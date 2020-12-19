Love Horoscope For Sunday, December 20, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Sunday, December 20.

Communication is the key to a good relationship, but it's also one of the hardest things to do well when you're in love.

Emotions mix things up at times.

It's tough to wear your heart on your sleeve.

It's a vulnerable feeling when you say something and then you are misunderstood.

Problems erupt and there's confusion.

But, with astrology, hopefully, things will get better because Mercury is moving into Capricorn.

Mercury in Capricorn can provide the basis of clarity we need to say something without feeling emotionally confused when life is unfair or situations feel awkward.

Mercury can be helpful as things in astrology continue to promote big changes.

The Sun is in Sagittarius for one more day, and the Moon is in Pisces, so we can feel all over the place.

So, take your time to say what you need to say, and aim for clarity.

Things are difficult right now, and if you're feeling it, too, don't be afraid to let your feelings show.

Just remember to use your words wisely.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a wonderful time for interviews and making headway in your business.

If you have been meaning to revise your cover letter, resume, or start your own blog or podcast, the energy is there for you to do what you need.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of higher learning and personal philosophy.

If you love to learn and you have been meaning to gain new knowledge, this is the season to start making education a daily habit.

Bring out old books you want to read. Enjoy diving into topics that challenge your mind and bring out the nerdier side of you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of shared resources, secrets, and inheritance.

This is a great time to sign prenuptial agreements and to protect your family from hardship should an emergency take place.

You might want to get your health insurance, life insurance and any other type of cover completed.

It's also a great time to write a will or wishes for your healthcare if you ever need a medical surrogate to speak on your behalf.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of commitment and partnerships.

This is a good time for you to talk about the future with your partner.

You may have better clarity on what you need and why so that you can share your heart openly without fear.

It's hard to be transparent when you're emotional, but there's an ability to distance yourself from the situation without feeling the need to cry.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of daily duties, work, and pets.

This is a great time to get some of the heavier work done around the house and with your furry friends.

You may not have more time to get everything finished, but if you work your schedule around for last-minute vet appointments and anything that you need to be fixed, it's possible to get them done before the new year.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of creativity and romance.

You might not be feeling super romantic at this time, but you have the ability to shower your loved ones with acts of service that show your dedication and care.

You will need to make sure not to be too heavy in the delivery of your words.

You may have to be actively taking a gentler approach when you speak to the people in your life during this transit.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of home and family.

This is a great time to work on organizing and restructuring your home, but also to tend to any emotional work that you have not been able to handle lately.

You can use this to set boundaries with teens or to communicate a want or wish for more help from others.

It's a good time to get everyone on the same page.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of communication.

This is a great time to think, write, and to be more diligent about how you feel.

If you have holiday letters to pen and send out, you may feel that words are easier to express.

You may need to be sure that you are able to connect with the emotional side of a message by sharing a story that's thoughtful or sweet.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of personal property.

It's a great time to plan for the future by looking at what you want to acquire.

Perhaps you feel that you're ready to buy a home or downsize your place and get an apartment.

You can work on a new budget with your mate; or if you're single, you can look at how to make yourself a better catch by reducing your debt and finding new ways to make money.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of identity.

This is a wonderful time of mental clarity, renewed focus and inner strength.

If you've been dealing with a lot of stress when Saturn was in your sign, you may finally feel like you can think clearly.

This can be a game-changer for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of hidden things and karma.

This is a great time to work out your differences with others.

You may not always agree with what other people say, but if you give in too easily, you may not want to anymore.

It will be important for you to stand your ground.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Mercury enters Capricorn, your solar house of friendships.

It's a wonderful time to collaborate with a friend on a project or to just be there for each other.

You might enjoy having someone that you can talk to and speak from the heart.

You may find it refreshing to have an open and transparent interaction with a bestie that you've not had in a while.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.