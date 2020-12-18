Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 19, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 19, 2020.

It's a beautiful day in astrology.

The Sun is in Sagittarius for two more days.

Jupiter is leaving Capricorn where it just doesn't get to do what it wants in the way that it should.

Jupiter is about growth, and this planet will be moving into the zodiac sign of Aquarius to help expand friendships or wherever it falls in your natal chart.

The day sweetly begins with a Moon in innovative Aquarius, and then first thing in the morning it enters spiritual Pisces.

The Moon in Pisces makes this the perfect time to connect with your spiritual practice.

It's time for all zodiac signs to get intentional about the things that are said and done.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 19 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Alyssa Milano and Jennifer Beals.

You are brave and confront fears head on.

You enjoy being alone and love to spend time in small crowds where you can work the room and get to know people intimately.​

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, December 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of hidden enemies.

The bad news is that there may be some people you thought you could trust, but you can't after all.

The good news is that when they reveal themselves, it will be hard to miss the red flag.

Since this is the area where it's hidden, you will not have seen this coming.

You also should not give the benefit of the doubt with proof that the sincere apology is genuine and real.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of friendships. This is a wonderful time to bond over things that feel sentimental to you.

You can foster a sweet type of love with a good friend. Perhaps you can share your desire for a better world.

You might want to talk over things that are not as deeply personal, such as recipes or who is visiting and when over the holidays.

Make time for your friends for the next few days, as this will be a great way to close out December.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of career and social status.

This is a great time to evaluate your goals. You have permission to get lofty with your dreams and vision for the future.

You might not know how you would ever make a certain desire come to pass, but it doesn't matter right now. Nothing has to be formal.

Think of the craziest bucket list you can imagine, including where you might want to work and the salary you'd love to earn.

If you're going to dream, may as well dream big and make a vision board to give you a focal point for all of next year.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of higher learning.

Sometimes you learn academically or through experience.

This time you may be learning from a spiritual source of information, but you will want to make time to clear your mind.

This is a wonderful day for meditation, deep breathing and yes, sleep.

Drink plenty of water and feed your body and mind what it needs so that no brain fog or exhaustion can keep you from clarity.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of shared resources, and inheritance matters.

A miracle could happen for you this weekend. Something unexpected can be gifted to you as a result of work that you didn't have to complete or do.

Your partner or a family member may come into money or some sort of item that is better suited for you, and they decide to let you have it.

You may find charity at every turn in big or small ways.

If you have a need, ask the universe to provide then anticipate that something good will come your way when you least expect it.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of commitment and relationships. Fear doesn't usually make you run from a problem, but that doesn't mean you won't be thinking about it. You could find your limit these next few days while the Moon is in your seventh house. Perhaps an illusion lifts and you see an ugly truth that has you doubting someone. This can be a hard pill to swallow. However, what you now have is an opportunity. See what you can do or let this go and move on to a better situation. Your choice.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You have things to do, so enjoy your favorite music while you keep busy.

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of daily duties, work, and pets.

You may feel like you're bombarded with chores. There is so much to catch up on and so little time.

Try not to view it all as a giant cluster of to-dos. Make a list and work on the priorities.

Sometimes things end up not getting done, and that is OK.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tap into your imagination and enjoy some fun.

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of creativity and romance.

What a dreamy few days you have in store for you. There are so many fun things you can do on a personal and social level.

You can do a project with a friend or try to rearrange a room to bring it together with the latest seasonal colors.

Let your inner artist out so it can enjoy itself with play.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of home and family. This is a wonderful time to stick to what you know.

As much as you love to have fun and take an adventure, even you need a day to kick back to relax and unwind.

What about reading a good book or checking out a show to stream?

You might even indulge yourself with your favorite snacks and stay in your most comfortable clothing all day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of communication and short-distance travel.

If you have to make a trip this month, this is the time to talk about the details.

If you're going to avoid travel, use the money you save to check your car and make sure everything is in shape.

Drive around the neighborhood to see lights or go to a local community and check out what everyone else is doing for the holiday decorations.

It can be a great time to just explore your own stomping grounds.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of money and personal property.

You may find yourself interested in little things like trinkets and personal items that you ordinarily considered splurges.

From monogramming a robe to buying a nice set of comfortable slippers, give yourself a few things that are fun to have. You deserve a little indulgence.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters Pisces, your solar house of personal identity. It's a great day to put on your makeup or dress up and enjoy looking your best for no reason.

You don't need one.

If it's been a while since you've taken a personal photo, maybe it's time.

Check out the latest photo filters and create a fun and playful selfie to share on your social media.

If you have been smitten by the snow or the change in season, enjoy yourself with a few photos to share on your Instagram, Twitter or Facebook.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.