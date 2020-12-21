Love Horoscope For Tuesday, December 22, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Tuesday, December 22.

The Sun is in Capricorn for the first full day, and we are ready to work but when it comes to love, it's a good idea to keep the focus on yourself.

Because 2020 left us with some heart wounds. We are sad for ourselves and the time we've lost. We are sad for others and the lives that were affected by this crazy pandemic.

I don't know about you but when my heart has been broken I need some me-time to heal and feel back like myself again.

But there is some important advice coming through to all zodiac signs, and that's to avoid wasting time. We are to live in the moment and have fun. Even if it's hard to do.

Introverting into a shell won't bring you the kind of healing you need. It might be best to take a few risks and as you recover from everything.

Risk-taking in the name of love can be the vibe of Venus in Sagittarius when she communicates with the Moon who is void of course in Aries on Tuesday.

The end of this year wasn't just hard on the rest of us. Venus, the planet of love and beauty was in the sign of her detriment — Scorpio.

And, as much as anyone loves passion and intensity, it does eventually wear a person down. No one likes to feel all that pressure for so long, and Venus was in Scorpio for a month.

And in 2020, she was retrograde in Taurus, where she rules for 6 weeks. Exhausting.

So, coming up in 2021, we have some positive news for love, but first, the healing must begin.

December starts with the end in mind when it comes to love. It's encouraging us all to find a happy place, similar to what Venus is doing now.

Learn about yourself, about life, and tell fear to take a hike.

And, while Venus is in Sagittarius conjunct the Moon in Aries on Tuesday, learning to have fun and letting go is part of the process.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of adventure, and higher learning.

What is strange and unfamiliar to you comes with an air of beauty.

Your love is limitless right now. You are eager to learn about the way people feel and have a strong sense of empathy for others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources.

You see the beauty in what is available to you through others.

You may be willing to let go of control and to be vulnerable to the help and assistance of someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of commitments and partnerships.

You may feel more in tune with your partner right now.

You may find it hard to understand people you love, but you have a strong desire to work to see things improve.

Your spirit of dedication is strong, even during difficult times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties and work.

What you do has staying power, and how you work with your mate can be productive and fruitful to your relationship.

There's hidden beauty within the routine way you communicate your love toward others.

Don't underestimate the power of small acts of service.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of creativity and romance.

Wear your heart on your sleeve and let yourself get caught up in doing something sweet and simple.

Share in the joy of your love by communicating it in ways that are unpredictable.

Leave little love notes in unexpected places. If you're single, do one special thing for yourself that you consider decadent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

While you may not be a natural homemaker you have a warm and loving touch that brings a sense of beauty and comfort to your home.

You come across and kind and charitable.

You are able to pull things together nicely so that people feel at ease in your presence.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

While you ordinarily enjoy keeping things light and simple, you may prefer to take a deep dive into the emotions and thoughts of people around you.

You can be a truly attentive listener, and if the conversation is stimulating, it will be even more enjoyable to you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of money, and personal property.

While you typically love your home and being there, a part of you may wish to travel and to see friends and family in your hometown or where you're familiar.

You may be wrestling with your desire to travel or to visit with others in another state.

This can be a difficult time of decision if you're wrestling with whether or not to travel during the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of identity, and self-awareness.

You'll want to keep both feet on the ground and you could be easily influenced by your circumstances.

You will want to remain committed to whatever your convictions are, especially if peer pressure is the main reason you're considering making any important religious or spiritual changes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies.

What you love could be surprisingly unnecessary for you.

You may want to do a little analysis on where you are setting your priorities and be sure that it is on the things you desire most in life and love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

You may just need to blow off some steam while hanging out with your bestie.

Spend time with a friend who brings out the best in you at all times.

Make memories that bring a smile to your face.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Venus spends the day in Sagittarius, your sector of social status and career.

It's a wonderful day to work on a passion project and to dedicate a little bit of time to your growing career.

This is a time to ask for the loving support of those around you, especially if you can't be fully present during the holiday season as you would like.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.