as well.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your tenth solar house of social status and career.

Capricorn, you are steady and determined.

This Last Quarter Moon is here to remind you to not waste your time and energy on what isn’t working for you.

Give your attention to what matters and let go of the things that are only bringing you grief.

This could be a relationship or an issue in a relationship. Remember, it is all about balance.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your ninth solar house of higher learning.

Aquarius your determination is admirable, but sometimes you need to recognize when something is a lost cause.

Allow yourself to prioritize and let go of what you need to in order to accomplish what really matters to you.

You care so much for others, be careful to not neglect yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon in Libra activates your eighth solar house of shared resources.

Pisces, use your intuition to your advantage for this Last Quarter Moon.

Your introspection paired with your imagination can help you to see what works and what doesn’t for the long term.

Let go of the old, and let in the new.

Forgive what is in the past so that you can move forward into happiness.

Colleen Fogarty is a writer who covers astrology, self-care, and relationship topics.