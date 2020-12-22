Love Horoscope For Wednesday, December 23, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Wednesday, December 23.

Venus shows us that no matter what love stage we are in we still need one zany friend to show us how life is meant to be lived.

Venus speaks to Pluto, the planet of transformation on Wednesday, and that's good news for all zodiac signs this week.

Pluto can force change where fear resides.

Pluto in hardworking Capricorn is like having a best friend knock on the door insisting that you go out and try something new.

This force of energy stirs up forgotten thoughts and desires that may affect your zodiac sign where heartbreak stole your thunder.

We need this push in a new direction while Venus is in Sagittarius.

Once she enters Capricorn, her attention will be on other things.

So, now is the best time to test the waters.

With Jupiter entering Aquarius to join Saturn in the same sign, good things are coming.

But, if we choose to stay focused on the past, we may miss out on what's happening.

The ground is breaking and it's time to wake up and explore our hearts once again.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of adventure and personal philosophy.

On Wednesday, she's speaking with Pluto, the planet of change in Capricorn, and this can bring a powerful realization in your life that relates to love and your self of worth.

Pay special attention to how you feel when around certain people.

Perhaps you're settling for a situation because you don't want to be alone or allowing someone to let you forget who you are inside.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus will spend the day in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources, and she will be influenced by Pluto.

There can be fluctuations or changes that affect your significant other's income that also impact you.

A sense of unpredictability, especially if it's financial can indicate that it is time to start thinking about new ways to use what you have or to generate additional streams of income.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

This can be a wonderful energy especially if you're going through a difficult time in your love life.

There can be revived optimism and hope, and if you're recently single hoping to get back together with an X, live your life and try to rediscover the things you enjoyed doing.

Not letting yourself focus only on the loss can bring back your confidence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of daily duties and health.

It's a great day to take a walk or to try a new fitness routine with your sweetie.

If it's not a good day to work out, make a healthy, homecooked meal that gives your energy a boost.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of romance.

The littlest of gestures brings your heart delight.

Don't let the day go by without living life the way that you know you want it to be. Be generous with your love. Share openly from the heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of home and family.

It's a wonderful time to take your family, friends or even yourself out for a ride to see the lights in your community. Embrace one festivity.

Even if you have not felt like celebrating, try to enjoy something that is familiar and reminds you of home.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of communication.

It's hard to be honest and can require a bit of bravery on your part.

You may find that once you get something off of your chest it's easier for you to feel the love that's behind the problem.

Don't be afraid to speak what you've been holding back. The timing can be right for that difficult conversation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of money and personal possession.

You may be asked to share what you have, but there could be a red flag telling you to ask how the money will be handled.

Even though you want to be open and trusting during times of generosity, you also don't want to regret a decision you make now, later.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of self-identity.

Take an honest look at yourself. Do you like what you see? You may be ready to do a difficult thing that brings your life into a better space.

Perhaps you will finally decide to start a new routine or give let go of a relationship that weighs on your heart and often brings down your outlook.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of hidden things.

It's a good day to keep your eyes open to what you don't understand.

You may not see the intentions of another person, but when their insincerity begins to shine through, don't deny the reality.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of friendships.

It's a good day to make time for a friend that you love. There can be a small window of opportunity to connect before the holiday season.

If you have been feeling lonely this year, due to not being able to visit and socialize as much as you'd like, make a commitment to do things differently in 2021, even if you have to get creative.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus in Sagittarius brings attention to your solar house of social status.

You may have let yourself be walked all over in the name of love, and now it's time to say no more.

Stand up for what is right even if it feels wrong. You deserve happiness that doesn't come at the cost of yourself.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.