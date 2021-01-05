Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 6, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Wednesday.

"As above, so below..." is the motto for Wednesday, and if your first week of the year has been about trying to do things differently, then you are in luck.

Mars enters Taurus on Wednesday. Mars will not retrograde during 2021, so its energy is direct and straight-forward.

Mars was last retrograde in Aries in 2020, so this kicks off a strong and clarifying year for us all while it enters the house of money and personal property.

Mars is the planet to watch as it will conjunct with chaotic Uranus in Taurus over the next six weeks making changes in the real estate market, finances, and perhaps cryptocurrencies, too.

Expect inflation bubbles to burst and some to rise to fill in gaps that are left behind while Mars is in Taurus.

There is only one week left to the Full Moon in Capricorn, and on Wednesday the Last Quarter Moon perfects in the zodiac sign of Libra.

The Last Quarter Moon brings attention to completion, and you may be ready to tie up a project or close the door on an area of your life this week.

This is a great time to get things done while the energy is there for you to glean.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 6 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are thoughtful and intentional with your actions. You are deliberate and sometimes choose to be a loner.

Famous people who share your birthday include Indian film actress Prema and businessman Eric Trump.

Your zodiac sign is most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, Libra, and other Capricorns.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, January 06, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of partnerships, and commitment.

You are so ready for something to happen.

You have been waiting to make new friends or perhaps to seal a new business deal and yet, time seems to be taking so long.

While this Moon activates your awareness of what you want using the time wisely.

Get yourself even more prepared than you've been. Do a self-check, and don't forget to evaluate your weak points.

Those may be on the table for improvement, even if it's not something you're looking forward to doing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of daily duties.

You may not feel ready, but you are. You have lots of hopes and dreams to get busy on, and this is the time to do it.

Don't sit around hoping or wishing for the right time. It's here.

Seize the day, and if you don't feel motivated, remember that you don't have to be.

Create your list and check each item off as you go through it.

Focus on the goals if you can, and not just the emotional process. Feelings may follow your actions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of creativity.

You might not view yourself as creative but there's likely some small part of you that can turn something unattractive into a beautiful thing.

Maybe you want to redecorate a room. Or perhaps you have something as simple as an excel sheet that needs to be revised.

Your problem-solving energy is here and it's hitting a peak today and tomorrow.

So, tap into it. This is a wonderful time to explore fresh ideas and see how things go.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of house and home.

Try to find that one place that makes you feel safe inside. You may feel a strong need for sameness, familiarity, and what is known.

Perhaps you'll want to lean on someone that you know you can trust to share a kind word or give you good advice.

There's nothing wrong with feeling like you just want a small escape from the world so you can get centered and mentally prepared for the rest of the week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of communication.

There are things you may feel need to be said but you've not found the words yet.

Perhaps words aren't the way to go.

Maybe you can share your thoughts, ideas, or desires via a visual?

Sometimes taking action can say more than your words ever get across.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of money, and personal property.

This is a wonderful time to take a look at investments.

You may not have anything that you feel you have nothing to invest but if you lack a revenue source, then invest in yourself.

There are free courses online that can help you get skills that can convert to income.

Check out Khan Academy or do a search for what might be best for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of identity.

This won't be easy but part of living a balanced life is being honest with yourself.

You might have a newfound desire to live life on your own terms.

It may feel selfish to you but in time you may see things differently.

Life is too short to wait for the future to be better than now.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of hidden enemies.

You don't need an excuse to distance yourself from toxic situations.

You just need to know that it's not working for you and start to create boundaries without explaining why.

There's not always a need for big fanfare or a grand statement as to why you stopped answering text messages right away from people who seem to only take up your time for negative reasons.

Even though it can be tough to detach yourself, this can be the season where you start doing what works for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of friendships.

This is a wonderful time to open the door to new paths of relationships.

You might decide to join a group online or to check out an online networking community and see if it helps to fill the gap that was created during the pandemic.

It might not be what you're used to doing, but it could turn out so that you love how it enhances your life, business, and social status.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of social status and career.

This is a wonderful time for you to look at your overall job and responsibilities.

Maybe the pandemic helped you to see that you really do love being at home and prefer to make remote work a lifetime move.

The next three months can be great for researching how to make that happen or whether or not a new career option is better for you, and start to move toward it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of higher learning.

Do you want to go back to school but don't know how it would work between family and your job?

This time period can be helpful in learning how to bring things into balance so that you might be able to get what you want without too many uncomfortable or expensive sacrifices. See what your options are.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The First Quarter Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Libra, your sector of shared resources.

Life can be a surprising adventure of give and take.

This week is perfect for finding out who you can barter and trade services with.

See what situations or scenarios allow you to be helpful while receiving a benefit as well.

