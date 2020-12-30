Daily Tarot Card Reading, December 30, 2020

Your daily tarot card reading for all zodiac signs is here with a prediction for December 30, 2020.

Sometimes you have to exercise restraint, and that's the energy we work through on Wednesday.

With the Sun in Capricorn pointing to the Devil tarot card, we are reminded to let go of what we cling to when times are tough.

The Moon in Cancer makes this an emotional situation, and some of us may not want to release this negative energy because it feels comfortable for now.

But letting go of old modalities is what the numerology of Wednesday points to.

Wednesday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1, The Leader.

Famous 1s include Tim Cook, the late CEO of Apple, Inc., who demonstrates the traits of this life path which is to break barriers and to do so tirelessly.

On Wednesday, even if it's hard, try to size up your challenges so you can start working on your life purpose.

The ones you really want to change entering 2020, accept that it will not be easy, but this does not make them impossible.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Your feelings are a teacher. Try not to ignore them when they are inconvenient.

Emotions don't necessarily care if the timing is right to show up and let you know what's going on inside of you.

They are there to help you steer clear of a situation that's not best for you. Let them guide the way.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

When you are doing something that you've never done before it requires so much of your brainpower.

You will need to try to eliminate decision fatigue so you can use all your energy for this great thing you've got planned. Try to remove distractions from the day.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

You are learning how to use words in a way that compels others to listen.

But sometimes the way you try to communicate is the problem.

For example, don't defer to texts or chats to say something that is important.

Pick up the phone and call or write an email.

Honor the message with your time and choose the best communication tool.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Just because you have to fight by yourself doesn't mean this is a losing situation.

You have truth on your side. The truth can speak for itself.

Trust the universe to do the right thing and win this battle in your favor.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Take a walk down memory lane.

The holidays are a time to think about your childhood and the experiences that made you who you are today.

You learn from reflecting on both the good and bad times.

When you understand your past it can be a powerful tool for changing your future.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

People are depending on you so you have to do the heavy lifting right now.

It can be emotionally tough to always be the dependable person, but the rewards are coming.

You will feel so good knowing that the things you promised would happen, do.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

This has not been an easy situation.

The deeper you get into it the more it feels like you need to just look the other way.

You may not want to quit because your ego is so heavily involved in all that you've done this far but think of your health and your mental well-being.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Something mysterious is at play, and you may feel drawn into this situation to try and figure it out.

Trust your gut on this one, especially if you can't put your finger on what it is that you sense but don't know yet.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

What a tough situation you've found yourself in.

If you weren't so strong this would have overtaken you.

You may not be showing anyone how deeply hurt you really are, but inside you know that this was more than you had expected.

Let yourself mourn the losses, even if it's behind closed doors.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

You'll be so glad once this situation is long gone.

But you may not really feel fully safe until some time come between you and those memories.

Time has it's own way of healing your heart, so give yourself what you need.

Don't try to shove your feelings under the rug. Honor them.

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

You are so strong, but do you really have to push yourself so hard?

No one expects more of you than you do yourself. But you're being too hard on yourself.

Give yourself some slack. You are human, too, you know?

Today's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Finally, your optimistic side is right. You know deep down inside that no matter how difficult a situation is that there's going to be something good to come.

You are able to learn from these experiences, and that's what makes this journey worthwhile.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.