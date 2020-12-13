Horoscope For Tomorrow, December 14, 2020

Your horoscope for tomorrow is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on December 14, 2020.

A lot is going on in astrology on Monday with the Sun and the Moon.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius for one more week, and the end of this solar season is marked by a new lunar phase.

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, which brings our thoughts and feelings into alignment.

We are ready to learn and grow.

We can learn about ourselves by interacting and studying the culture of others.

The New Moon takes place at 11:21 a.m. EST. The New Moon is about starting over again.

For some zodiac signs starting over again can mean returning to college and changing careers.

Other zodiac signs may decide to face a fear and try to overcome it by learning what their anxiety is all about.

If your birthday is tomorrow:

If December 14 is your birthday, you are a Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Famous people who share your birthday include actress Vanessa Hudgens and Nostradamus.

You are brave and courageous.

You motivate others and make a great life coach or teacher.

You are someone people turn to for advice and you rarely hold back what you think or feel.

Your best relationship matches include Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius zodiac signs.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of higher learning and cultural awareness.

This is a great time to make a commitment to learning about other people and places.

You might enjoy watching documentaries over the next six months.

If you want to ring in the new year in a different country or location, check out fares and be sure that your passport is ready.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of shared resources. This is a wonderful time to see where you can be charitable.

What organizations can you help out? Which types of needs pull your heartstrings?

Maybe you recall your own needs in a certain area of your life and want to help others in the same position.

Now is a great time to set a goal to be the humanitarian that you've always wanted to be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of commitment and marital partnerships. This is a wonderful time for healing and growth for the purpose of love.

You may have come to see mistakes that you've made in your love life and you can now start over again.

You might not be able to go back and makeup with a particular person, but you can work on yourself and become the person you know that you can be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of daily duties and work.

Your habits make you, and it takes time to change bad habits into good ones. This is the perfect time to go on a different path.

Taking it one day at a time, pick a character flaw you'd like to see improve.

It's a wonderful time to put your mind to learning how to overcome patterns that undermine your success in life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of creativity and romance.

If you're a history lover, this is a wonderful time to indulge your imagination and read books or stories about people who were famous and how they loved.

Check out the secret love lives of various celebrities or historical figures.

Article continues below

Study what was similar about the personality that led them to live a double-life and how it fueled their creative passions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of home and family.

It's a wonderful time to plan a camping trip or to choose the places you want to adventure. You don't even have to leave your home town.

You can set up a tent in your own backyard to stargaze. Download an app on your cell phone that allows you to scan the night sky to locate and name the constellations.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of communication.

If you love a handwritten letter or have not sent one in a while, this is a great time to practice your calligraphy skills and make holiday cards to drop into the mail. You might enjoy a new form of communication other than a short text or a call.

Maybe plan a date with a family member or a friend and meet via Zoom. It's also a great time to improve your social media game and figure out which app you enjoy participating in the most.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of money, and personal property.

This is a wonderful time to apply for a new mortgage or to look at homes that you would like to invest in.

If you have a renovation project that needs to be finished, plan it out.

Visit a home decor store or look online for ideas. Set a budget and see what might work out for you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of identity. This is a great time to review what you would like to learn and change about yourself.

Everyone has things that they would like to improve upon. You might have some weight you'd like to gain or lose. Perhaps you'd like to exercise more or want to wake up earlier.

Set the stage for success by removing barriers to your thinking. Maybe buy a book that helps you to learn more about your desires or hire a life coach to hold you accountable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of hidden enemies, and the past.

This is a great time to evaluate who or what holds you back.

You might have a snag that you hit every day that needs to be worked out.

You may have a toxic friendship that calls only when they need something and it's time to block them.

If you've had enough of what gives you grief, then find the courage and strength to manage it, especially now that the astrology is supportive of your growth in this area.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of friendships.

This is a great time to network and meet people that love the same things that you do.

Perhaps join a club or become a member of an organization that supports your line of work.

Sign up to volunteer and meet people who love to help in the same way that you do.

You'll enjoy chatting and socializing with individuals where you share common ground.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, your sector of career and social status.

This is a wonderful time to go back to school or to take a course that allows you to earn a certificate or skill that you can use at work.

If you've been hoping to relocate closer to family or want to bring up working remotely for your job, this week bring up the conversation.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.