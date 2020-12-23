Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 24, 2020

For today's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, December 24.

Venus is teaching us before she enters Capricorn what it takes to fall out of bad love and into something better.

Venus hits a repeated hardship on Thursday during your love horoscope, and Neptune is the cause of her heartstrings pulled too tautly.

Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces. Neptune rules Pisces and it is the planet of dissolvement.

In astrology, it can be blamed for the love horoscope transit that caused love to be lost, for the partner who runs away from problems, or the reason why two people who can't seem to get along stay together despite their entire world crumbling down around them.

They can't see outside of themselves, and this is the delusion of hope that is promised by Neptune when it bids Venus to take on a different reality. One that maybe a younger Venus would have said yes, too.

But after a year's worth of experiences during this year's love forecast including a retrograde cycle, followed by a few weeks in detriment. She's awake and realizes her freedom is just around the corner.

She's only a few months left before her time in Taurus is near. And, why would she give up her happiness in Sagittarius for a short fling with Neptune? One that won't last any less... and such is the tension we may all feel on Christmas Eve.

A time when hearts hope for something, but that something isn't the real deal. It's a tumble to heartbreak for some, but for others, it's a decision that takes them in the right direction.

The Moon enters Taurus, which gives grit to our feelings, and it helps us to focus on what we have this Thursday.

The Sun in Capricorn gives us reason to pause... and it also helps us understand the meaning of hope, and which type is worth striving for.

Hope can be misleading if, in the name of love, we believe in something that could never be attainable. Sometimes the X doesn't come back. There are times when the marriage just will not work, no matter how hard you try.

During the holiday seasons, if you're single or happily married, I think it's safe to say tucked into the recesses of our minds there are those 'what if' moments we have where we ask ourselves 'Could love always be enough?'

And the answer is no, not always... dreams have their limitations outside the realm of sleep, and so does Venus in Sagittarius, no matter how hard Neptune beckons her to come out for a night flight in fantasy land... on a holiday, no less.

So hang in there, when you are happy and wonder why you also feel a little sad or when you reflect at the moment but your mind wanders to another time.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, December 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Risk-taking is ill-advised as Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure squares Neptune in Pisces, your house of dreams.

It's a good day to evaluate what you believe to be real. If you're angry, maybe step back to see why.

If you're sad, do the same. Of course, your feelings matter, but there can be additional information you're not aware of that influences your emotions.

Be careful not to judge quickly before you're gathered up facts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sharing your love life with your friends may feel right, but is that what you'd want to be done to you?

Venus in Sagittarius makes you more openly expressive, but when she squares Neptune in Pisces, your house of friendship, you might say more than you would ever under other circumstances.

Be sure that whomever you confide in they have your best interests at heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love is a labor of work and you may want to see evidence of your efforts manifesting in some way.

You may be slightly more ego-centric than even you care to be as Neptune in Pisces activates your house of social standing.

Neptune communicates with Venus in Sagittarius, your sector of commitments.

So, a part of you may wonder if a person you love is into you in the same way.

If not, you might decide to let the relationship go or assert your right of importance in their life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Set the table and invite someone you love to share their life experiences over dinner, even if it's by video chat.

Venus in Sagittarius brings love to the mundane and when she squares Neptune in Pisces, resist the urge to ignore the small moments.

Dive in. You don't want to miss the little treasures life is affording you right now. And, it's only one conversation away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The universe wants to partner with you, even if it's just in the moment or helping you to be with the one that you love.

Romance is something that you share, but if you're not coupled or where you want to be, you could feel like something is missing in your life right now.

Try to celebrate the little things in life that make it extra special. Embrace the romance of the day.

View things through the lens of the future, and avoid focusing only on the past.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You put great value on tradition, and you may find yourself eager to make new ones with a mate or your family.

You may enjoy doting on your partner and taking the backseat for a little while.

It's a great day for serving others and allowing your domestic skills to shine.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day to enjoy what's around you and to allow yourself time to breathe.

It's been a long year, and much of what you've experienced was hard on your soul.

But for the day, allow yourself to start things moving forward.

You can take a little break from life by observing nature or letting your mind focus on the little things that make your life run smoothly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Even though money is not the same thing as love, it's nice when you can afford to buy things for yourself and others.

You may come into some financial benefits this week that helps you to establish a sense of security you need.

You may feel the spirit of generosity that fills your heart with romantic feelings.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

No matter how independent you want to be, you'll long for things that are familiar to you.

Plan on doing something that brings a sense of significance to your love life.

If you're spending the day away from family, try to connect in other ways.

Revisit photo albums. Schedule a Zoom call and wish one another a happy holiday.

Tag friends in an online photo that is memorable and special to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Being reminded of a mistake from the past during a family get-together is not fun, and you may feel like all eyes are on you when this happens.

Try not to take it personally when this happens to you, and see that the slight tells more about the overall person and situation than what happened or why.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a wonderful day to take things slow and to enjoy what you have with close friends or your family.

Count your blessings. Be reminded about what gives you a sense of belonging and feelings of security.

Spend time bringing the joys of love into focus.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's good to feel wanted, and yet, there can be a sense of emptiness for you on this day.

Things in love aren't always perfect, but the work is worthwhile doing when it comes to healing a battled-scarred heart.

It's a good day to write down one goal that you have that's personal for your love life.

Try not to focus on what you think others want for you, but what you feel is in your best interest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.