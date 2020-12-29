Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 30, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, December 30.

There's a right and wrong time for everything, and when your heart is conflicted it's not good to make decisions related to love.

On Wednesday, there's potential for confusion as Venus once again squares dreamy Neptune in Pisces.

There's potential for things to be unclear and not know why, especially while the Moon remains in emotional Cancer.

Turning to what guides us through this time in astrology remains a strongly placed Sun in Capricorn, along with a balanced Saturn in Aquarius.

Wednesday points to lean on friends and focus on your strengths.

Allowing things in life to take their course without manipulating or attempting to stronghold decisions that can wait.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Too much of a good thing is too much! As Venus continues to push you to learn and develop your awareness while searching for adventure.

But she squares Neptune in your sector of dreams, you may start to see how too much knowledge can be a bad thing.

You don't want to get lost in the search and forget that sometimes it's just as good to let things happen organically.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You just need someone to listen and hear what you have to say, and Venus in your sector of shared resources can have you opening up much more about the problems you face each day.

When she squares Neptune in your friendship sector, it can feel like just one kind word from the right person can make life feel better even if you can't make it all go away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Someone to boost your self-esteem when it feels like your energy is low is so nice. You may find it helps you to work through the tension of this week and get through it a bit easier.

You will need a shoulder to lean on, even if it's just for emotional support so that you can be reminded that you are more than these problems you are facing.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your routine could need a rework and others may have told you so already. You may not know how to make any changes.

Perhaps there's little wiggle room to do so, and while Venus communicates with Neptune, you may wonder if suggestions would even work.

Maybe try something to see if there's any merit to the suggestions. You may be surprised.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's so romantic when you can share something special with someone you love.

And, if you're dealing with the aftermath of a breakup or feeling that someone is distant emotionally, it's so hard to take, especially during the holidays.

It may not feel like things will get better right now, but when Venus communicates with Neptune in Pisces, you can learn that experiences go around full circle.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Even though you love family, it can feel slightly restrictive right now.

Perhaps you may be choosing between your love life and accomplishing all that needs to be done to take care of the home.

It can be hard for you to feel that sense of romance when you're working more than you'd like.

You may need to make a change, but it will have to be one that you choose to schedule.

Organically and spontaneousness may not work for you at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings out conversations, and while Neptune is in Pisces, you may feel strained when you share from the heart.

This is a time to really take care of yourself. As you open up more and more from the heart, it can cause you to lose track of the big picture.

So stay diligent with your priorities to keep things going smoothly this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Money can be part of your conversations this week especially while Venus is in Sagittarius.

But try to see this as a time to explore new ways to use it to have fun with your partner or even to splurge on yourself.

You might enjoy doing something little that shows your affectionate side.

Even if it's picking up some food items to cook a romantic meal can be a sweet way to use what you have.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

With Venus in your sign, a lot of changes have impacted your view on love and on your relationship.

You may sense the origins of your feelings come from your family and how you were taught to love.

There can be a spiritual component to what you realize when Venus communicates with Neptune in Pisces.

It can be hard for you to see how much but anticipate to gain some wisdom when you ask the universe for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus continues to open up your heart to what you have been through so you can heal from it.

Secrets may come out in the open while in Sagittarius, one of the bluntest zodiac signs.

But as Venus continues to speak with Neptune in Pisces, it can be hard to comprehend what it is you hear or learn.

You may need to take time to adjust to news or information that you do not understand.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus is in your friendship sector, and you may feel like you want to know more people and explore what life is about through relationships.

However, there can be some point where you sense being around friends may cost you money.

There can be a need to balance your lifestyle choices, especially if you are on a budget and your network likes to go out and spend.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in your social status and career sector can make it feel like love is more about the process and work and less about romance.

But when you are forced to face these things, Neptune in your sign can be a solid reminder that you can look at your own wants and needs to fulfill them.

When the attention can't be on someone else, it's a time for you to work on yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.