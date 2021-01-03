Your horoscope for tomorrow, January 4, 2021 is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting this Monday.

Push yourself is the message for Monday, and let your hard work ethic guide the way.

Monday will be a great start to the first week of the new year.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Capricorn.

You can put your new year resolutions to work as the Sun remains focused on work and improving your life.

The details matter more than usual as the Moon remains in earth while in the sign of Virgo.

Mercury, the ruler of Virgo, is in Capricorn too, and now it works well with Pluto helping to promote positive and difficult changes for all.

If you were birthday is tomorrow:

If January 4 is your birthday, you are a Capricorn zodiac sign.

You are dynamic and strong willed.

Once you have made a decision, you don't waiver until the job is done.

You find it hard to stop working long after clocking out, in fact, you're always trying to improve.

Famous people who share your birthday include singer and songwriter Coco Jones, late dancer and singer Vanity, and actress Julia Ormond.

Your best relationship matches include Taurus, Cancer, and Virgo zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, January 04, 2021.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your career sector.

Hopefully, you've been working hard and doing your part at work, dear Aries.

Good things come to those who wait, so if you've been hoping to hear from an employer or about a promotion, the answer could be coming to you soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your education sector. This is a great time to evaluate your long term goals.

Mercury brings you some strong analytic capabilities while in Capricorn.

So if you've been exploring a career change but weighing whether or not a course is really worth the expense, now is a good time to consider it.

You might even find out that a promotional opportunity is available that was not there before that provides a discount. Good luck!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your shared resources sector.

Things may not always be what they appeared to be in the past, but you may be surprised that some one has been hoping to help you in a big way.

Money or some sort of aid can come through to you this month.

The table can turn where you were helpful and now you get some sort of karmic payback.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your commitment sector.

This isn't a day to mince words or to read between the lines unless you really know a person well.

Ask questions where you don't understand. Be sure to keep communication lines open, especially in text messaging.

You might misunderstand something easily and think the worse when the opposite is true. Be sure to ask.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your daily duties sector.

This can be a good day for changing your routine around or if you're caring for young children at home, starting a chore list where everyone pitches in.

You might find that a little change in the every day is refreshing. A little bit of diversity can be what you need.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your creativity sector.

This is a great time for doing something you've never done before, and you may not feel fully comfortable with the idea, but try it.

Perhaps paint or pick up an old adult coloring book you've not used in a while and restart a mindfulness habit.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your home and family sector.

This is a great time to clear your home of any old papers, books, and things you don't want or need. An early spring cleaning can be good for you.

You may also find that things in your home life change, perhaps involving another person that makes or influences your decision-making.

It's also a good day for looking at places to relocate to or to review mortgage contracts or apartment lease terms.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your communication sector.

This is a good day to go over your habits and how you spend time delivering a message to others.

Maybe you've gotten into the habit of being on social media for too long.

Set a limit on time that you spend on your least productive platform.

If you're interested in joining a new platform or starting a website, this week can be the time to explore your options.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your money, and personal property sector.

This is a wonderful time to acquaint yourself with new currencies or learning about budgets and how to save or spend your money wisely.

If you've been hoping to cut down some debt, now can be a good time to look at podcasts or blogs you want to get your information from.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your identity sector.

You might find that your inner thought life is extra chatty and you have lots of ideas on how to get things done.

Don't dismiss your creativity. This imaginative time can be helpful. Jot all your ideas down.

There could be a nugget of goodness that you may want to develop.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your hidden enemies sector.

Don't bother to try and get the last word in when you finally think of what you should have said.

Words can come across as extra harsh, especially if it's from a person you trusted.

Avoid sending text messages to an X or being extra spiteful for no reason on social media, even if think someone deserves it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury and Pluto spend the day in Capricorn, your friendship sector.

It's a great day to explore and get to know a friend a bit better.

Why not schedule a Zoom call? Try to coordinate a coffee date to chat and see how to motivate each other throughout this new year.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.