Love Horoscope For Thursday, December 17, 2020

For tomorrow's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on Thursday, December 17.

We need stability, but the path to love comes with trust.

There is so much love to go around on Wednesday with the day's astrology, and trust is emphasized.

We are bombarded with fire sign energy which encourages pulling away and trying out new things.

Mercury, the Sun, and Venus are all in Sagittarius so we are dealing with lots of wanderlust energy.

We are in love with love and want to learn from it by trying out new things, and if a partner isn't on board, there's a problem.

But Saturn brings structure and even a bit of accountability to our social life.

Saturn and the Moon will enter Aquarius, so our minds and thoughts are on our friends and making new ones.

We are open to exploring but this doesn't mean it has to be a waste of time.

Venus is now in Sagittarius, and she loves learning.

Even if we want to keep our options open when it comes to love, we can be dedicated and committed.

We are at a time when we love the comforts of home.

It's a great time to do things that expresses our freedom and love of space.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of friendships and networks, and even if you love, love your friends, you may still feel like going off on your own to get things done.

Especially while the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of adventure.

This is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done by yourself if you can.

You can get into your thoughts without being interrupted and even buy a few items for yourself, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of career, and social status.

You may experience strong feelings about your place in life. You might even be prone to comparing yourself with others.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of shared resources.

This is a great time to channel that energy in a positive way by finding out how power couples make things work.

If you're single, you may want to explore how to find someone that will dream with you.

You can use this time to learn about signs of dating prospects that will bring you down instead of lifting you up.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of higher learning.

This is a wonderful time for you to explore what love is from all sorts of perspectives.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of commitments.

Explore how love works in long-term relationships.

From how love is communicated by other cultures and people, even within nature and animals.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of shared resources.

Friends can pull through for you where you did not get fulfilled by a partner or while you are still single.

You can find solace in your singlehood with people who are interested in similar things.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of daily duties.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of relationships, and commitment.

Even though this is an ideal time for you to meet the love of your life, you may come across as cold and disinterested.

You'll need to be more transparent, especially if you are interested in partnering.

Thankfully, the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of creativity and romance.

So, hey, this is a good thing. You can communicate what you're thinking and feeling, especially if it seems like the other person won't initiate because of the vibe you didn't mean to put out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

While it may feel like another day in paradise, love can be communicated in what you are doing.

And, while others may resist the urge to yawn, love and practicality are right up your alley.

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of daily duties. So, you're innovative and looking for ways to improve your time so you can be with people you love more frequently.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of home and family.

This can be a great day to splurge on a home improvement or an accessory that saves you time and maybe money down the road.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of creativity and romance.

Try not to think too much into it. If you want to do something special, then just go with the flow and try.

The worst that can happen is that you don't get the reaction you anticipated.

But, this is your heart opening up and it's OK to give love the old college try.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of communication.

So, you may be inclined to wear your heart on your sleeve and to speak boldly about what you are feeling. If you speak up the world won't fall apart, but you will at least know where you stand. So, be brave about it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of home and the family, and you may feel that there's a distancing forming among relatives that you hadn't recognized before.

This can be a good or bad thing, depending on how you handle the situation.

Try not to pretend things will go away on their own. Speak up and say that you'd like the family to be closer if that's how you feel. Or distance yourself if that's what is necessary.

When the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of money and personal property, money problems that are at the root of the pain can manifest, too. Try to remember that people come before things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of communication, and this can be a time where texting heightens, but you will want to be sure that this new person is for real.

It's so easy to fall in love with someone you just met online when it's all about chatting online.

But be true to your heart by bringing things into real life. Ask for a Zoom date so you can meet each other and try to form a stronger bond.

While the Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of identity the real you shines through readily, so you can be transparent and authentically real.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of money, and personal property.

If you and your significant other have been thinking about buying matching smart watches or cell phones, you might decide that this is the right time to splurge.

It's the perfect time to work on your communication game with the latest technology and apps.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of hidden things.

So, if you're increasing the amount of time that you spend chatting or talking with your significant other online, check out apps that help to protect your privacy, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a great day to socialize and just tell people you love that you're thinking of them.

The Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of identity, which makes the next few days perfect for meeting the person you've wanted to meet online.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of friendships.

If you're already coupled, try to connect with relatives long-distance who you've not spoken to in a long time via Zoom or FaceTime.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Somethings just need to be healed and there's no way around it.

Your past can resurface and ask for one more effort toward closure as the Moon enters Aquarius, your sector of karma, and the past.

If you have not been speaking with a counselor, you can try online apps to get started again.

If you have a friend who is a great listener, schedule a weekly Skype date to just share each other's problems and give one another support.

The Moon harmonizes with Venus in Sagittarius your solar house of social status and career.

So, this is a great time to do the work that's needed.

Even if you don't think that your past affects your productivity or job, it might in some small way. So work on it.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.